When he’s not throwing touchdowns, this quarterback goes ‘dog-boarding’

If you happen to be hanging out in Shawn Hartsfield’s neighborhood in Mansfield, you might have a chance to say hello — but you’d better be quick.
One of the Mansfield High School quarterback’s favorite pastimes is to walk his beloved border collie, Marli, around his neighborhood, but he takes a less conventional approach to the chore.
“I take my dog on walks by getting on a Ripstik [skateboard] and letting her pull me all throughout my neighborhood,” Hartfield said. “She has quite a bit of energy all of the time, so I was thinking of ways to help burn some of her energy so she wouldn’t be off the walls in our house. I kind of just tried it once, and she loved it.”
Hartsfield said that now, traditional walks are out of the question. “Every time I get her leash out and take her outside, she goes straight to the Ripstik and won’t go until I get on,” Hartsfield said. “So it became the way I walk her.”
When he’s not flying around the neighborhood, his passes are flying into the arms of such receivers as Grayson Tatrow and Jackson Gleeson, both of whom had touchdown receptions in Mansfield’s 51-0 victory over Fort Worth Paschal in its district opener.
Mansfield head coach Dan Maberry
Coach Dan Maberry that Hartsfield continues to improve with each game and said he could not ask for much more from the Mansfield senior in terms of effort.
“I am extremely pleased with Shawn this year,” Maberry said. “Last year at this same time, Shawn had thrown for around 300 yards in the first four games. Already this year he has thrown for 657 yards [through the first four games]. It has been fun watching him progress this year.”
Hartsfield said that he has a few objectives for his team in 2017, which he believes the Tigers are more than capable of accomplishing.
“My expectations for our team this year are to have a successful district season and to keep building and progressing every week to put ourselves in the best position possible going into playoffs,” Hartsfield said. “My main objective this season is to continually get better every week and help our team play to fullest potential, no matter the opponent.”
Maberry said it will take a team effort to accomplish the goals that Hartsfield is talking about and said from what he has seen so far, that should not be a problem.
“He put in a lot of hard work this off-season to give himself a chance to be successful,” Maberry said. “I think that is showing now.
“Also, I think it is the whole team. Our offensive line has protected much better, we are also getting great efforts from our backs and receivers. So I think it is the whole offensive unit that has helped him be more effective.”
Hartfield’s Favorites
Favorite Athlete: Dak Prescott
Favorite Team: Dallas Cowboys
Favorite Food: Hanger Steak
Favorite Movie: Hacksaw Ridge
Favorite TV show: Game of Thrones
Favorite Band: Josh Abbott Band
