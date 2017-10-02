More Videos

RAW: Arlington High wideout makes a one-handed TD grab 0:24

RAW: Arlington High wideout makes a one-handed TD grab

Pause
RAW: DeSoto's Lavontae Shenault, a future Horned Frog? 0:27

RAW: DeSoto's Lavontae Shenault, a future Horned Frog?

Top paid high school football coaches in the Fort Worth area 1:03

Top paid high school football coaches in the Fort Worth area

Shooter firing from Mandalay Bay hotel 0:10

Shooter firing from Mandalay Bay hotel

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills dozens 2:10

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills dozens

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

What did Cowboys fan do during anthem? 1:46

What did Cowboys fan do during anthem?

Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found 1:29

Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found

Dallas Cowboys fans want players to play and President Trump to stick to politics 2:39

Dallas Cowboys fans want players to play and President Trump to stick to politics

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27

  • Wyatt's winning ways: Chaparrals serve notice in District 7-5A

    QB Michael Franklin threw for 272 yards and four touchdowns, and added 130 rushing yards and another TD, as Fort Worth Wyatt beat North Side, 48-0.

QB Michael Franklin threw for 272 yards and four touchdowns, and added 130 rushing yards and another TD, as Fort Worth Wyatt beat North Side, 48-0. dlauber@star-telegram.com
QB Michael Franklin threw for 272 yards and four touchdowns, and added 130 rushing yards and another TD, as Fort Worth Wyatt beat North Side, 48-0. dlauber@star-telegram.com

High School Football

Area high school football leaders from Week 5

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

October 02, 2017 11:28 AM

TOTAL YARDS

Carroll 623

Grapevine 553

Northwest 538

Birdville 535

Wyatt 530

Glen Rose 528

Kennedale 517

North Crowley 510

Colleyville Heritage 482

Aledo 475

FW Christian 475

Timberview 473

Martin 466

Arlington 465

Related stories from Star-Telegram

Eaton 437

Richland 426

Waxahachie 420

Haltom 415

Dunbar 411

Midlothian 408

Lake Ridge 407

Red Oak 404

Nolan Catholic 400

PASSING

Jason Faulkenberry, Godley 381

Prince Mavula, Northwest 347

Caleb Leake, North Crowley 326

Tyler Knoop, FW Christian 316

Will Bowers, Carrol 286

Michael Franklin, Wyatt 272

Luke Macias, Nolan Catholic 261

Jacob Dollar, Sam Houston 232

Bryce Salik, Waxahachie 216

Cameron Griffin, Glen Rose 205

Alan Bowman, Grapevine 202

Sloan Henry, Keller 196

Jyron Russell, Timberview 196

Octavio Martinez, Southwest 193

RUSHING

Titus Swen, Eaton 313

Laderrious Mixon, Birdville 286

Jaden Knowles, Kennedale 277

Michael Black, Haltom 253

Trevor Hall, Oakridge 234

Caleb Murphy, Colleyville Heritage 207

Kenland McCray, Arlington 197

TJ McDaniel, Carroll 193

Brandon Theus, Trinity 178

Westen Halcom, Glen Rose 178

Leonte Cooper, Dunbar 174

Jay Garcia, Boswell 174

Austen Thomas, Midlothian 163

Anthony Watkins, South Hills 161

DJ Kirven, Kennedale 153

Roshawn Prear, Grapevine 153

Darius McCloud, Arlington Heights 150

Jailen Robinson, North Crowley 139

Isaiah Jackson, Trinity Valley 133

Rylee Johnson, Richland 133

Michael Franklin, Wyatt 130

Tre Owens, Aledo 128

Blake Irving, Timber Creek 127

Paul Brawner, Trimble Tech 127

Will Bowers, Carroll 123

Garrett Gilbreath, Glen Rose 122

Keonte Lusk, Everman 119

Trevor Hatton, Lancaster 117

Jordan Joiner, Byron Nelson 116

Rory Mitchell, Nolan Catholic 114

Caleb Lewis, Burleson 113

Landry Songer, Midlothian 112

DeMareus Hosey, Northwest 110

Jalen Catalon, Legacy 110

Grant Johnson, Legacy 110

Juma Otoviano, Martin 109

Jake Norwood, Aledo 101

RECEIVING

Kameron Brown, Colleyville Heritage 158

Keshawn Anderson, Waxahachie 158

Taylor Grimes, Godley 155

Trace Thompson, Godley 151

Joshua Bolden, Sam Houston 155

Mark Bailey, North Crowley 148

Cade Garcia, FW Christian 144

Wills Meyer, Carroll 124

Jalen Knox, Timberview 123

Deondre Hickerson, Wyatt 115

David Clayton, Grapevine 108

Tevin Odongo, Chisholm Trail 106

Julian Ortega-Jones, North Crowley 102

Imiee Cooksey, Haltom 100

DEFENSE

Grapevine -1

Mansfield 20

Wyatt 42

Birdville 60

Trinity 92

Boswell 102

Richland 106

Keller 151

Seguin 161

FW Christian 180

Crowley 218

YMLA 221

Western Hills 223

Southwest 227

Joshua 243

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

RAW: Arlington High wideout makes a one-handed TD grab

View More Video