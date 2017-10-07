More Videos

High School Football

Friday’s Texas high school football scores

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

October 07, 2017 1:10 AM

CLASS 6A

Alief Hastings 25, Clute Brazoswood 12

Arlington Lamar 33, North Crowley 32

Arlington Martin 76, FW Paschal 0

Austin Vandegrift 62, Kyle Lehman 7

Austin Westlake 34, Buda Hays 24

Belton 28, Killeen 21

Brownsville Hanna 38, Weslaco 35

Byron Nelson 21, Lewisville Flower Mound 20

Cedar Park Vista Ridge 35, Leander 28

Conroe Oak Ridge 24, Montgomery 21

Coppell 28, Richardson Pearce 21

Copperas Cove 26, Killeen Shoemaker 12

Cypress Fairbanks 42, Houston Jersey Village 13

Cypress Ranch 17, Cypress Creek 13

Dallas Jesuit 56, Richardson 34

Denton Guyer 55, Plano East 24

Duncanville 41, Cedar Hill 6

Edinburg Vela 43, Edinburg 21

EP Franklin 49, EP Eastwood 41

EP Montwood 61, EP El Dorado 42

Euless Trinity 21, Southlake Carroll 20

Fort Bend Bush 38, Fort Bend Hightower 0

Fort Bend Kempner 42, Fort Bend Austin 35

Friendswood 38, Clear Falls 0

Galena Park North Shore 45, Houston King 28

Garland 34, South Garland 27

Garland Sachse 49, Garland Lakeview Centennial 19

Haltom 29, Keller 26

Harlingen 45, Brownsville Rivera 20

Hewitt Midway 42, Killeen Harker Heights 9

Houston Clear Lake 21, Dickinson 17

Houston Strake Jesuit 34, Katy Seven Lakes 13

Houston Stratford 41, Houston Northbrook 8

Houston Westbury 28, Houston Chavez 14

Humble Summer Creek 26, Baytown Sterling 24

Irving 14, Irving Nimitz 7

Katy Morton Ranch 28, Katy Tompkins 0

Katy Taylor 42, Katy Mayde Creek 28

Keller Central 48, Weatherford 16

Keller Fossil Ridge 28, Abilene 3

Klein 28, Houston Memorial 21

La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 31, La Joya Palmview 21

League City Clear Creek 55, Clear Brook 42

League City Clear Springs 49, Alvin 0

Leander Rouse 42, Bastrop Cedar Creek 10

Lewisville Hebron 56, Hurst Bell 17

Lewisville Marcus 18, Lewisville 7

Longview 31, Rockwall 21

Los Fresnos 35, Harlingen South 7

Mansfield 34, Arlington 13

McAllen Memorial 63, Mission 28

McKinney Boyd 33, Wylie 14

Mesquite Horn 56, Tyler Lee 28

Midland 21, Wolfforth Frenship 7

Midland Lee 56, Amarillo Tascosa 42

Pasadena Memorial 38, Pasadena Dobie 13

Pearland 35, Alief Taylor 28

Pflugerville Hendrickson 51, Round Rock Westwood 14

Plano 24, McKinney 21

PSJA 23, PSJA North 0

Richardson Berkner 48, Dallas White 0

Rockwall-Heath 35, North Mesquite 28

Round Rock Cedar Ridge 66, Round Rock McNeil 13

Round Rock Stony Point 49, Pflugerville 13

SA Madison 49, SA Roosevelt 35

SA Northside Brandeis 52, SA Northside Taft 3

SA Northside Marshall 36, SA Northside Holmes 0

