More Videos 0:21 RAW: Mansfield football's UCLA recruit 'introduces himself' to Arlington receiver Pause 0:13 RAW: Bad blood boiling at Duncanville-Cedar Hill game 0:16 RAW: Richland receiver or Birdville defender. Who gets the jump ball? 0:27 RAW: Trinity INT ends Carroll's opening drive 0:31 RAW: Arlington Bowie recovers fumble, caught from two angles 1:13 Wyatt's winning ways: Chaparrals serve notice in District 7-5A 0:42 Arlington police need help identifying this man accused of using stolen credit cards 2:13 Grapevine PD releases new parking lot video to help ID Target man accused of lewd comments 1:14 New Dickies Arena takes shape at Will Rogers 0:26 OU fraternity sued over injuries to son of former Dallas Cowboys star Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

RAW: Richland receiver or Birdville defender. Who gets the jump ball? Richland's Rashee Rice pulls in the pass before Birdville defender knew what hit him. The teams are tied at 14. Richland's Rashee Rice pulls in the pass before Birdville defender knew what hit him. The teams are tied at 14. Shawn Smajstrla ssmajstrla@star-telegram.com

Richland's Rashee Rice pulls in the pass before Birdville defender knew what hit him. The teams are tied at 14. Shawn Smajstrla ssmajstrla@star-telegram.com