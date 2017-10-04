Everman coach Dale Keeling will retire following 20th season

In his 20th season with Everman, head football coach Dale Keeling announced on Wednesday that this will be his final year, Matt Stepp of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football first reported.
BREAKING Everman HFC Dale Keeling has announced to his team 2017 will be his last season he will be retiring #txhsfb @dctf— Matt Stepp (@Matt_Stepp817) October 4, 2017
Keeling guided the Bulldogs to back-to-back UIL football state titles in 2001 and 2002. Everman went to the state semifinals on three different occasions and the state quarterfinals three more times.
Currently 46th on the all-time #TXHSFB wins list at 231.— Greg Tepper (@Tepper) October 4, 2017
Keeling has won 2 State titles; been to the semis 3 other times and the qtrs 3 times at Everman #txhsfb @dctf https://t.co/PZhCnfoLD6— Matt Stepp (@Matt_Stepp817) October 4, 2017
Hired as head coach in 1998, Keeling took the progam to new heights, reaching the playoffs 17-straight seasons from 1999-2015. While with the Bulldogs, he currently has 231 career wins.
Everman is 1-3 and 1-0 in District 9-5A this season following a 66-13 victory over Cleburne last week.
