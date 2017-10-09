Week 7 football picks: No relief in sight for Birdville

We’re not going to pretend to know the frustration that the Birdville Hawks are feeling. That program lost another heartbreaker to Birdville ISD rival Richland, 28-21. The Rebels scored late to win.
Birdville is 1-4 and the losses are by a total of 11 points. That’s basically one play that means the difference between winning and losing — in four out of the team’s five games.
Friday gave us a glimpse into the Hawks’ world. We didn’t see a nightmare performance. It’s just that one play meant the difference between an excellent week and a solid week.
Admittedly, we gambled with Haslet V.R. Eaton at Saginaw Boswell and nearly pulled it off. We went with the Eagles. The Pioneers won, 15-14. Then we had Carroll over Euless Trinity. The Trojans erased a 17-0 halftime deficit and win, 21-20. We picked Flower Mound over Trophy Club Byron Nelson. But the Bobcats — congrats to them on their first win of the season — held on to win, 21-20.
We’re not going to complain. Haltom bailed us out by scoring on the final play of the game to beat Keller, 29-23.
That’s the breaks. Sometimes, you get it right. Sometimes, you don’t.
Based on those results, you could argue last week was the best week of the 2017 Northeast Tarrant High School football season with four games decided by three points or less. That’s why this sport continues to cement itself as the best the state has to offer. Anything can happen each week.
We continue with our Week 7 selections. Keller has the bye in District 3-6A this week.
Last week: 7-3
Season: 54-11 (.831)
Haltom (4-2, 2-0) at Keller Fossil Ridge (6-0, 2-0); 7 p.m. Thursday, Keller ISD Athletic Complex, Keller: If people aren’t respecting the Buffalos for what they are doing now, then they’re never going to. Credit this team’s heart. As expected, Keller Fossil Ridge cruised last week over Abilene. The Panthers defense appears to be finding another level. The winner of this game has sole possession of first place in 3-6A.
Prediction: Keller Fossil Ridge 24, Haltom 18
Euless Trinity (3-2, 2-0) at Trophy Club Byron Nelson (1-4, 1-1); 7 p.m. Thursday, NISD Stadium, Justin: The Trojans can hope the heroics against Carroll spur the rest of the season in 5-6A. And they probably feel like they owe the Bobcats after dropping a surprising overtime heartbreaker to them last year at Pennington Field. We’re going to go with those instincts.
Prediction: Euless Trinity 36, Trophy Club Byron Nelson 27
Justin Northwest (3-2, 0-2) at Saginaw (0-5, 0-2); 7 p.m. Friday, Rough Rider Stadium, Saginaw: The Texans are the surprise disappointment of 6-5A. They aren’t stopping people on defense. Suddenly, their offense hasn’t looked very good in the last six quarters between Haslet V.R. Eaton and White Settlement Brewer. But the Rough Riders are playing a lot of sophomores and are just outmanned.
Prediction: Justin Northwest 34, Saginaw 10
Saginaw Chisholm Trail (2-3, 0-2) at Haslet V.R. Eaton (2-3, 1-1); 7 p.m. Friday, NISD Stadium, Justin: The Eagles resiliency will be challenged once again after losing another one-point game, this time in 6-5A play. But when you have junior running back Titus Swen, you always have a chance. The Rangers are dealing with their own depth issues but were respectable in a loss at Azle.
Prediction: Haslet V.R. Eaton 37, Saginaw Chisholm Trail 10
Weatherford (0-6, 0-2) at Keller Timber Creek (4-1, 0-1); 7:30 p.m. Friday, Keller ISD Athletic Complex, Keller: The Falcons had to sit around for a week and wonder what could have been two weeks ago against Keller Fossil Ridge. There can be no flat spot. After near misses in the non-district season, the Kangaroos haven’t been competitive in 3-6A play.
Prediction: Keller Timber Creek 34, Weatherford 7
Keller Central (3-2, 1-0) at Abilene (1-5, 0-2); 7:30 p.m. Friday, Shotwell Stadium, Abilene: The Eagles are the definition of a desperate team. They haven’t played well all year. Another District 3-6A loss effectively puts them out of the playoffs. The Chargers are on the road for the second straight week. Still, this is a tossup.
Prediction: Abilene 25, Keller Central 24
Flower Mound (1-4, 0-2) at Hurst L.D. Bell (1-4, 0-2); 7:30 p.m. Friday, Pennington Field, Bedford: Two teams with their seasons at stake much less their 5-6A postseason hopes. It’s a case where who is still believing and who can see the writing on the wall and figure hopes is fading. Both need to start feel good about themselves.
Prediction: Hurst L.D. Bell 23, Flower Mound 19
Lewisville (1-4, 0-2) at Carroll (3-2, 1-1); 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dragon Stadium, Carroll: If you’re the Dragons, you’re probably wondering how you bounce back from the disappointment of letting the Trinity game get away from them. Well, the hapless Fighting Farmers might be the right answer for that. Lewisville has scored only seven points in its first two 5-6A games.
Prediction: Carroll 38, Lewisville 7
Grapevine (4-1, 2-0) at Fort Carter-Riverside (1-4, 0-2); 7:30 p.m. Friday, Handley Field, Fort Worth: Ah, another game in the intimate settings at Handley Field. By now you know that’s our favorite venue to watch a football game. Unfortunately, this won’t be much of an 8-5A game to watch.
Prediction: Grapevine 49, Fort Worth Carter-Riverside 7
Birdville (1-4, 1-1) at Colleyville Heritage (4-1, 2-0); 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mustang-Panther Stadium, Grapevine: The Panthers are not playing at full strength. But they still have a great deal of talent at their disposal. Look for the Hawks to give the Panthers a bit of a tussle. They’re just not going to be able to sustain it for four quarters in this 8-5A meeting.
Prediction: Colleyville Heritage 47, Birdville 17
Fort Worth Poly (1-4, 1-1) at Richland (5-0, 2-0); 7:30 p.m. Friday, Birdville FAAC, North Richland Hills: The Parrots tasted victory when they beat Carter-Riverside last week. However, this isn’t going to be a fair 8-5A fight against the Rebels. The Rebels are marching toward another playoff berth and are 16-2 since the start of 2016. QB Drew Trent has settled in nicely.
Prediction: Richland 49, Fort Worth Poly 7
Let’s win them all!
Comments