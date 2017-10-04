Gosset’s guesses: North Crowley should beat Arlington Lamar for first time

Week 5 was upset special as Haslet Eaton and Haltom pulled off wins over Justin Northwest and Abilene, respectively.
Fort Worth Wyatt loved the picker’s 23-21 North Side prediction and used it to fire up during a 48-0 victory over the Steers. The Chaparrals improved to 4-0 and 1-0 in District 7-5A. Fort Worth Southwest proved the picker wrong, too, over Fort Worth Arlington Heights.
Burleson beat Granbury in a battle of 3-0 teams, and Crowley also picked up a win in 9-5A against Burleson Centennial. Arlington and Arlington Martin stayed perfect.
This week features a pair of Class 4A state ranked teams colliding in Nacogdoches when No. 2 West Orange-Stark takes on No. 6 Kennedale. The Wildcats are the lock pick, and 12 others will remain undefeated.
North Crowley is the upset pick over Arlington Lamar. The Panthers have lost all seven meetings to the Vikings, but with the area’s second-leading 6A passer in Caleb Leake (983 yards, 13 TDs) and second-best receiver in Julian Ortega-Jones (461 yards, 11 TDs), things are about to change.
WEEK 6 PREDICTIONS (winners in bold) Thursday
Central vs. Weatherford
South Hills vs. North Side
Southwest vs. Western Hills
YMLA vs. Trimble Tech
Bowie vs. Sam Houston
Friday
Abilene vs. Fossil Ridge
Keller vs. Haltom
Mansfield vs. Arlington
Lamar vs. North Crowley
Paschal vs. Martin
LD Bell vs. Hebron
Byron Nelson vs. Flower Mound
Carroll vs. Trinity
Lewisville vs. Marcus
Aledo vs. Saginaw
Azle vs. Chisholm Trail
Eaton vs. Boswell
Brewer vs. Northwest
Wyatt vs. Arlington Heights
Richland vs. Birdville
Colleyville Heritage vs. Eastern Hills
Carter-Riverside vs. Polytechnic
Joshua vs. Burleson
Centennial vs. Cleburne
Granbury vs. Crowley
Everman vs. Seguin
Kennedale vs. West Orange Stark
Benbrook vs. Bridgeport
Nolan Catholic vs. Bishop Dunne
All Saints vs. Dallas Christian
Gateway Charter vs. Grapevine Faith
FW Christian vs. TACA
Southwest Christian vs. Colleyville Covenant
Dallas Covenant vs. Grace Prep
Country Day vs. Oakridge
John Cooper vs. Trinity Valley
Lubbock Trinity Christian vs. Willow Park Trinity Christian
Saturday
Grapevine vs. Dunbar
Last Week: 38-11
Season: 183-82 (.691 winning percentage)
Comments