Keller Fossil Ridge uses air game to conquer Abilene, move to 6-0

Keller Fossil Ridge quarterback Cobe Craft threw for 227 yards and three touchdowns, including two scoring passes to Stefan Cobbs, as the Panthers remained undefeated by defeating Abilene 28-6 on Friday night in a District 3-6A game at Keller ISD Stadium. Both of Cobbs’ touchdowns came in the last three minutes before halftime. Cobbs took a deflected pass 47 yards for a score with 2:32 to play in the second quarter, then scored on a 19-yard pass from Craft with 45 seconds remaining before halftime. Fossil Ridge took a 21-3 lead into the break.
Key players: Craft completed 18 of 25 passes with no interceptions. Cobbs finished with 94 yards on six receptions. The Panthers’ Jaylen Hearst added 95 receiving yards on six catches, with a touchdown. Abilene’s Jordan Booker led all rushers with 92 yards on 18 carries.
Key stat: Abilene turned the ball over on downs three consecutive possessions in the second half, including a fourth-and-goal at the Fossil Ridge 1-yard line in the third quarter.
Records: Keller Fossil Ridge 6-0, 2-0 3-6A; Abilene 1-5, 0-2
-
Comments