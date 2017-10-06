More Videos

RAW: Game-winning INT seals the deal for Trinity against Carroll 0:43

RAW: Game-winning INT seals the deal for Trinity against Carroll

Pause
RAW: Mansfield football's UCLA recruit 'introduces himself' to Arlington receiver 0:21

RAW: Mansfield football's UCLA recruit 'introduces himself' to Arlington receiver

RAW: Wow what a catch by Stefan Cobbs 0:12

RAW: Wow what a catch by Stefan Cobbs

RAW: Trinity INT ends Carroll's opening drive 0:27

RAW: Trinity INT ends Carroll's opening drive

RAW: Richland receiver or Birdville defender. Who gets the jump ball? 0:16

RAW: Richland receiver or Birdville defender. Who gets the jump ball?

RAW: Bad blood boiling at Duncanville-Cedar Hill game 0:13

RAW: Bad blood boiling at Duncanville-Cedar Hill game

New Dickies Arena takes shape at Will Rogers 1:14

New Dickies Arena takes shape at Will Rogers

TCU students line up early Friday night ESPN's College GameDay 2:20

TCU students line up early Friday night ESPN's College GameDay

OU fraternity sued over injuries to son of former Dallas Cowboys star 0:26

OU fraternity sued over injuries to son of former Dallas Cowboys star

Arlington police need help identifying this man accused of using stolen credit cards 0:42

Arlington police need help identifying this man accused of using stolen credit cards

  • RAW: Haltom celebrates win vs Keller, 2-0 start in district

    Haltom rallied to defeat Keller for its second straight in District 3-6A. Video Michael Eldridge

Haltom rallied to defeat Keller for its second straight in District 3-6A. Video Michael Eldridge Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com
Haltom rallied to defeat Keller for its second straight in District 3-6A. Video Michael Eldridge Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com

High School Football

Last-second TD pass carries Haltom past Keller

By Michael Eldridge

Special to the Star-Telegram

October 06, 2017 10:47 PM

Quarterback Michael Black found a streaking Imiee Cooksey down the sideline for a 28-yard, game-winning touchdown pass with six seconds to play as Haltom defeated Keller 29-26 on Friday at Birdville Stadium. The touchdown came on the heels of Keller’s go-ahead score with 46 seconds left as Sloan Henry tossed his third score. Two toe-dragging catches by Julian Johnson set up the Buffalos for the game-winner, helping Black pick up his fourth touchdown of the game after scoring three on the ground.

Key Players: Black, a junior, had three rushing touchdowns among his 23 carries, totaling 96 yards. He was also 12-for-17 passing with 162 yards. Keller’s junior quarterback Henry was 15-for-20 passing with three touchdowns and 205 yards. Keller junior running back Enoch Ntchobo had 15 rushes for 76 yards.

Key stat: Haltom moved the ball 84 yards for its final touchdown, passing more than once on a drive for the first time in the second half.

Records: Haltom 4-2, 1-0 District 3-6A; Keller 3-3, 1-1

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  