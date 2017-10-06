High School Football

Heritage starts fast, hardly slows down in romp over Eastern Hills

By Tom Curtis

Special to the Star-Telegram

Colleyville Heritage jumped out to a 14-0 lead after their first two plays from scrimmage and coasted to defeat Eastern Hills 52-6 in District 8-5A action Friday at Clark Stadium. Alternating their quarterbacks, the Panthers’ Jagger LaRoe threw a quick strike on a post to Ke’von Ahmad for 44 yards and the first touchdown. Moments later, Cole Brown similarly threw 52 yards to Landry French and for the 14-0 start five minutes into the game.

Key players: By halftime, LaRoe had thrown for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Both scores were to Ahmad, who had five catches for 104 yards before intermission. Quiante Garner added two rushing TDs as the Panthers took a 35-6 halftime lead.

Key stat: Heritage kept Eastern Hills’ running game in check, allowing only 69 yards rushing in 30 attempts for the game.

Records: Colleyville Heritage 4-1, 2-0 8-5A; Eastern Hills 2-3, 0-2

