RAW: Arlington High wideout makes a one-handed TD grab

RAW: DeSoto's Lavontae Shenault, a future Horned Frog?

Tomlinson says Jerry Jones, Cowboys on the mark

Top paid high school football coaches in the Fort Worth area

Arlington High Colts are 3-0 and QB D'Montae Davis got them there

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27

Perez, Banister talk about lefty's big second half

Are you missing a portion of $4 billion dollars?

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20

    TCU has offered the DeSoto standout, who goes up for a touchdown and 7-0 Eagles lead over Cedar Hill.

TCU has offered the DeSoto standout, who goes up for a touchdown and 7-0 Eagles lead over Cedar Hill. Kevin Casas kcasas@star-telegram.com
TCU has offered the DeSoto standout, who goes up for a touchdown and 7-0 Eagles lead over Cedar Hill. Kevin Casas kcasas@star-telegram.com

High School Football

Friday’s Texas high school football scores

By Eric Zarate

ezarate@star-telegram.com

September 30, 2017 12:56 AM

CLASS 6A

Aldine Davis 16, Aldine Eisenhower 13

Alief Hastings 31, Richmond George Ranch 24

Alief Taylor 40, Clute Brazoswood 32

Allen 61, McKinney Boyd 10

Amarillo Tascosa 36, Odessa 9

Arlington 41, North Crowley 30

Arlington Lamar 42, Arlington Houston 21

Arlington Martin 43, Arlington Bowie 14

Austin Bowie 35, Abilene Cooper 34, OT

Austin Westlake 33, Austin Vandegrift 31

Beaumont West Brook 46, Montgomery 20

Cedar Park Vista Ridge 49, Kyle Lehman 7

Clear Brook 55, Clear Falls 42

Conroe Oak Ridge 34, Conroe 7

Converse Judson 35, Cibolo Steele 28

Coppell 49, Dallas Jesuit 34

Cypress Woods 42, Houston Jersey Village 35

De Soto 21, Cedar Hill 7

Deer Park 42, Pasadena Dobie 0

Edinburg 28, Edinburg Economedes 17

EP Coronado 36, EP Americas 15

EP El Dorado 34, EP Eastwood 27

Euless Trinity 42, Lewisville 0

Fort Bend Bush 37, Fort Bend Dulles 7

Friendswood 27, Dickinson 24, OT

Galena Park North Shore 34, Baytown Sterling 10

Garland Naaman Forest 49, Garland 0

Garland Rowlett 42, North Garland 17

Grand Prairie 29, Irving Nimitz 17

Haltom 36, Abilene 35

Harlingen 36, Harlingen South 7

Hewitt Midway 49, Copperas Cove 45

Houston King 38, Channelview 13

Houston Langham Creek 46, Cypress Ridge 28

Humble Atascocita 63, Humble Kingwood 7

Katy Cinco Ranch 21, Houston Strake Jesuit 13

Katy Seven Lakes 28, Katy Tompkins 20

Keller Fossil Ridge 28, Keller Timber Creek 25

Killeen Ellison 25, Killeen Shoemaker 20

Klein 55, Houston Northbrook 0

Klein Oak 62, Houston Spring Woods 0

La Porte 52, Pasadena Rayburn 26

Lake Travis 60, Buda Hays 34

Laredo Alexander 37, Del Rio 14

Laredo United 14, SA South San Antonio 7

League City Clear Springs 28, League City Clear Creek 21

Lewisville Hebron 52, Byron Nelson 31

Lewisville Marcus 29, Hurst Bell 7

Longview 54, Tyler Lee 26

Lufkin 21, The Woodlands College Park 3

Manor 38, Corsicana 35