SA Reagan 28, SA Churchill 21

San Angelo Central 38, Odessa 20

San Benito 44, Weslaco East 21

San Marcos 31, Del Valle 15

South Grand Prairie 16, Grand Prairie 14

Spring 27, Aldine Eisenhower 7

Spring Westfield 22, Spring Dekaney 0

The Woodlands 45, Lufkin 21

Tyler 29, Mesquite 14

CLASS 5A

Aledo 52, Saginaw 7

Amarillo 42, Canyon 14

Angleton 70, Victoria East 0

Austin Crockett 38, Austin William Travis 9

Austin LBJ 68, Austin Lanier 6

Azle 28, FW Chisholm Trail 21

Barbers Hill 28, Dayton 26

Brenham 51, Waller 20

Brewer 37, Justin Northwest 14

Brownsville Memorial 24, Mercedes 17

Bryan 38, Navasota 37

Burleson 17, Joshua 14

Burleson Centennial 53, Cleburne 28

Canutillo 12, Clint Horizon 8

CC Calallen 78, CC Tuloso-Midway 0

CC Moody 33, CC Carroll 25

College Station 62, Waco University 14

Colleyville Heritage 52, FW Eastern Hills 6

Crosby 63, Humble Kingwood Park 45

Crowley 48, Granbury 17

Dallas Adams 35, Dallas Molina 20

Dallas Samuell 41, Dallas Conrad 0

Dallas Spruce 52, Dallas Hillcrest 7

Denton Ryan 47, Denton Braswell 14

Dumas 35, Amarillo Palo Duro 14

Edcouch-Elsa 27, Donna 7

El Paso Eastlake 55, EP Bel Air 21

El Paso Eastlake 55, EP Bel Air 21

EP Austin 17, EP Jefferson 10

EP Burges 34, EP Irvin 25

EP Chapin 48, El Paso 21

EP Del Valle 50, EP Parkland 24

EP Riverside 33, EP Hanks 21

Everman 49, Arlington Seguin 10

Fort Bend Elkins 41, Galena Park 7

Frisco Centennial 28, Frisco Liberty 14

Frisco Heritage 47, Frisco Independence 35

Frisco Lone Star 28, Frisco 0

FW Arlington Heights 22, FW Wyatt 16

FW Polytechnic 14, FW Carter-Riverside 7

Georgetown 68, Georgetown East View 20

Greenville 38, Hallsville 10

Gregory-Portland 48, CC Miller 18

Houston Sterling 40, Houston Sharpstown 0

Huntsville 49, Willis 7

Hutto 56, Elgin 14

Little Elm 34, Lewisville The Colony 31

Longview Pine Tree 31, Mount Pleasant 21

Lubbock Coronado 48, Andrews 21

Lubbock Monterey 20, Stephenville 17

Magnolia 56, Tomball 49

Magnolia West 45, Tomball Memorial 40

Manvel 35, Galveston Ball 7

Marshall 50, Sulphur Springs 20

Mission Memorial 61, Sharyland Pioneer 38

Mission Sharyland 35, Roma 14

N. Richland Hills 28, N. Richland Hills Birdville 21

New Caney 20, Splendora 7

New Caney Porter 35, Conroe Caney Creek 27

Plainview 21, Hereford 20

Prosper 66, Carrollton Smith 17

Rio Grande City 38, Laredo Cigarroa 3

Rosenberg Terry 26, Rosenberg Lamar 20

SA Brackenridge 16, SA Edison 6

SA Highlands 38, SA Kennedy 12

SA Jefferson 34, SA Lanier 28

Saginaw Boswell 15, FW Eaton 14

Seagoville 35, Dallas Wilson 34

Sharyland Pioneer 35, Roma 14

Sherman 35, Denton 14

Temple 28, A&M Consolidated 20

Texas City 48, Santa Fe 41

Victoria West 32, Port Lavaca Calhoun 27

Waco 35, Bryan Rudder 6

