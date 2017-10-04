Everman Bulldogs head coach Dale Keeling talks with his players against the Lake Dallas Falcons in high school football playoff action at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Saturday, Dec. 5 2015.
High School Football

Everman coach Dale Keeling will retire following 20th season

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

October 04, 2017 7:56 PM

In his 20th season with Everman, head football coach Dale Keeling announced on Wednesday that this will be his final year, Matt Stepp of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football first reported.

Keeling guided the Bulldogs to back-to-back UIL football state titles in 2001 and 2002. Everman went to the state semifinals on three different occasions and the state quarterfinals three more times.

Hired as head coach in 1998, Keeling took the progam to new heights, reaching the playoffs 17-straight seasons from 1999-2015. While with the Bulldogs, he currently has 231 career wins.

Everman is 1-3 and 1-0 in District 9-5A this season following a 66-13 victory over Cleburne last week.

  Comments  