Mansfield 51, FW Paschal 0

McAllen Memorial 49, La Joya Palmview 7

McAllen Rowe 31, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 28

McKinney 35, Plano West 14

Mesquite Horn 42, Mesquite 17

Midland Lee 49, Midland 14

Odessa Permian 66, Wolfforth Frenship 14

Pasadena 41, Pasadena South Houston 7

Pflugerville 34, Round Rock McNeil 27

Plano 38, Denton Guyer 36

Plano East 41, Wylie 34

PSJA 44, PSJA Southwest 14

Rockwall-Heath 28, Rockwall 27

Round Rock Cedar Ridge 43, Pflugerville Hendrickson 27

Round Rock Stony Point 52, Round Rock 48

SA Johnson 42, SA Roosevelt 0

SA Northside Jay 45, SA Northside Marshall 6

SA Northside O’Connor 45, SA Northside Taft 28

SA Reagan 38, SA MacArthur 34

SA Southwest 35, Laredo United South 23

San Benito 43, Los Fresnos 33

San Marcos 51, SA McCollum 0

Schertz Clemens 23, SA Wagner 0

Smithson Valley 54, SA East Central 0

South Grand Prairie 33, Irving MacArthur 7

Southlake Carroll 45, Lewisville Flower Mound 31

Spring Westfield 15, Spring 12

Tyler 44, North Mesquite 7

Weslaco East 35, Weslaco 7

CLASS 5A

A&M Consolidated 35, Waco 31

Aledo 56, FW Chisholm Trail 7

Amarillo Palo Duro 30, Plainview 23

Austin High 45, Austin Crockett 15

Austin McCallum 38, Austin LBJ 33

Barbers Hill 27, Conroe Caney Creek 20

Bastrop Cedar Creek 21, Georgetown East View 17

Boerne-Champion 42, Lockhart 14

Brewer 63, Saginaw 3

Brownsville Lopez 35, Brownsville Porter 7

Burleson 42, Granbury 6

Carrollton Turner 28, Carrollton Creekview 27

Castroville Medina Valley 50, Marble Falls 30

CC Calallen 55, CC Carroll 0

Cedar Park 41, Leander Rouse 0

Clint Horizon 39, EP Ysleta 13

College Station 35, Bryan 34

Crosby 58, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 14

Crowley 20, Burleson Centennial 7

Dallas Highland Park 63, North Forney 42

Dallas South Oak Cliff 54, Dallas Hillcrest 0

Dallas Spruce 35, Dallas Conrad 0

Dallas Wilson 70, Dallas Molina 14

Denison 55, Wichita Falls 21

Dripping Springs 35, Seguin 13

Dumas 31, Canyon Randall 7

Ennis 17, Del Valle 13

EP Bel Air 34, EP Riverside 28

EP Burges 35, EP Bowie 14

EP Chapin 19, EP Austin 14

EP Del Valle 43, Canutillo 14

EP Irvin 33, EP Jefferson 28

EP Parkland 63, EP Hanks 23

Everman 66, Cleburne 13

Forney 30, Royse City 27

Fort Bend Marshall 57, Galena Park 7

FW Southwest 28, FW Arlington Heights 14

Galveston Ball 41, Texas City 40, OT

Georgetown 62, Bastrop 3

Grapevine 70, FW Polytechnic 0

Gregory-Portland 51, CC King 20

Hallsville 7, Mount Pleasant 6

Hereford 35, Canyon 14

Huntsville 24, Tomball Memorial 21

Joshua 21, Arlington Seguin 18

Kerrville Tivy 42, SA Alamo Heights 7

Lake Dallas 49, Carrollton Smith 24

Laredo Nixon 36, Sharyland Pioneer 14

Lewisville The Colony 39, McKinney North 38

Lindale 20, Gladewater 10

Longview Pine Tree 55, Sulphur Springs 47

Lubbock Cooper 35, Clovis, N.M. 28

Magnolia 62, Waller 38

Magnolia West 44, Brenham 21