WF Rider 48, Wichita Falls 6

CLASS 4A

Atlanta 34, Tatum 28

Bellville 26, Taylor 13

Boerne 41, Wimberley 28

Bridgeport 41, FW Benbrook 37

Brownfield 66, Kermit 41

Brownsboro 47, Mabank 16

Bushland 48, Levelland 20

Carthage 42, Henderson 17

Clint 42, Silver, N.M. 8

Crystal City 41, Cotulla 6

Diboll 35, Orangefield 14

Fabens 46, Anthony 0

Fischer Canyon Lake 56, Austin Akins 28

Fredericksburg 56, Hondo 13

Freeport Brazosport 54, Sealy 48

Geronimo Navarro 42, SA Central Catholic 21

Graham 54, Big Spring 7

Hamshire-Fannett 41, Beaumont Kelly 36

Houston Worthing 22, Houston Washington 6

Huffman Hargrave 41, Columbus 26

Ingleside 35, Robstown 0

Jasper 35, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 17

Kaufman 29, Crandall 14

Kilgore 42, Tyler Chapel Hill 35

Kingsville King 33, Aransas Pass 14

Liberty 48, Cleveland Tarkington 14

Llano 49, Austin Eastside Memorial 13

Needville 37, El Campo 34

Palestine 42, Center 21

Pampa 28, Dalhart 8

Pecos 41, Fort Stockton 6

Perryton 26, Snyder 13

Poteet 18, Sabinal 6

Progreso 38, Santa Maria 27

Rusk 48, Madisonville 45

Seminole 35, Midland Greenwood 32

Shepherd 54, Huntington 20

Sweetwater 69, Lamesa 7

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 63, Krum 0

Van 56, Athens 38

West Columbia 20, Stafford 7

West Orange-Stark 23, Kennedale 20, OT

CLASS 3A

Alpine 54, Stanton 0

Blooming Grove 19, Midland Trinity 14

Buffalo 38, Bruceville-Eddy 15

Canadian 28, Vernon 0

Clifton 68, Rice 47

Coahoma 46, San Angelo Texas Leadership 14

Coldspring-Oakhurst 65, Warren 6

Colorado City 21, Big Lake Reagan County 0

Crane 63, Junction 21

Daingerfield 56, Omaha Pewitt 6

De Kalb 54, Ore City 50

East Bernard 62, Wallis Brazos 7

El Maton Tidehaven 33, Danbury 12

Elysian Fields 37, Arp 0

Farmersville 47, Winnsboro 44

Franklin 38, Cameron Yoe 34

Gunter 53, Sadler S&S Consolidated 0

Hallettsville 48, Palacios 21

Harleton 8, Beckville 6

Idalou 22, Denver City 19

Jacksboro 28, Boyd 13

La Marque 35, Houston Madison 6

Leonard 49, Whitewright 27

Malakoff 49, Groesbeck 14

Marlin 45, Jewett Leon 31

Mineola 56, Quitman 6

Mount Vernon 47, Commerce 14

New Diana 42, Hooks 28

New London West Rusk 38, Troup 0

New Waverly 21, Anderson-Shiro 8

Odem 34, Taft 10

Paris Chisum 24, Pattonville Prairiland 0

Rio Vista 50, Dallas A+ Academy 0

Rockdale 49, Little River Academy 14

Schulenburg 54, Bloomington 6

Sonora 39, Iraan 7

Teague 28, Eustace 14

Tornillo 15, San Elizario 8

Trinity 48, Kountze 0

Troy 60, Jarrell 0

Tulia 41, Dimmitt 0

Van Vleck 58, Altair Rice 28

Wall 42, Iowa Park 14

West 57, Elkhart 19

WF City View 34, Alvord 14

Whitney 52, Palestine Westwood 13

Woodville 49, Kirbyville 21

Yoakum 28, Edna 10

CLASS 2A

Abernathy 55, Lubbock Roosevelt 0

