Week 6 football picks: Haltom has changed our mind

There is nothing that can replace the purity of high school athletics. You don’t manufacture enthusiasm or have to beg for crowd noise to get the fans into the game.
Picture what we witnessed this past week. The Haltom Buffalos traveled out to Abilene to play the Eagles. Now, the Eagles are not what they usually are. Still, the conventional wisdom was Haltom would go out to Shotwell Stadium, get beat soundly or just get beat, and start looking up at the rest of District 3-6A from the bottom … again.
But Haltom 36, Abilene 35 reminded us that anything can happen on the football field. When the Buffalos pulled off what we termed “THE SHOCKER AT SHOTWELL,” it sent everybody back home into a tizzy. Maybe the talent level between the two teams is closer than it has been in years past. However, there has to be the belief and reaching for the extra to pull it off
Down 35-28 in the fourth quarter, the Buffalos scored on quarterback Michael Black’s 50-yard run. It narrowed the deficit to 35-34. You could appreciate Haltom coach Jason Tucker’s bold move. His team wasn’t expected to win.
Tucker played the odds and took a risk. Playing Abilene in overtime could be a dicey proposition. The theory is, you play to tie at home and win on the road.
Larceny followed. Jahari Williams scored the biggest two-point conversion in recent history. When the Eagles couldn’t answer, unparalleled jubilation followed. That team could have flown home without a plane.
Now the Buffalos see themselves differently. They can compete for a playoff spot. Confidence can be a funny thing. The good problem Tucker has is getting his team off this high and focused for Keller Friday.
While we missed that selection, we couldn’t be more pleased for Haltom and its fan base. It’s been long overdue.
Here we go for Week 6. Keller Timber Creek has the bye in District 3-6A.
Last week: 10-2
Season: 47-8 (.854)
Abilene (1-4, 0-1) at Keller Fossil Ridge (5-0, 1-0); 7:30 p.m. Friday, Keller ISD Athletic Complex, Keller: Calling the Panthers the prohibitive favorite in this 3-6A game is a bit mind boggling. But they are. The Eagles are really struggling defensively. Fossil Ridge played a pretty complete game against Keller Timber Creek and survived, 28-25. Expect Abilene to give it a great effort. Expect Fossil Ridge to be too much.
Prediction: Keller Fossil Ridge 38, Abilene 22
Keller (3-2, 1-0) at Haltom (3-2, 1-0); 7:30 p.m. Friday, Birdville Stadium, Haltom City: So who would have thought in August that this matchup would be huge in the 3-6A race? Yes, that meeting was held in a broom closet. But here are the Indians and Buffalos with a chance to get to 2-0. I’m really stumped here. Both teams have momentum. This could go to the last minute. Best of all is that the great old school Birdville Stadium is the venue.
Prediction: Haltom 30, Keller 28
Keller Central (2-2) at Weatherford (0-5, 0-1); 7:30 p.m. Friday, Kangaroo Stadium, Weatherford: The Chargers come off their bye and travel to Parker County for their 3-6A opener. Weatherford is in a desperate situation because it went from losing close games to getting blown out at Keller last week, 52-0. The Chargers don’t score very much and want to make you grind.
Prediction: Keller Central 18, Weatherford 15
Hurst L.D. Bell (1-3, 0-1) at Lewisville Hebron (3-1, 1-0); 7:30 p.m. Friday, Hawk Stadium, Carrollton: Hebron continues to quietly put together a really good season and is a contender for the 5-6A championship. The Hawks have broken 50 in each of the last two games. Bell played Flower Mound Marcus close for a half and then stopped offensively.
Prediction: Lewisville Hebron 40, Hurst L.D. Bell 17
Southlake Carroll (3-1, 1-0) at Euless Trinity (2-2, 1-0); 7:30 p.m. Friday, Pennington Field, Bedford: These teams have played high-scoring affairs in the past. Carroll is going to make you keep pace. The Trojans started their 5-6A season the right way with an impressive 42-0 win at Lewisville. But if the Trojans are going to make their claim as district champion contenders, they have to win this.
Prediction: Carroll 44, Euless Trinity 34
Trophy Club Nelson (0-4, 0-1) at Flower Mound (1-3, 0-1); 7:30 p.m. Friday, Neal Wilson Stadium, Flower Mound: While the Bobcats scored 31 points against Hebron last week, they still are a work in progress offensively. Flower Mound has been more competitive in its games and can move the football better and gave a good showing in its 5-6A opener last week at Carroll.
Prediction: Flower Mound 38, Trophy Club Byron Nelson 18
Haslet V.R. Eaton (2-2, 1-0) at Saginaw Boswell (4-0, 1-0); 7:30 p.m. Friday, Pioneer Stadium, Saginaw: This is interesting. The Pioneers are a really good team and miraculously overcame five turnovers to beat Azle in the 6-5A opener last week, 24-7. Eaton’s offense is really good. That’s an easy thing to say when you see running back Titus Swen rush for 313 yards. The Eagles are passing the eye test. They look like 5A varsity team. I have no idea why, but I’m going with the road team.
Prediction: Haslet V.R. Eaton 40, Saginaw Boswell 35
White Settlement Brewer (3-1, 1-0) at Justin Northwest (3-1, 0-1); 7:30 p.m. Friday, NISD Stadium, Justin: The Texans really can look at themselves and feel the frustration of two turnovers inside their 10-yard line that proved costly against Eaton. Wade Griffin has a Brewer team building in confidence and starting to reach that higher level. Northwest can’t start 6-5A 0-2 can it?
Prediction: White Settlement Brewer 34, Justin Northwest 30
Colleyville Heritage (3-1, 1-0) at Fort Worth Eastern Hills (2-2, 0-1); 7:30 p.m. Friday, Clark Field, Fort Worth: Maybe the shock of last week was that the Panthers were trailing in their game to Fort Worth Dunbar in the 8-5A opener. It wasn’t a waltz. You can be sure that this week getting ready for the Highlanders is a very teachable moment. But Colleyville Heritage is lacking consistent quarterback play at this time.
Prediction: Colleyville Heritage 49, Fort Worth Eastern Hills 7
Richland (4-0, 1-0) at Birdville (1-3, 1-0): 7:30 p.m. Friday, Birdville Fine Arts/Athletics Complex, North Richland Hills: Richland is trying to sweep its district opponents again and really hasn’t lost too much in the way it conducts its offense. Rebel running back Rylee Johnson is averaging 162 yards per game. Birdville finally feels good about itself after picking up that first win. Now, it has a chance to pull off the upset in this 8-5A contest.
Prediction: Richland 38, Birdville 21
Grapevine (3-1, 1-0) at Fort Worth Dunbar (0-4, 0-1); 1 p.m. Saturday, Clark Field, Fort Worth: Grapevine’s front seven is going to get tested by Dunbar standout Leon’te Cooper, who is a dual-threat. However, the Mustangs have far too many offensive options and will continue the right way in 8-5A.
Prediction: Grapevine 48, Fort Worth Dunbar 20
Let’s win them all!
Comments