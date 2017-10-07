Nail biters rule the night as once-lowly teams prove they’re for real

A football game between Euless Trinity vs. Southlake Carroll is always classic, even if the famous teams aren’t quite what they used to be.
Friday night was no different, as the Trojans needed to come back from 17 points behind to nip the Dragons 21-20.
Trinity running back Courage Keihn put his team on his shoulders in the second half, piling up 111 yards and two touchdowns. But it was Nigel Blount’s waning-minutes interception that sealed up the victory. Watch that here.
Only once in the teams’ seven meetings since 2006 has either won by more than nine points. That was actually last year, when the Dragons made it look easy in a 42-28 final.
▪ Saginaw Boswell stayed perfect in 2017 but needed a huge play to pull it off.
Terrance Wair blocked a 39-yard field-goal attempt with about three minutes left as the undefeated Pioneers held onto a 15-14 victory over Haslet Eaton.
▪ Arlington Lamar was predicted to fall to North Crowley for the first time ever on Friday. And they really nearly did.
But Lamar kicker Juan Villegas booted an 18-yard field goal with the game clock reading “0:02,” propelling the Vikings to a 33-32 victory.
▪ Burleson is out to a 5-0 start for the first time since 2004, but that didn’t come easy, either.
Facing a fellow upstart in Joshua, the Elks trailed most of the game before quarterback Jacob Amador donned a cape and tights and accounted for two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Elks over Owls, 17-14.
Joshua plays Burleson at Burleson ISD Stadium, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. @Gosset41 pic.twitter.com/DlzfQ3D6KZ— Max Faulkner (@mfaulknerphotog) October 7, 2017
▪ Who’d have thought we’d be talking about Haltom in the playoffs, but wondering whether Abilene will make it?
Haltom, which was winless just three years ago, is 4-2 and a perfect 2-0 in District 3-6A. Abilene was handled easily by Keller Fossil Ridge, 28-6.
The Buffalos have won their past two, but by a combined margin of victory of just five points. They downed Keller 29-26 on a last-seconds touchdown pass.
HALTOM WINS!!! A great throw from Michael Black is caught by Imiee Cooksey as time expires to defeat Keller 29-26! #txhsfb #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/fth7fnrfIb— DFWSportsMike (@DFWSportsMike) October 7, 2017
▪ The Birdville band brought out a huge bridge for the Hawks’ halftime show in its game against undfeated Richland. It didn’t help span a seven-point deficit, however. Rebels 28, Hawks 21.
Because no halftime show is truly complete without a 75-foot bridge. #birdvilleband pic.twitter.com/iv5DuELWE6— dfw varsity (@dfwvarsity) October 7, 2017