Anson 41, Windthorst 8

Bartlett 34, Kenedy 31

Ben Bolt 34, Agua Dulce 27

Blue Ridge 39, Tom Bean 19

Bogata Rivercrest 59, Detroit 20

Celeste 14, Collinsville 8

Chico 21, Gainesville State School 18

Christoval 26, San Angelo Grape Creek 14

Crawford 20, Hamilton 13

Cushing 22, Colmesneil 16

De Leon 27, Hico 14

Eldorado 41, Mertzon Irion County 16

Goldthwaite 32, Valley Mills 10

Grapeland 62, Maud 42

Hawley 28, Seymour 0

Kerens 20, Maypearl 12

La Pryor 22, Harper 12

La Villa 52, Benavides 20

Leakey 24, SA Brooks 0

Lindsay 55, Clarksville 8

Mason 47, Ballinger 0

Ozona 34, Rocksprings 20

Panhandle 28, Wheeler 27

Post 50, Farwell 24

Refugio 47, Santa Gertrudis Academy 10

Riviera Kaufer 50, Freer 25

Roby 21, Springlake-Earth 20

Roscoe 32, Menard 14

Shelbyville 48, Tyler All Saints 10

Stamford 58, Olney 0

Stinnett West Texas 22, Spearman 16

Stratford 29, Borger 13

Tenaha 65, Pineland West Sabine 0

Thrall 47, Centerville 35

Three Rivers 26, Bruni 12

Valley View 61, Trenton 0

Wink 47, Forsan 31

Woodsboro 47, Louise 0

CLASS 1A

Anton 70, Whitharral 29

Aspermont 42, Gordon 23

Blackwell 77, Veribest 38

Blum 73, Waco Live Oak Classical 63

Borden County 78, Paducah 22

Bowie Gold-Burg 62, Benjamin 13

Brackett 26, Center Point 12

Brookesmith 34, Paint Rock 30

Bryson 60, Gorman 26

Buckholts 46, Round Rock Christian 0

Coolidge 54, Kopperl 8

Cranfills Gap 48, Gholson 42

Evant 53, Santa Anna 0

Follett 24, White Deer 14

Forestburg 68, Savoy 18

Garden City 52, Imperial Buena Vista 36

Gilmer Union Hill 60, Denton Calvary 14

Grandfalls-Royalty 51, Fort Davis 4

Groom 95, Lefors 66

Happy 70, Hart 0

Haskell Paint Creek 55, Chillicothe 6

Ira 54, Ackerly Sands 6

Iredell 65, Lingleville 20

Jonesboro 52, Dallas Lutheran 7

Knox City 52, Newcastle 6

Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 54, Tyler Heat 6

Lamesa Klondike 47, Loraine 0

Lometa 58, Sidney 22

Lorenzo 54, Silverton 48, OT

Lueders-Avoca 69, Woodson 38

Marfa 58, Fort Hancock 12

Matador Motley County 59, Vernon Northside 6

May 74, Water Valley 26

McLean 63, Amarillo San Jacinto 14

Meadow 64, Hermleigh 60

Miami 37, Hedley 6

Mullin 59, Rochelle 0

Nazareth 60, Kress 0

New Home 54, Lenorah Grady 0

Oakwood 42, Abbott 30

Penelope 64, Covington 30

Petersburg 48, Whiteface 0

Rankin 68, Robert Lee 22

Richland Springs 56, Sterling City 6

Ropesville Ropes 56, Wellman-Union 8

Roscoe Highland 50, Moran 27

Rotan 54, Jayton 41

Sanderson 56, West Texas Homeschool 7

Southland 66, Cotton Center 6

Spur 79, O’Donnell 34

Strawn 66, Blanket 14

Throckmorton 72, Saint Jo 38

Turkey Valley 62, Crowell 36

Zephyr 60, Cherokee 14

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Amarillo Holy Cross 33, Lazbuddie 32

