North Crowley Panthers players including quarterback Caleb Leake (4) wait to take the field against the Arlington Colts for the first half of a high school football game at UTA Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017.
High School Football

Gosset’s guesses: North Crowley should beat Arlington Lamar for first time

By Brian Gosset

October 04, 2017 3:43 PM

Week 5 was upset special as Haslet Eaton and Haltom pulled off wins over Justin Northwest and Abilene, respectively.

Fort Worth Wyatt loved the picker’s 23-21 North Side prediction and used it to fire up during a 48-0 victory over the Steers. The Chaparrals improved to 4-0 and 1-0 in District 7-5A. Fort Worth Southwest proved the picker wrong, too, over Fort Worth Arlington Heights.

Burleson beat Granbury in a battle of 3-0 teams, and Crowley also picked up a win in 9-5A against Burleson Centennial. Arlington and Arlington Martin stayed perfect.

This week features a pair of Class 4A state ranked teams colliding in Nacogdoches when No. 2 West Orange-Stark takes on No. 6 Kennedale. The Wildcats are the lock pick, and 12 others will remain undefeated.

North Crowley is the upset pick over Arlington Lamar. The Panthers have lost all seven meetings to the Vikings, but with the area’s second-leading 6A passer in Caleb Leake (983 yards, 13 TDs) and second-best receiver in Julian Ortega-Jones (461 yards, 11 TDs), things are about to change.

WEEK 6 PREDICTIONS (winners in bold) Thursday

Central vs. Weatherford

South Hills vs. North Side

Southwest vs. Western Hills

YMLA vs. Trimble Tech

Bowie vs. Sam Houston

Friday

Abilene vs. Fossil Ridge

Keller vs. Haltom

Mansfield vs. Arlington

Lamar vs. North Crowley

Paschal vs. Martin

LD Bell vs. Hebron

Byron Nelson vs. Flower Mound

Carroll vs. Trinity

Lewisville vs. Marcus

Aledo vs. Saginaw

Azle vs. Chisholm Trail

Eaton vs. Boswell

Brewer vs. Northwest

Wyatt vs. Arlington Heights

Richland vs. Birdville

Colleyville Heritage vs. Eastern Hills

Carter-Riverside vs. Polytechnic

Joshua vs. Burleson

Centennial vs. Cleburne

Granbury vs. Crowley

Everman vs. Seguin

Kennedale vs. West Orange Stark

Benbrook vs. Bridgeport

Nolan Catholic vs. Bishop Dunne

All Saints vs. Dallas Christian

Gateway Charter vs. Grapevine Faith

FW Christian vs. TACA

Southwest Christian vs. Colleyville Covenant

Dallas Covenant vs. Grace Prep

Country Day vs. Oakridge

John Cooper vs. Trinity Valley

Lubbock Trinity Christian vs. Willow Park Trinity Christian

Saturday

Grapevine vs. Dunbar

Last Week: 38-11

Season: 183-82 (.691 winning percentage)

