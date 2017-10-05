Fort Worth South Hills rolls up points quickly in routing North Side

Quarterback Trey Jones had a hand in seven touchdowns, including four passing, in leading unbeaten Fort Worth South Hills to 483 total yards and a 56-0 District 7-5A victory over Fort Worth North Side on Thursday evening at Farrington Field.
Key players: Jones rushed for 109 yards on 10 carries, including TD runs of 1, 9 and 67 yards. He was 8-of-12 passing for 198 yards and four TDs. Scorpions wideout Kyland Phillips had four receptions for 131 yards and two TDs of 53 and 40 yards, while teammate Anthony Watkins rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Watkins also turned a flip from Jones into a 33-yard TD catch-and-run. Scorpions receiver Omuiri Garcia had a 13-yard TD reception.
Key stat: The Scorpions needed just three plays to score 14 points in the game’s opening minutes.
Records: South Hills 5-0, 2-0 7-5A; North Side 3-2, 0-2.
