Burleson Centennial bounces back after the half to down Cleburne

After trailing 21-17 at halftime, the Burleson Centennial Spartans dominated the third quarter, outscoring Cleburne 22-0. Following a 30-yard touchdown by Chris Mosely for a 31-21 lead, Cleburne fumbled the ensuing kickoff and the Spartans recovered. Three plays later, Centennial quarterback Kyle Burns scored on a 19-yard run for a 37-21 lead and the Spartans never looked back, winning 53-28.
Key players: Burleson Centennial’s Kelton Tezeno was explosive the few times he touched the ball. Tezeno scored three touchdowns — a 26-yard reception, an eight-yard run and a 43-yard pass — to go along with 70 rushing yards on just six carries and got 78 receiving yards on three catches.
Key stat: In what proved to be the decisive third quarter, the Spartans’ defense held Cleburne to just eight yards of total offense, recovered two fumbles and forced two Cleburne turnovers on downs.
Records: Burleson Centennial 2-3, 1-1 in District 9-5A. Cleburne 0-5, 0-2
