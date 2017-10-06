High School Football

October 6, 2017 11:30 PM

Richland rallies past Birdville with run game, clutch defense

By Zach Warner

Special to the Star-Telegram

Richland scored the only points of the fourth quarter on a Rylee Johnson 4-yard touchdown run, while Birdville was stopped on its last two possessions as the Rebels ate up the clock to preserve a 28-21 District 8-5A win.

Key players: Johnson was the Rebels’ spark plug, gaining 105 yards on 23 carries, while scoring twice on the ground and once on a 46-yard pass from QB Drew Trent for the first points of the game. Trent was 11-of-14 passing for 118 yards and two TDs. Birdville running back Laderrious Mixon ran for 98 yards and three touchdowns before leaving with an injury early in the fourth quarter. Hawks QB Skylar Noble passed for 144 yards, 97 of which were to WR Brendton Northey.

Key stat: After Birdville took a 21-14 lead midway through the third quarter, Richland scored on its next two possessions, while forcing the Hawks to two consecutive three-and-out series and then a desperation try on fourth down of their next possession that fell short.

Records: Richland 5-0, 2-0 8-5A; Birdville 1-4, 1-1

High School Football

