Fort Worth YMLA wins second straight in commanding district win over Trimble Tech

Fort Worth YMLA quarterback Draylon Roberson ran for five touchdowns and threw for another as the Wildcats defeated Fort Worth Trimble Tech 44-15 in a District 7-5A game Thursday at Scarborough-Handley Field. The win marks the first time the second-year Wildcats have won two district games in a season.
Key players: The Wildcats led 24-0 at halftime thanks to scoring runs of 80, 7 and 4 yards by Roberson. He finished with 25 carries for 292 yards and threw for 93 yards. Luis Chabes hit a 25-yard field goal in the first half for YMLA. Trimble Tech quarterback Vince Burton threw touchdown passes to Trejian Morgan and Jakheires Allen. Burton completed 14 of 30 passes for 156 yards.
Key stat: By halftime, the Wildcats had amassed 244 yards rushing on 30 attempts. YMLA finished with 377 yards on 41 carries. The win gave the Wildcats their first winning streak in the program’s history.
Records: YMLA 2-3; 2-0 7-5A; Trimble Tech 2-3, 0-2.
