Friday’s Texas high school football scores

CLASS 6A
Alief Hastings 25, Clute Brazoswood 12
Arlington Lamar 33, North Crowley 32
Arlington Martin 76, FW Paschal 0
Austin Vandegrift 62, Kyle Lehman 7
Austin Westlake 34, Buda Hays 24
Belton 28, Killeen 21
Brownsville Hanna 38, Weslaco 35
Byron Nelson 21, Lewisville Flower Mound 20
Cedar Park Vista Ridge 35, Leander 28
Conroe Oak Ridge 24, Montgomery 21
Coppell 28, Richardson Pearce 21
Copperas Cove 26, Killeen Shoemaker 12
Cypress Fairbanks 42, Houston Jersey Village 13
Cypress Ranch 17, Cypress Creek 13
Dallas Jesuit 56, Richardson 34
Denton Guyer 55, Plano East 24
Duncanville 41, Cedar Hill 6
Edinburg Vela 43, Edinburg 21
EP Franklin 49, EP Eastwood 41
EP Montwood 61, EP El Dorado 42
Euless Trinity 21, Southlake Carroll 20
Fort Bend Bush 38, Fort Bend Hightower 0
Fort Bend Kempner 42, Fort Bend Austin 35
Friendswood 38, Clear Falls 0
Galena Park North Shore 45, Houston King 28
Garland 34, South Garland 27
Garland Sachse 49, Garland Lakeview Centennial 19
Haltom 29, Keller 26
Harlingen 45, Brownsville Rivera 20
Hewitt Midway 42, Killeen Harker Heights 9
Houston Clear Lake 21, Dickinson 17
Houston Strake Jesuit 34, Katy Seven Lakes 13
Houston Stratford 41, Houston Northbrook 8
Houston Westbury 28, Houston Chavez 14
Humble Summer Creek 26, Baytown Sterling 24
Irving 14, Irving Nimitz 7
Katy Morton Ranch 28, Katy Tompkins 0
Katy Taylor 42, Katy Mayde Creek 28
Keller Central 48, Weatherford 16
Keller Fossil Ridge 28, Abilene 3
Klein 28, Houston Memorial 21
La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 31, La Joya Palmview 21
League City Clear Creek 55, Clear Brook 42
League City Clear Springs 49, Alvin 0
Leander Rouse 42, Bastrop Cedar Creek 10
Lewisville Hebron 56, Hurst Bell 17
Lewisville Marcus 18, Lewisville 7
Longview 31, Rockwall 21
Los Fresnos 35, Harlingen South 7
Mansfield 34, Arlington 13
McAllen Memorial 63, Mission 28
McKinney Boyd 33, Wylie 14
Mesquite Horn 56, Tyler Lee 28
Midland 21, Wolfforth Frenship 7
Midland Lee 56, Amarillo Tascosa 42
Pasadena Memorial 38, Pasadena Dobie 13
Pearland 35, Alief Taylor 28
Pflugerville Hendrickson 51, Round Rock Westwood 14
Plano 24, McKinney 21
PSJA 23, PSJA North 0
Richardson Berkner 48, Dallas White 0
Rockwall-Heath 35, North Mesquite 28
Round Rock Cedar Ridge 66, Round Rock McNeil 13
Round Rock Stony Point 49, Pflugerville 13
SA Madison 49, SA Roosevelt 35
SA Northside Brandeis 52, SA Northside Taft 3
SA Northside Marshall 36, SA Northside Holmes 0
SA Reagan 28, SA Churchill 21
San Angelo Central 38, Odessa 20
San Benito 44, Weslaco East 21
San Marcos 31, Del Valle 15
South Grand Prairie 16, Grand Prairie 14
Spring 27, Aldine Eisenhower 7
Spring Westfield 22, Spring Dekaney 0
The Woodlands 45, Lufkin 21
Tyler 29, Mesquite 14
CLASS 5A
Aledo 52, Saginaw 7
Amarillo 42, Canyon 14
Angleton 70, Victoria East 0
Austin Crockett 38, Austin William Travis 9
Austin LBJ 68, Austin Lanier 6
Azle 28, FW Chisholm Trail 21
