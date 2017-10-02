Area high school football leaders from Week 5

TOTAL YARDS
Carroll 623
Grapevine 553
Northwest 538
Birdville 535
Wyatt 530
Glen Rose 528
Kennedale 517
North Crowley 510
Colleyville Heritage 482
Aledo 475
FW Christian 475
Timberview 473
Martin 466
Arlington 465
Eaton 437
Richland 426
Waxahachie 420
Haltom 415
Dunbar 411
Midlothian 408
Lake Ridge 407
Red Oak 404
Nolan Catholic 400
PASSING
Jason Faulkenberry, Godley 381
Prince Mavula, Northwest 347
Caleb Leake, North Crowley 326
Tyler Knoop, FW Christian 316
Will Bowers, Carrol 286
Michael Franklin, Wyatt 272
Luke Macias, Nolan Catholic 261
Jacob Dollar, Sam Houston 232
Bryce Salik, Waxahachie 216
Cameron Griffin, Glen Rose 205
Alan Bowman, Grapevine 202
Sloan Henry, Keller 196
Jyron Russell, Timberview 196
Octavio Martinez, Southwest 193
RUSHING
Titus Swen, Eaton 313
Laderrious Mixon, Birdville 286
Jaden Knowles, Kennedale 277
Michael Black, Haltom 253
Trevor Hall, Oakridge 234
Caleb Murphy, Colleyville Heritage 207
Kenland McCray, Arlington 197
TJ McDaniel, Carroll 193
Brandon Theus, Trinity 178
Westen Halcom, Glen Rose 178
Leonte Cooper, Dunbar 174
Jay Garcia, Boswell 174
Austen Thomas, Midlothian 163
Anthony Watkins, South Hills 161
DJ Kirven, Kennedale 153
Roshawn Prear, Grapevine 153
Darius McCloud, Arlington Heights 150
Jailen Robinson, North Crowley 139
Isaiah Jackson, Trinity Valley 133
Rylee Johnson, Richland 133
Michael Franklin, Wyatt 130
Tre Owens, Aledo 128
Blake Irving, Timber Creek 127
Paul Brawner, Trimble Tech 127
Will Bowers, Carroll 123
Garrett Gilbreath, Glen Rose 122
Keonte Lusk, Everman 119
Trevor Hatton, Lancaster 117
Jordan Joiner, Byron Nelson 116
Rory Mitchell, Nolan Catholic 114
Caleb Lewis, Burleson 113
Landry Songer, Midlothian 112
DeMareus Hosey, Northwest 110
Jalen Catalon, Legacy 110
Grant Johnson, Legacy 110
Juma Otoviano, Martin 109
Jake Norwood, Aledo 101
RECEIVING
Kameron Brown, Colleyville Heritage 158
Keshawn Anderson, Waxahachie 158
Taylor Grimes, Godley 155
Trace Thompson, Godley 151
Joshua Bolden, Sam Houston 155
Mark Bailey, North Crowley 148
Cade Garcia, FW Christian 144
Wills Meyer, Carroll 124
Jalen Knox, Timberview 123
Deondre Hickerson, Wyatt 115
David Clayton, Grapevine 108
Tevin Odongo, Chisholm Trail 106
Julian Ortega-Jones, North Crowley 102
Imiee Cooksey, Haltom 100
DEFENSE
Grapevine -1
Mansfield 20
Wyatt 42
Birdville 60
Trinity 92
Boswell 102
Richland 106
Keller 151
Seguin 161
FW Christian 180
Crowley 218
YMLA 221
Western Hills 223
Southwest 227
Joshua 243
Comments