Mansfield Lake Ridge 28, Mansfield Summit 21

Mansfield Legacy 49, Lancaster 28

Manvel 70, Fort Bend Willowridge 14

Marshall 35, Texarkana Texas 33

Mercedes 35, Donna 7

Midlothian 29, Mansfield Timberview 22

Mission Memorial 63, Laredo Cigarroa 21

Mission Sharyland 45, Laredo Martin 28

N. Richland Hills 60, FW Eastern Hills 6

N. Richland Hills Birdville 55, FW Carter-Riverside 0

New Caney 27, Dayton 17

Port Lavaca Calhoun 35, Rosenberg Lamar 31

Prosper 35, Little Elm 7

SA Brackenridge 34, SA Houston 20

SA Lanier 32, SA Kennedy 28

SA Memorial 37, SA Edison 20

Saginaw Boswell 24, Azle 7

Temple 56, Waco University 3

Tomball 21, Willis 14

Waxahachie 44, Red Oak 24

West Mesquite 30, Lucas Lovejoy 10

CLASS 4A

Abilene Wylie 50, Brownfield 7

Andrews 55, Big Spring 8

Anna 41, Nevada Community 21

Argyle 27, Paris 7

Athens 35, Mabank 7

Atlanta 54, New Boston 8

Aubrey 21, Pottsboro 14

Beeville Jones 33, Floresville 27

Bellville 57, Wharton 7

Bonham 27, Lone Oak 20

Borger 28, Perryton 8

Brownwood 20, Giddings 14

Burnet 31, Llano 21

Bushland 56, Pampa 49

Caddo Mills 17, Howe 14

CC West Oso 42, CC London 14

Celina 51, Dallas Pinkston 0

Center 39, Bullard 35

China Spring 21, Fairfield 14

Clint 50, Tornillo 8

Crystal City 34, Dilley 22

Cuero 62, Columbus 7

Dallas Carter 55, Venus 6

Decatur 61, Bridgeport 28

Denver City 20, Clint Mountain View 14

Diboll 42, Cleveland Tarkington 0

El Campo 21, West Columbia 7

Fischer Canyon Lake 35, Lampasas 21

Gatesville 42, Robinson 20

Geronimo Navarro 21, Refugio 17

Gilmer 51, Nacogdoches 49

Godley 48, Ferris 21

Gonzales 34, Uvalde 20

Graham 30, Stephenville 14

Henderson 35, Tyler Chapel Hill 21

Hondo 35, Devine 21

Iowa Park 21, Holliday 7

Jasper 46, Bridge City 14

Kaufman 22, Terrell 19

Kennedale 56, Whitehouse 13

Kilgore 31, Palestine 21

La Feria 47, Santa Rosa 0

La Vernia 28, SA Southside 6

Levelland 26, Snyder 21

Liberty 35, Shepherd 12

Longview Spring Hill 48, Huntington 0

Lubbock Estacado 84, San Angelo Lake View 0

Madisonville 39, Lorena 36

Melissa 48, Princeton 35

Mexia 45, Caldwell 12

Midland Greenwood 38, Fort Stockton 0

Midlothian Heritage 62, Sanger 13

Mineral Wells 35, Burkburnett 28

Orange Grove 28, Mathis 27

Orangefield 32, Beaumont Kelly 26

Paris North Lamar 35, Canton 13

Pearsall 43, Jourdanton 6

Pittsburg 41, Tatum 28

Pleasanton 28, Carrizo Springs 7

Quinlan Ford 53, FW Castleberry 0

Raymondville 31, Kingsville King 14

Rio Hondo 33, Rio Grande City La Grulla 21

Rockport-Fulton 65, Hidalgo 0

Rusk 43, Alto 21

Salado 35, Glenn 17

Sealy 14, Needville 7

Seminole 30, Monahans 13

Sinton 40, Robstown 13

Smithville 63, Lago Vista 21

Somerset 35, SA Harlandale 14

Stafford 27, Bay City 7

Sweetwater 63, Pecos 30

Taylor 34, La Grange 14

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 51, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 14