Argyle Liberty Christian 50, Plano John Paul II 0

Arlington Grace Prep 38, Dallas Covenant 7

Arlington Oakridge 28, FW Country Day 21

Austin St. Stephen 23, SA Texas Military 18

Austin Veritas 98, Austin Hill Country 51

Baytown Christian 30, Conroe Covenant 22

Bellaire Episcopal 37, Houston Kinkaid 27

Brownsville St. Joseph 42, Hidalgo 10

Bullard Brook Hill 32, Carrollton Prince of Peace 0

Bulverde Bracken 69, SA Lutheran 14

CC John Paul 57, Pettus 6

Cedar Hill Trinity 60, Tyler Grace Community 0

Dallas Bishop Dunne 34, Nolan Catholic 12

Dallas Bishop Lynch 28, Addison Trinity 7

Dallas Episcopal 38, Houston Christian 7

Fredericksburg Heritage 50, Temple Holy Trinity 22

Frisco Legacy Christian 35, Austin St. Dominic 28

FW All Saints 47, Dallas Christian 10

FW Southwest Christian 37, Colleyville Covenant 7

FW Trinity Valley 24, John Cooper 7

Grapevine Faith 61, Dallas Gateway 0

Houston St. John’s 35, Fort Bend Christian 4

Houston St. Thomas 42, Pasadena 21

Houston Westbury Christian 42, Hull-Daisetta 0

Irving Cistercian 48, Casady, Okla. 19

Katy Pope John 28, Victoria St. Joseph 12

Lake Jackson Brazosport 52, Orange Community Christian 0

League City Bay Area 48, Logos Prep 6

Lubbock Christian 24, FW Calvary 13

Muenster Sacred Heart 49, FW Lake Country 7

New Braunfels Christian 100, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 54