Barbers Hill 28, Dayton 26
Brenham 51, Waller 20
Brewer 37, Justin Northwest 14
Brownsville Memorial 24, Mercedes 17
Bryan 38, Navasota 37
Burleson 17, Joshua 14
Burleson Centennial 53, Cleburne 28
Canutillo 12, Clint Horizon 8
CC Calallen 78, CC Tuloso-Midway 0
CC Moody 33, CC Carroll 25
College Station 62, Waco University 14
Colleyville Heritage 52, FW Eastern Hills 6
Crosby 63, Humble Kingwood Park 45
Crowley 48, Granbury 17
Dallas Adams 35, Dallas Molina 20
Dallas Samuell 41, Dallas Conrad 0
Dallas Spruce 52, Dallas Hillcrest 7
Denton Ryan 47, Denton Braswell 14
Dumas 35, Amarillo Palo Duro 14
Edcouch-Elsa 27, Donna 7
El Paso Eastlake 55, EP Bel Air 21
EP Austin 17, EP Jefferson 10
EP Burges 34, EP Irvin 25
EP Chapin 48, El Paso 21
EP Del Valle 50, EP Parkland 24
EP Riverside 33, EP Hanks 21
Everman 49, Arlington Seguin 10
Fort Bend Elkins 41, Galena Park 7
Frisco Centennial 28, Frisco Liberty 14
Frisco Heritage 47, Frisco Independence 35
Frisco Lone Star 28, Frisco 0
FW Arlington Heights 22, FW Wyatt 16
FW Polytechnic 14, FW Carter-Riverside 7
Georgetown 68, Georgetown East View 20
Greenville 38, Hallsville 10
Gregory-Portland 48, CC Miller 18
Houston Sterling 40, Houston Sharpstown 0
Huntsville 49, Willis 7
Hutto 56, Elgin 14
Little Elm 34, Lewisville The Colony 31
Longview Pine Tree 31, Mount Pleasant 21
Lubbock Coronado 48, Andrews 21
Lubbock Monterey 20, Stephenville 17
Magnolia 56, Tomball 49
Magnolia West 45, Tomball Memorial 40
Manvel 35, Galveston Ball 7
Marshall 50, Sulphur Springs 20
Mission Memorial 61, Sharyland Pioneer 38
Mission Sharyland 35, Roma 14
N. Richland Hills 28, N. Richland Hills Birdville 21
New Caney 20, Splendora 7
New Caney Porter 35, Conroe Caney Creek 27
Plainview 21, Hereford 20
Prosper 66, Carrollton Smith 17
Rio Grande City 38, Laredo Cigarroa 3
Rosenberg Terry 26, Rosenberg Lamar 20
SA Brackenridge 16, SA Edison 6
SA Highlands 38, SA Kennedy 12
SA Jefferson 34, SA Lanier 28
Saginaw Boswell 15, FW Eaton 14
Seagoville 35, Dallas Wilson 34
Sharyland Pioneer 35, Roma 14
Sherman 35, Denton 14
Temple 28, A&M Consolidated 20
Texas City 48, Santa Fe 41
Victoria West 32, Port Lavaca Calhoun 27
Waco 35, Bryan Rudder 6
WF Rider 48, Wichita Falls 6
CLASS 4A
Atlanta 34, Tatum 28
Bellville 26, Taylor 13
Boerne 41, Wimberley 28
Bridgeport 41, FW Benbrook 37
Brownfield 66, Kermit 41
Brownsboro 47, Mabank 16
Bushland 48, Levelland 20
Carthage 42, Henderson 17
Clint 42, Silver, N.M. 8
Crystal City 41, Cotulla 6
Diboll 35, Orangefield 14
Fabens 46, Anthony 0
Fischer Canyon Lake 56, Austin Akins 28
Fredericksburg 56, Hondo 13
Freeport Brazosport 54, Sealy 48
Geronimo Navarro 42, SA Central Catholic 21
Graham 54, Big Spring 7
Hamshire-Fannett 41, Beaumont Kelly 36
Houston Worthing 22, Houston Washington 6
Huffman Hargrave 41, Columbus 26
Ingleside 35, Robstown 0
Jasper 35, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 17
Kaufman 29, Crandall 14
Kilgore 42, Tyler Chapel Hill 35
Kingsville King 33, Aransas Pass 14