Van 34, Crandall 14

Vernon 44, Springtown 29

Waco La Vega 42, Waco Connally 2

Waxahachie Life 34, Dallas Lincoln 17

West Orange-Stark 34, Silsbee 17

WF Hirschi 58, Breckenridge 20

Wills Point 34, Hillsboro 22

Wilmer-Hutchins 41, Dallas Roosevelt 6

Wimberley 37, Fredericksburg 34, OT

CLASS 3A

Altair Rice 56, Palacios 10

Anahuac 40, Hamshire-Fannett 13

Ballinger 28, Junction 23

Beckville 43, Troup 21

Bishop 49, Banquete 7

Blanco 21, SA Antonian 19

Boling 40, Danbury 0

Brock 20, Pilot Point 8

Bruceville-Eddy 41, Jewett Leon 29

Buffalo 49, New Waverly 13

Buna 24, Trinity 13

Childress 41, Henrietta 0

Clyde 45, Coleman 7

Coahoma 35, San Angelo Grape Creek 12

Coldspring-Oakhurst 22, Crockett 16

Colorado City 34, Iraan 14

Comanche 21, Eastland 14

Comfort 20, Brady 12

Cooper 55, Pattonville Prairiland 0

Corrigan-Camden 26, Shelbyville 14

Dallas Madison 44, Scurry-Rosser 3

De Kalb 62, New Diana 61, 2OT

Dimmitt 21, Boys Ranch 13

Dublin 45, Bosqueville 26

Edgewood 42, Quinlan Boles 14

Edna 28, Sweeny 21

El Maton Tidehaven 14, East Bernard 11

Elkhart 35, Palestine Westwood 34

Falfurrias 15, Zapata 5

Farmersville 55, Commerce 28

Franklin 41, Troy 10

Frankston 62, Tyler All Saints 14

Friona 28, Dalhart 21

George West 41, Hebbronville 12

Gladewater Sabine 28, Winona 18

Goliad 40, Ingleside 0

Grandview 48, Sunnyvale 7

Groesbeck 20, Eustace 19

Gunter 66, Whitewright 0

Hardin 35, KIPP Sunnyside 0

Hemphill 38, Evadale 6

Hempstead 26, Luling 9

Hooks 62, Queen City 27

Jacksboro 38, Bowie 21

Jefferson 62, Clarksville 0

Johnson City 51, Ingram Moore 0

Karnes City 27, Bruni 6

Kemp 47, Palmer 8

Kermit 28, Alpine 21

Kirbyville 36, Kountze 32

La Marque 26, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 22

Lexington 69, Weimar 7

Little River Academy 20, Jarrell 14

Lyford 61, La Villa 0

Malakoff 39, Whitney 7

Marion 57, Florence 27

Maypearl 54, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 6

McGregor 31, Cameron Yoe 25

Merkel 47, Stanton 22

Millsap 47, Frost 0

Mount Vernon 42, Grand Saline 28

Muleshoe 33, Idalou 3

Natalia 24, Poteet 2

Newton 60, East Chambers 17

Nocona 63, Perrin-Whitt 0

Odem 7, Santa Gertrudis Academy 0, 2OT

Omaha Pewitt 35, Ore City 34

Paradise 28, Early 0

Paris Chisum 14, Sadler S&S Consolidated 13

Poth 50, Ben Bolt 6

Redwater 39, Emory Rains 28

Rice 45, Corsicana Mildred 35

Rockdale 34, Rogers 6

SA Cole 39, Stockdale 20

San Diego 38, Taft 6

Shallowater 42, Lubbock 21

Skidmore-Tynan 41, Runge 0

Sonora 64, Crane 22

Spearman 52, Texhoma, Okla. 12

Tolar 47, Waco Reicher 10

Tuscola Jim Ned 68, Bangs 28

Van Alstyne 31, Gainesville 25

Van Vleck 54, Vanderbilt Industrial 20

Wallis Brazos 48, Bloomington 3

Waskom 14, Arp 13

West 42, Teague 26

Winnsboro 37, Quitman 6

Woodville 49, Warren 0

Yoakum 13, Hallettsville 12

CLASS 2A

Abernathy 28, Memphis 20

Albany 39, Cisco 13

Anson 43, Roscoe 40

Anthony 30, San Elizario 0

Archer City 52, Baird 20

Big Sandy 49, Mount Enterprise 13

Blue Ridge 31, Collinsville 21

Bogata Rivercrest 44, Alba-Golden 0

Bremond 42, Thorndale 7

Burton 34, Iola 12

Chilton 14, Malakoff Cross Roads 6

Christoval 51, Ranger 14

Clarendon 33, Booker 19

Crosbyton 46, Smyer 13

Cross Plains 13, Eldorado 6

Cushing 24, Gladewater Union Grove 13

Dawson 27, Itasca 14

De Leon 38, Crawford 18

