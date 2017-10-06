Arlington Martin scores TDs on first seven drives in routing Fort Worth Paschal 76-0

Juma Otoviano rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another score in just over a quarter of action as Arlington Martin romped past Fort Worth Paschal 76-0 on Friday night at Cravens Field. Otoviano’s first carry of the game, Martin’s first offensive snap, went 13 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
On the second Martin drive of the night, Otoviano tossed a 17-yard strike to Brayden Willis for a first down at the Paschal 1. He kept itvon the next play for his second score.
Otoviano extended the Warriors’ lead to 21-0 before the end of the first quarter on a 34-yard pass to Sorrell Brown. Otoviano added a 2-yard scoring run early in the second quarter before giving way to backup Stephen Mohon.
Key players: Sorrell Brown caught two passes for 44 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. He set the stage for his second score, a 10-yard toss from Mohon, with his 51-yard return of a Paschal punt. Martin got third-quarter touchdowns on a kickoff return by Tommy Baggett and a punt block return by Keelan Chilton.
Key stat: Martin scored touchdowns on its first seven drives. The seventh score of the night, late in the second quarter, followed a successful Warriors onside kick.
Records: Arlington Martin 5-0, 2-0 in 4-6A, Paschal, 0-5, 0-2.
