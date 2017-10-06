High School Football

Arlington Lamar overcomes North Crowley on field goal with 2 seconds to play

By Troy Phillips

Special to the Star-Telegram

October 06, 2017 10:55 PM

Arlington Lamar’s Juan Villegas kicked an 18-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining to help rally the Vikings to a 33-32 District 4-6A victory over North Crowley at Panther Stadium. Lamar had trailed 24-16. North Crowley missed four of five 2-point conversion attempts.

Key players: Jaylen Jones and Dayton Dubs both had 99 yards receiving for Lamar. Dubs converted a third-and-16 and Jones a fourth-and-4 on Lamar’s winning drive. Villegas kicked two field goals, and Michael Bradley had 105 yards and two scores rushing. North Crowley’s Jalen Robinson rushed for 157 yards and two TDs.

Key stat: Lamar pulled a third Villegas field goal (35 yards) off the board when a North Crowley face mask gave the Vikings a first down. Lamar instead drove 13 more yards for a Bradley TD run for a 30-24 lead, instead of 26-24. Jack Dawson threw for 290 yards and two scores for Lamar.

Records: Lamar 3-2, 2-0 District 4-6A; North Crowley 2-3, 0-2

