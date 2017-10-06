Keller Central offense breaks out in road win over Weatherford

Keller Central 48, Weatherford 16
Keller Central ran four times for touchdowns and threw for another while scoring a season-high 48 points to spoil Weatherford’s homecoming in a 48-16 route at Kangaroo Stadium Friday night.
Key players: Keller Central running backs Isaiah Ganaway and Eric Cooper each ran for two touchdowns with Ganaway racking up 73 yards on the ground and Cooper adding 57 yards. Chargers quarterback Jack Hecker threw for 103 yards and a touchdown while adding 89 rushing yards and score.
Key stat: Weatherford trailed 8-7 at the end of the first quarter, but the Roos had two first-half fumbles that led to Keller Central touchdowns. The Chargers’ defense also recorded a safety and held the Kangaroo offense to 146 yards.
Records: Keller Central 3-2, 1-0 3-6A; Weatherford 0-6, 0-2
Comments