Liberty 48, Cleveland Tarkington 14
Llano 49, Austin Eastside Memorial 13
Needville 37, El Campo 34
Palestine 42, Center 21
Pampa 28, Dalhart 8
Pecos 41, Fort Stockton 6
Perryton 26, Snyder 13
Poteet 18, Sabinal 6
Progreso 38, Santa Maria 27
Rusk 48, Madisonville 45
Seminole 35, Midland Greenwood 32
Shepherd 54, Huntington 20
Sweetwater 69, Lamesa 7
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 63, Krum 0
Van 56, Athens 38
West Columbia 20, Stafford 7
West Orange-Stark 23, Kennedale 20, OT
CLASS 3A
Alpine 54, Stanton 0
Blooming Grove 19, Midland Trinity 14
Buffalo 38, Bruceville-Eddy 15
Canadian 28, Vernon 0
Clifton 68, Rice 47
Coahoma 46, San Angelo Texas Leadership 14
Coldspring-Oakhurst 65, Warren 6
Colorado City 21, Big Lake Reagan County 0
Crane 63, Junction 21
Daingerfield 56, Omaha Pewitt 6
De Kalb 54, Ore City 50
East Bernard 62, Wallis Brazos 7
El Maton Tidehaven 33, Danbury 12
Elysian Fields 37, Arp 0
Farmersville 47, Winnsboro 44
Franklin 38, Cameron Yoe 34
Gunter 53, Sadler S&S Consolidated 0
Hallettsville 48, Palacios 21
Harleton 8, Beckville 6
Idalou 22, Denver City 19
Jacksboro 28, Boyd 13
La Marque 35, Houston Madison 6
Leonard 49, Whitewright 27
Malakoff 49, Groesbeck 14
Marlin 45, Jewett Leon 31
Mineola 56, Quitman 6
Mount Vernon 47, Commerce 14
New Diana 42, Hooks 28
New London West Rusk 38, Troup 0
New Waverly 21, Anderson-Shiro 8
Odem 34, Taft 10
Paris Chisum 24, Pattonville Prairiland 0
Rio Vista 50, Dallas A+ Academy 0
Rockdale 49, Little River Academy 14
Schulenburg 54, Bloomington 6
Sonora 39, Iraan 7
Teague 28, Eustace 14
Tornillo 15, San Elizario 8
Trinity 48, Kountze 0
Troy 60, Jarrell 0
Tulia 41, Dimmitt 0
Van Vleck 58, Altair Rice 28
Wall 42, Iowa Park 14
West 57, Elkhart 19
WF City View 34, Alvord 14
Whitney 52, Palestine Westwood 13
Woodville 49, Kirbyville 21
Yoakum 28, Edna 10
CLASS 2A
Abernathy 55, Lubbock Roosevelt 0
Anson 41, Windthorst 8
Bartlett 34, Kenedy 31
Ben Bolt 34, Agua Dulce 27
Blue Ridge 39, Tom Bean 19
Bogata Rivercrest 59, Detroit 20
Celeste 14, Collinsville 8
Chico 21, Gainesville State School 18
Christoval 26, San Angelo Grape Creek 14
Crawford 20, Hamilton 13
Cushing 22, Colmesneil 16
De Leon 27, Hico 14
Eldorado 41, Mertzon Irion County 16
Goldthwaite 32, Valley Mills 10
Grapeland 62, Maud 42
Hawley 28, Seymour 0
Kerens 20, Maypearl 12
La Pryor 22, Harper 12
La Villa 52, Benavides 20
Leakey 24, SA Brooks 0
Lindsay 55, Clarksville 8
Mason 47, Ballinger 0
Ozona 34, Rocksprings 20
Panhandle 28, Wheeler 27
Post 50, Farwell 24
Refugio 47, Santa Gertrudis Academy 10
Riviera Kaufer 50, Freer 25
Roby 21, Springlake-Earth 20
Roscoe 32, Menard 14
Shelbyville 48, Tyler All Saints 10
Stamford 58, Olney 0
Stinnett West Texas 22, Spearman 16
Stratford 29, Borger 13
Tenaha 65, Pineland West Sabine 0
Thrall 47, Centerville 35
Three Rivers 26, Bruni 12
Valley View 61, Trenton 0
Wink 47, Forsan 31
Woodsboro 47, Louise 0
CLASS 1A
Anton 70, Whitharral 29
