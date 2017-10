0:31 RAW: Arlington Bowie recovers fumble, caught from two angles Pause

0:49 RAW: Follow the bouncing ball in this high school football game

0:13 RAW: Arlington Bowie wideout with the nifty toe touch TD

0:24 RAW: Arlington High wideout makes a one-handed TD grab

2:13 Grapevine PD releases new parking lot video to help ID Target man accused of lewd comments

0:42 Arlington police need help identifying this man accused of using stolen credit cards

1:14 New Dickies Arena takes shape at Will Rogers

5:04 A visionary cop is trying to save Las Vegas Trail

2:53 West side hotel owner ordered to clean up or face closure