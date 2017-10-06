Last-second TD pass carries Haltom past Keller

Quarterback Michael Black found a streaking Imiee Cooksey down the sideline for a 28-yard, game-winning touchdown pass with six seconds to play as Haltom defeated Keller 29-26 on Friday at Birdville Stadium. The touchdown came on the heels of Keller’s go-ahead score with 46 seconds left as Sloan Henry tossed his third score. Two toe-dragging catches by Julian Johnson set up the Buffalos for the game-winner, helping Black pick up his fourth touchdown of the game after scoring three on the ground.
Key Players: Black, a junior, had three rushing touchdowns among his 23 carries, totaling 96 yards. He was also 12-for-17 passing with 162 yards. Keller’s junior quarterback Henry was 15-for-20 passing with three touchdowns and 205 yards. Keller junior running back Enoch Ntchobo had 15 rushes for 76 yards.
Key stat: Haltom moved the ball 84 yards for its final touchdown, passing more than once on a drive for the first time in the second half.
Records: Haltom 4-2, 1-0 District 3-6A; Keller 3-3, 1-1
Comments