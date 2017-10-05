Wide receiver Kyland Phillips of South Hills High School eludes the North Side High defense for an early touchdown on Thursday, October 5, 2017 in Fort Worth.
Wide receiver Kyland Phillips of South Hills High School eludes the North Side High defense for an early touchdown on Thursday, October 5, 2017 in Fort Worth. Ron T. Ennis Special to the Star-Telegram
Wide receiver Kyland Phillips of South Hills High School eludes the North Side High defense for an early touchdown on Thursday, October 5, 2017 in Fort Worth. Ron T. Ennis Special to the Star-Telegram

High School Football

Fort Worth South Hills rolls up points quickly in routing North Side

By John Henry

Special to the Star-Telegram

October 05, 2017 10:03 PM

Quarterback Trey Jones had a hand in seven touchdowns, including four passing, in leading unbeaten Fort Worth South Hills to 483 total yards and a 56-0 District 7-5A victory over Fort Worth North Side on Thursday evening at Farrington Field.

Key players: Jones rushed for 109 yards on 10 carries, including TD runs of 1, 9 and 67 yards. He was 8-of-12 passing for 198 yards and four TDs. Scorpions wideout Kyland Phillips had four receptions for 131 yards and two TDs of 53 and 40 yards, while teammate Anthony Watkins rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Watkins also turned a flip from Jones into a 33-yard TD catch-and-run. Scorpions receiver Omuiri Garcia had a 13-yard TD reception.

Key stat: The Scorpions needed just three plays to score 14 points in the game’s opening minutes.

Records: South Hills 5-0, 2-0 7-5A; North Side 3-2, 0-2.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

RAW: Arlington Bowie recovers fumble, caught from two angles

RAW: Arlington Bowie recovers fumble, caught from two angles 0:31

RAW: Arlington Bowie recovers fumble, caught from two angles
RAW: Follow the bouncing ball in this high school football game 0:49

RAW: Follow the bouncing ball in this high school football game
RAW: Arlington Bowie wideout with the nifty toe touch TD 0:13

RAW: Arlington Bowie wideout with the nifty toe touch TD

View More Video