Detroit 52, Simms Bowie 16

Deweyville 22, Hull-Daisetta 16, 2OT

Era 24, Gainesville State School 20

Falls City 43, Nixon-Smiley 6

Freer 54, Premont 0

Goldthwaite 49, Hamilton 21

Granger 41, Wortham 34

Groveton 62, Normangee 37

Gruver 47, Amarillo Highland Park 0

Hale Center 29, Bovina 21

Hamlin 27, Stamford 21, OT

Harper 14, D’Hanis 7

Haskell 56, Olney 0

Holland 43, Axtell 6

Honey Grove 38, Cumby 28

Italy 21, Dallas Gateway 9

Joaquin 56, Hawkins 0

La Pryor 6, Charlotte 0

Linden-Kildare 39, Maud 21

Mart 57, Centerville 21

Mason 51, Hawley 6

McCamey 53, Wink 22

Menard 27, Miles 6

Mertzon Irion County 29, Bronte 22

Milano 41, Bryan St. Joseph 7

Moody 34, Temple Central Texas 13

Muenster 54, Callisburg 3

New Deal 38, Tulia 0

Olton 49, Lockney 12

Ozona 29, Big Lake Reagan County 16

Petrolia 28, Alvord 8

Pettus 35, SA Brooks 6

Plains 17, Sudan 16

Post 39, Slaton 6

Price Carlisle 66, Cayuga 0

Quanah 42, Shamrock 14

Ralls 36, Claude 34

Riesel 34, Hubbard 6

Riviera Kaufer 56, Harlingen Marine Military 14

Rosebud-Lott 35, Meridian 30

Sabinal 34, Center Point 0

San Saba 48, Valley Mills 6

Sanford-Fritch 42, Amarillo River Road 27

Santa Maria 47, Agua Dulce 33

Santo 28, Ponder 8

Seagraves 49, Van Horn 14

Seymour 16, Munday 10

Shiner 35, Hitchcock 28

Stratford 49, Littlefield 18

Sundown 44, Tahoka 12

Sunray 51, Vega 6

Thrall 41, Flatonia 14

Three Rivers 62, Kenedy 13

Timpson 20, Lovelady 14

Tom Bean 51, Trenton 18

Valley View 32, Bells 14

Wellington 33, Panhandle 0

Windthorst 42, Electra 8

Wolfe City 28, Como-Pickton 26

Yorktown 12, Woodsboro 0

CLASS 1A

Abbott 45, Cranfills Gap 0

Anton 58, Southland 12

Avalon 58, Mount Calm 12

Balmorhea 63, Lamesa Klondike 13

Blackwell 40, Moran 21

Blum 52, Joshua Johnson County 6

Bryson 59, Woodson 7

Calvert 65, Waco Live Oak Classical 20

Cherokee 53, Santa Anna 6

Eden 36, Water Valley 18

Evant 51, Morgan 6

Follett 59, Groom 6

Forestburg 92, Trinidad 44

Fort Davis 54, West Texas Homeschool 6

Garden City 50, Rankin 0

Gilmer Union Hill 110, Marshall Christian Academy 64

Gordon 42, Granbury North Central 32

Grandfalls-Royalty 54, Whiteface 35

Happy 74, Crowell 16

Higgins 43, Miami 38

Jayton 72, Whitharral 34

Jonesboro 48, Coolidge 12

Knox City 46, Guthrie 0

Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 66, Ladonia Fannindel 19

Lazbuddie 35, Hedley 28

Lometa 33, Cedar Park Summit 6

Lorenzo 70, Plainview Christian 24

Matador Motley County 62, Chillicothe 0

May 60, Waco Vanguard 14

McLean 56, Lefors 6

Meadow 72, Ackerly Sands 28

Medina 37, Fredericksburg Heritage 16

Milford 64, Aquilla 28

New Home 56, O’Donnell 39

Oakwood 84, Waco Methodist 35

Oglesby 77, McDade 53

Paint Rock 48, Rochelle 24

Penelope 73, Kopperl 28

Robert Lee 36, Roscoe Highland 34

Ropesville Ropes 34, Ira 18

Rotan 62, Lueders-Avoca 42

Saint Jo 61, Savoy 38

Spur 44, Aspermont 22

Sterling City 54, Hermleigh 40

Strawn 73, Gholson 28

Throckmorton 42, Newcastle 26

Turkey Valley 54, Paducah 6

Veribest 71, Valera Panther Creek 25

Vernon Northside 29, Bowie Gold-Burg 19

Wellman-Union 54, Hart 7

Westbrook 66, Lenorah Grady 31

White Deer 61, Kress 0

Wilson 44, Cotton Center 0

Zephyr 78, Lingleville 20

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Arlington Oakridge 31, Casady, Okla. 12

