Brewer’s passing game, patient offense silence Northwest

White Settlement Brewer took advantage of field position and an effective passing game to get past Justin Northwest 37-14 on Friday at Northwest ISD Stadium on Friday. Although Brewer’s running game put it behind the chains often, the Bears didn’t panic and methodically mounted drives to score. When Branson Dail returned a Texans fumble 56 yards for a score in the third quarter, the 24-7 Brewer cushion was too much.
Northwest took an early lead when Prince Mavula hit Leo Saldana in stride in the back of the end zone. After recovering a Northwest fumble, the Bears evened the scored on a Christian Calton TD run. A 41-yard Jorge Estrada field goal gave Brewer a 10-7 lead it would not relinquish. Key receptions by Jahrad Taylor kept Bears drives alive and the ball away from the Texans’ offense.
Key players: Duncan hit 14 of 22 passing for 192 yards and a score to pace Brewer. Receiver Jahrad Taylor caught nine passes for 106 yards to lead Brewer. Christian Calton rushed for 96 yards and two scores. Northwest’s Quentin Lee hauled in five passes for 71 yards while Leo Saldana caught six passes for 54 yards and a score.
Key stat: Brewer was held to 43 rushing yards in the first half, 10 fewer than Northwest yet held a 10-point halftime lead. The Bears defense held Northwest to 90 second half yards.
Records: Brewer 4-1, 2-0 District 6-5A; Northwest 3-2, 0-2
