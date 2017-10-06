Interception seals Azle’s win over Saginaw

Azle defensive back Colby Christian intercepted the ball in the final minutes of the fourth quarter to secure Azle’s first district win over Saginaw Chisholm trail Friday night at Ranger Stadium with a 28-21 final.
Key players: Running back Gamble Moore scored Azle’s first touchdown, throwing a pass to Cody Connell after the team recovered a fumbled ball on Chisholm Trail’s five yard line. Chisholm Trail quarterback Collin Reyes threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and had 202 passing yards.
Key stats: After Azle had gained a 28-0 lead in the first half, Chisholm Trail made a comeback with one touchdown in the third quarter and two in the fourth. With under four minutes on the clock, Reyes threw the fatal interception to Christian, allowing Azle to take the victory formation.
Record: Azle 2-3, 1-1 in District 5-6A; Chisholm Trail 2-3, 0-2