Aspermont 42, Gordon 23
Blackwell 77, Veribest 38
Blum 73, Waco Live Oak Classical 63
Borden County 78, Paducah 22
Bowie Gold-Burg 62, Benjamin 13
Brackett 26, Center Point 12
Brookesmith 34, Paint Rock 30
Bryson 60, Gorman 26
Buckholts 46, Round Rock Christian 0
Coolidge 54, Kopperl 8
Cranfills Gap 48, Gholson 42
Evant 53, Santa Anna 0
Follett 24, White Deer 14
Forestburg 68, Savoy 18
Garden City 52, Imperial Buena Vista 36
Gilmer Union Hill 60, Denton Calvary 14
Grandfalls-Royalty 51, Fort Davis 4
Groom 95, Lefors 66
Happy 70, Hart 0
Haskell Paint Creek 55, Chillicothe 6
Ira 54, Ackerly Sands 6
Iredell 65, Lingleville 20
Jonesboro 52, Dallas Lutheran 7
Knox City 52, Newcastle 6
Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 54, Tyler Heat 6
Lamesa Klondike 47, Loraine 0
Lometa 58, Sidney 22
Lorenzo 54, Silverton 48, OT
Lueders-Avoca 69, Woodson 38
Marfa 58, Fort Hancock 12
Matador Motley County 59, Vernon Northside 6
May 74, Water Valley 26
McLean 63, Amarillo San Jacinto 14
Meadow 64, Hermleigh 60
Miami 37, Hedley 6
Mullin 59, Rochelle 0
Nazareth 60, Kress 0
New Home 54, Lenorah Grady 0
Oakwood 42, Abbott 30
Penelope 64, Covington 30
Petersburg 48, Whiteface 0
Rankin 68, Robert Lee 22
Richland Springs 56, Sterling City 6
Ropesville Ropes 56, Wellman-Union 8
Roscoe Highland 50, Moran 27
Rotan 54, Jayton 41
Sanderson 56, West Texas Homeschool 7
Southland 66, Cotton Center 6
Spur 79, O’Donnell 34
Strawn 66, Blanket 14
Throckmorton 72, Saint Jo 38
Turkey Valley 62, Crowell 36
Zephyr 60, Cherokee 14
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Amarillo Holy Cross 33, Lazbuddie 32
Argyle Liberty Christian 50, Plano John Paul II 0
Arlington Grace Prep 38, Dallas Covenant 7
Arlington Oakridge 28, FW Country Day 21
Austin St. Stephen 23, SA Texas Military 18
Austin Veritas 98, Austin Hill Country 51
Baytown Christian 30, Conroe Covenant 22
Bellaire Episcopal 37, Houston Kinkaid 27
Brownsville St. Joseph 42, Hidalgo 10
Bullard Brook Hill 32, Carrollton Prince of Peace 0
Bulverde Bracken 69, SA Lutheran 14
CC John Paul 57, Pettus 6
Cedar Hill Trinity 60, Tyler Grace Community 0
Dallas Bishop Dunne 34, Nolan Catholic 12
Dallas Bishop Lynch 28, Addison Trinity 7
Dallas Episcopal 38, Houston Christian 7
Fredericksburg Heritage 50, Temple Holy Trinity 22
Frisco Legacy Christian 35, Austin St. Dominic 28
FW All Saints 47, Dallas Christian 10
FW Southwest Christian 37, Colleyville Covenant 7
FW Trinity Valley 24, John Cooper 7
Grapevine Faith 61, Dallas Gateway 0
Houston St. John’s 35, Fort Bend Christian 4
Houston St. Thomas 42, Pasadena 21
Houston Westbury Christian 42, Hull-Daisetta 0
Irving Cistercian 48, Casady, Okla. 19
Katy Pope John 28, Victoria St. Joseph 12
Lake Jackson Brazosport 52, Orange Community Christian 0
League City Bay Area 48, Logos Prep 6
Lubbock Christian 24, FW Calvary 13
Muenster Sacred Heart 49, FW Lake Country 7
New Braunfels Christian 100, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 54