Pasadena First Baptist 26, Beaumont Legacy Christian 13

Plainview Christian 84, Wilson 53

SA Antonian 56, Bandera 7

SA Christian 24, Austin St. Michael 14

SA Holy Cross 17, SA Cornerstone 0

Seguin Lifegate 86, Giddings State School 39

Shiner St. Paul 20, Boerne Geneva 17

The Woodlands Christian 48, Houston Northland Christian 35

Tomball Concordia 61, Houston Lutheran South 13

Tomball Rosehill 10, Houston Lutheran North 3

Watauga Harvest 43, Waco Vanguard 37

OTHER

Alpha Omega 83, Bryan Allen Academy 47

Austin Brentwood 28, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 0

Azle Christian School 63, Granbury Cornerstone 14

Cypress Community Christian 39, Magnolia Legacy 20

DASCHE 36, HSAA 30

Decatur Victory Christian 61, FW Hill School 12

EP Pebble Hills 31, EP Coronado 20

Fort Worth Christian 52, TACA Storm 7

Granbury North Central 60, WF Notre Dame 14

Haslet Heritage 59, Killeen Memorial Christian 12

Houston Heights 31, Houston Bellaire 12

Houston The Village 42, Brookshire Royal 14

Lubbock Trinity 20, Willow Park Trinity 14

Melissa CHANT 66, Red Oak Ovilla 52

San Marcos Hill Country Christian 102, Katy Faith West 65

Tioga 20, Fort Worth THESA 14

Waco Methodist 64, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 18

Waco Texas Wind 35, Houston Northside Home 0

Westlake Academy 56, Founders Classical Academy 22

Associated Press Top 10s

Class 6A

1. Allen (5-0) beat Plano West 59-0.

2. Converse Judson (5-0) idle.

3. Katy (3-0) idle.

4. DeSoto (5-0) beat Irving MacArthur 40-12.

5. Austin Westlake (6-0) beat Buda Hays 34-24.

6. Lake Travis (4-1) idle.

7. Garland Sachse (5-0) beat Garland Lakeview Centennial 49-19.

8. Waco Midway (6-0) beat Killeen Harker Heights 42-9.

9. The Woodlands (2-1) beat Lufkin 45-21.

10. Klein Collins (4-0) beat Klein Oak 21-10.

Class 5A

1. Aledo (5-0) beat Saginaw 52-7.

2. Manvel (4-0) beat Galveston Ball 35-7.

3. Denton Ryan (6-0) beat Denton Braswell 47-14.

4. CC Calallen (5-0) beat CC Tuloso-Midway 78-0.

5. Cedar Park (4-1) idle.

6. Dallas Highland Park (4-1) idle.

7. Angleton (5-0) beat Victoria East 70-0.

8. Mansfield Legacy (4-1) idle.

9. Dripping Springs (5-0) idle.

10. Frisco Lone Star (4-1) beat Frisco 28-0.

Class 4A

1. Carthage (5-0) beat Henderson 42-17.

2. West Orange-Stark (4-0) beat Kennedale 23-20 OT.

3. Argyle (5-0) idle.

4. Waco La Vega (5-0) idle.

5. Cuero (4-0) idle.

6. Kennedale (4-1) lost to West Orange-Stark 23-20.

7. Midlothian Heritage (5-0) idle.

8. Gilmer (4-1) idle.

9. Van (6-0) beat Athens 56-38.

10. Sweetwater (6-0) beat Lamesa 69-7.

Class 3A

1. Gunter (6-0) beat Sadler S&S Consolidated 53-0.

2. Lexington (5-0) idle.

3. Wall (5-0) beat Iowa Park 42-14.

4. Newton (4-0) idle.

5. Malakoff (5-0) beat Groesbeck 49-14.

6. Canadian (5-0) beat Vernon 28-0.

7. Brock (4-1) idle.

8. Hallettsville (4-1) beat Palacios 48-21.

9. New London West Rusk (4-0) beat Troup 38-0.

10. Yoakum (5-1) beat Edna 28-10.

Class 2A

1. Tenaha (5-0) beat Pineland West Sabine 65-0.

2. Mason (6-0) beat Ballinger 47-0.

3. Muenster (5-0) idle.

4. Mart (4-1) idle.

5. Albany (5-0) idle.

6. Refugio (3-1) beat Santa Gertrudis Academy 47-10.

7. Abernathy (5-0) beat Lubbock Roosevelt 55-0.

8. De Leon (6-0) beat Hico 27-14.

9. Bremond (4-1) idle.

10. Milano (1-0) idle.

Thursday’s scores

CLASS 6A

Aldine Nimitz 26, Aldine MacArthur 7

Allen 59, Plano West 0

Arlington Bowie 28, Arlington Houston 7

Beaumont West Brook 51, The Woodlands College Park 3

Dallas Skyline 44, Richardson Lake Highlands 37

De Soto 40, Irving MacArthur 12

Deer Park 51, Pasadena Rayburn 19

Edinburg North 17, PSJA Southwest 10

Fort Bend Travis 41, Fort Bend Dulles 14

Garland Naaman Forest 35, North Garland 14

Houston Langham Creek 31, Cypress Woods 24

Humble Atascocita 62, Channelview 7

Humble Kingwood 46, Baytown Goose Creek 13

Katy Cinco Ranch 36, Richmond Foster 6

Klein Collins 21, Klein Oak 10

Klein Forest 63, Houston Spring Woods 0

McAllen 35, La Joya 9

McAllen Rowe 21, Rio Grande City La Grulla 14

PSJA Memorial 24, Edinburg Economedes 23

CLASS 5A

Alice 27, CC Ray 7

Austin McCallum 56, Austin High 13

Brownsville Lopez 54, Donna North 10

Canyon Randall 45, Amarillo Caprock 21

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 38, CC Flour Bluff 35

Dallas South Oak Cliff 45, Dallas Jefferson 0

EP Andress 38, EP Bowie 21

Fort Bend Marshall 77, Fort Bend Willowridge 20

Fort Worth YMLA 44, FW Trimble Tech 15

Frisco Reedy 35, Frisco Wakeland 28

FW South Hills 56, FW North Side 0

FW Southwest 41, FW Western Hills 14

Houston Furr 48, Houston Wisdom 0

Lake Dallas 49, Carrollton Turner 14

Laredo Martin 45, Pharr Valley View 19

McKinney North 41, Carrollton Creekview 7

SA Houston 20, SA Burbank 13

CLASS 4A

Lubbock Estacado 42, Shallowater 20

CLASS 1A

Guthrie 59, Rule 24

High Island 72, Spring Providence Classical 33

Westbrook 83, Welch Dawson 38

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Austin Hyde Park 34, St. Mary’s Hall 7

OTHER

Lubbock Home School Titans 70, Amherst 20

Mount Calm 63, McDade 27.

