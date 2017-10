More Videos 0:27 RAW: Trinity INT ends Carroll's opening drive Pause 0:31 RAW: Arlington Bowie recovers fumble, caught from two angles 1:03 Top paid high school football coaches in the Fort Worth area 0:27 RAW: DeSoto's Lavontae Shenault, a future Horned Frog? 1:14 New Dickies Arena takes shape at Will Rogers 8:01 Tommy Manion describes BB gun incident with horse 2:13 Grapevine PD releases new parking lot video to help ID Target man accused of lewd comments 0:42 Arlington police need help identifying this man accused of using stolen credit cards 0:51 ESPN GameDay at TCU for Saturday broadcast 0:46 Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Rams game? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

RAW: Bad blood boiling at Duncanville-Cedar Hill game Near the end of the video clip,Duncanville defender Gyasi Smith steps on the face of Cedar Hill's Kebreyun Page. Near the end of the video clip,Duncanville defender Gyasi Smith steps on the face of Cedar Hill's Kebreyun Page. Nick Walters Special to the Star-Telegram