Pasadena First Baptist 26, Beaumont Legacy Christian 13
Plainview Christian 84, Wilson 53
SA Antonian 56, Bandera 7
SA Christian 24, Austin St. Michael 14
SA Holy Cross 17, SA Cornerstone 0
Seguin Lifegate 86, Giddings State School 39
Shiner St. Paul 20, Boerne Geneva 17
The Woodlands Christian 48, Houston Northland Christian 35
Tomball Concordia 61, Houston Lutheran South 13
Tomball Rosehill 10, Houston Lutheran North 3
Watauga Harvest 43, Waco Vanguard 37
OTHER
Alpha Omega 83, Bryan Allen Academy 47
Austin Brentwood 28, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 0
Azle Christian School 63, Granbury Cornerstone 14
Cypress Community Christian 39, Magnolia Legacy 20
DASCHE 36, HSAA 30
Decatur Victory Christian 61, FW Hill School 12
EP Pebble Hills 31, EP Coronado 20
Fort Worth Christian 52, TACA Storm 7
Granbury North Central 60, WF Notre Dame 14
Haslet Heritage 59, Killeen Memorial Christian 12
Houston Heights 31, Houston Bellaire 12
Houston The Village 42, Brookshire Royal 14
Lubbock Trinity 20, Willow Park Trinity 14
Melissa CHANT 66, Red Oak Ovilla 52
San Marcos Hill Country Christian 102, Katy Faith West 65
Tioga 20, Fort Worth THESA 14
Waco Methodist 64, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 18
Waco Texas Wind 35, Houston Northside Home 0
Westlake Academy 56, Founders Classical Academy 22
Associated Press Top 10s
Class 6A
1. Allen (5-0) beat Plano West 59-0.
2. Converse Judson (5-0) idle.
3. Katy (3-0) idle.
4. DeSoto (5-0) beat Irving MacArthur 40-12.
5. Austin Westlake (6-0) beat Buda Hays 34-24.
6. Lake Travis (4-1) idle.
7. Garland Sachse (5-0) beat Garland Lakeview Centennial 49-19.
8. Waco Midway (6-0) beat Killeen Harker Heights 42-9.
9. The Woodlands (2-1) beat Lufkin 45-21.
10. Klein Collins (4-0) beat Klein Oak 21-10.
Class 5A
1. Aledo (5-0) beat Saginaw 52-7.
2. Manvel (4-0) beat Galveston Ball 35-7.
3. Denton Ryan (6-0) beat Denton Braswell 47-14.
4. CC Calallen (5-0) beat CC Tuloso-Midway 78-0.
5. Cedar Park (4-1) idle.
6. Dallas Highland Park (4-1) idle.
7. Angleton (5-0) beat Victoria East 70-0.
8. Mansfield Legacy (4-1) idle.
9. Dripping Springs (5-0) idle.
10. Frisco Lone Star (4-1) beat Frisco 28-0.
Class 4A
1. Carthage (5-0) beat Henderson 42-17.
2. West Orange-Stark (4-0) beat Kennedale 23-20 OT.
3. Argyle (5-0) idle.
4. Waco La Vega (5-0) idle.
5. Cuero (4-0) idle.
6. Kennedale (4-1) lost to West Orange-Stark 23-20.
7. Midlothian Heritage (5-0) idle.
8. Gilmer (4-1) idle.
9. Van (6-0) beat Athens 56-38.
10. Sweetwater (6-0) beat Lamesa 69-7.
Class 3A
1. Gunter (6-0) beat Sadler S&S Consolidated 53-0.
2. Lexington (5-0) idle.
3. Wall (5-0) beat Iowa Park 42-14.
4. Newton (4-0) idle.
5. Malakoff (5-0) beat Groesbeck 49-14.
6. Canadian (5-0) beat Vernon 28-0.
7. Brock (4-1) idle.
8. Hallettsville (4-1) beat Palacios 48-21.
9. New London West Rusk (4-0) beat Troup 38-0.
10. Yoakum (5-1) beat Edna 28-10.
Class 2A
1. Tenaha (5-0) beat Pineland West Sabine 65-0.
2. Mason (6-0) beat Ballinger 47-0.
3. Muenster (5-0) idle.
4. Mart (4-1) idle.
5. Albany (5-0) idle.
6. Refugio (3-1) beat Santa Gertrudis Academy 47-10.
7. Abernathy (5-0) beat Lubbock Roosevelt 55-0.
8. De Leon (6-0) beat Hico 27-14.
9. Bremond (4-1) idle.
10. Milano (1-0) idle.
Thursday’s scores
CLASS 6A
Aldine Nimitz 26, Aldine MacArthur 7
Allen 59, Plano West 0
Arlington Bowie 28, Arlington Houston 7
Beaumont West Brook 51, The Woodlands College Park 3
Dallas Skyline 44, Richardson Lake Highlands 37
De Soto 40, Irving MacArthur 12
Deer Park 51, Pasadena Rayburn 19
Edinburg North 17, PSJA Southwest 10
Fort Bend Travis 41, Fort Bend Dulles 14
Garland Naaman Forest 35, North Garland 14
Houston Langham Creek 31, Cypress Woods 24
Humble Atascocita 62, Channelview 7
Humble Kingwood 46, Baytown Goose Creek 13
Katy Cinco Ranch 36, Richmond Foster 6
Klein Collins 21, Klein Oak 10
Klein Forest 63, Houston Spring Woods 0
McAllen 35, La Joya 9
McAllen Rowe 21, Rio Grande City La Grulla 14
PSJA Memorial 24, Edinburg Economedes 23
CLASS 5A
Alice 27, CC Ray 7
Austin McCallum 56, Austin High 13
Brownsville Lopez 54, Donna North 10
Canyon Randall 45, Amarillo Caprock 21
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 38, CC Flour Bluff 35
Dallas South Oak Cliff 45, Dallas Jefferson 0
EP Andress 38, EP Bowie 21
Fort Bend Marshall 77, Fort Bend Willowridge 20
Fort Worth YMLA 44, FW Trimble Tech 15
Frisco Reedy 35, Frisco Wakeland 28
FW South Hills 56, FW North Side 0
FW Southwest 41, FW Western Hills 14
Houston Furr 48, Houston Wisdom 0
Lake Dallas 49, Carrollton Turner 14
Laredo Martin 45, Pharr Valley View 19
McKinney North 41, Carrollton Creekview 7
SA Houston 20, SA Burbank 13
CLASS 4A
Lubbock Estacado 42, Shallowater 20
CLASS 1A
Guthrie 59, Rule 24
High Island 72, Spring Providence Classical 33
Westbrook 83, Welch Dawson 38
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Austin Hyde Park 34, St. Mary’s Hall 7
OTHER
Lubbock Home School Titans 70, Amherst 20
Mount Calm 63, McDade 27.