Arlington Pantego Christian 20, Fort Bend Christian 14

Austin Regents 40, Austin St. Michael 0

Austin St. Dominic 52, Marble Falls Faith 0

Baytown Christian 52, Alvin Living Stones 6

Bellaire Episcopal 38, Houston St. Thomas 24

Brownsville St. Joseph 62, Port Isabel 20

Bryan Brazos Christian 59, Somerville 32

Dallas Bishop Lynch 51, Dallas Bishop Dunne 10

Dallas Christian 35, Tyler Grace Community 17

EP Cathedral 20, Fabens 14

FW All Saints 48, Lubbock Kingdom Prep 0

FW Nolan Catholic 45, Dallas Parish Episcopal 14

FW Southwest Christian 55, FW Temple Christian 14

Hallettsville Sacred Heart 32, SA St. Gerard 6

Houston Lutheran South 47, Fulshear 20

Houston Second Baptist 42, Katy Pope John 0

Houston St. Pius X 49, Bryan Rudder 0

Irving The Highlands 40, TACA Storm 37

League City Bay Area 23, Houston Northland Christian 12

Longview Trinity 64, Apple Springs 18

Lubbock Christian 31, Lubbock Trinity 17

Midland Christian 36, Alvin Shadow Creek 24

Midland Trinity 38, FW Calvary 20

Muenster Sacred Heart 34, Dallas First Baptist 27

New Braunfels Christian 61, Bulverde Bracken 28

Plano Prestonwood 14, Argyle Liberty Christian 0

Round Rock Christian 67, Spring Branch Living Rock 28

SA Castle Hills 58, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 54

SA Central Catholic 22, Eagle Pass Winn 6

SA Christian 29, SA Cornerstone 0

SA Holy Cross 28, St. Mary’s Hall 10

Seguin Lifegate 63, Austin Royals 54

Shiner St. Paul 20, Austin Brentwood 14

Temple Holy Trinity 59, Weatherford Christian 38

Tomball Concordia 48, Brookshire Royal 14

Tomball Rosehill 13, The Woodlands Christian 7

Tyler Gorman 49, Carrollton Prince of Peace 16

Victoria St. Joseph 38, SA Texas Military 9

Waco Parkview Christian 70, Buckholts 67

OTHER

Arlington St. Paul 52, Dallas Lakehill 26

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 49, White Oak 28

Cypress Community Christian 48, Beaumont Legacy Christian 8

EP Pebble Hills 57, EP Franklin 28

Forsan def. Morton , forfeit

Fort Worth Christian 55, Whitesboro 10

Gholson def. Bynum , forfeit

Marfa def. Dell City , forfeit

Monte Alto 27, Benavides 26

SA FEAST 84, Austin NYOS 36

San Angelo Texas Leadership 7, Winters 6

San Marcos Hill Country Christian 60, Austin Hill Country 44

Schertz John Paul II 39, San Marcos Baptist Academy 14

Stephenville Home School 54, Austin Veritas 36

Tribe Consolidated 48, Williamson County Home School 29

Victory and Praise 32, Providence Classical Christian, Wash. 31

Waco Texas Wind 23, DASCHE 22

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Hearne vs. Anderson-Shiro, ppd.

Rule vs. Silverton, ccd.

Sanderson vs. Imperial Buena Vista, ccd.

Snook vs. Ganado, ccd.

Associated Press Top 10s — How They Fared

Class 6A

1. Allen (4-0) beat McKinney Boyd 61-10.

2. Converse Judson (5-0) beat Cibolo Steele 35-28.

3. Katy (2-0) at Katy Taylor, Saturday.

4. DeSoto (4-0) beat Cedar Hill 21-7.

5. Austin Westlake (5-0) beat Austin Vandegrift 33-31.

6. Lake Travis (4-1) beat Buda Hays 60-34.

7. Garland Sachse (4-0) idle.

8. Waco Midway (4-0) beat Copperas Cove 49-45.

9. The Woodlands (1-1) idle.

10. Spring Westfield (2-0) beat Spring 15-12.

Class 5A

1. Aledo (4-0) beat FW Chisholm Trail 56-7.

2. Manvel (3-0) beat Fort Bend Willowridge 70-14.

3. Denton Ryan (5-0) beat Denton 42-13.

4. CC Calallen (4-0) beat CC Carroll 55-0.

5. Dallas Highland Park (4-1) beat North Forney 63-42.

6. Cedar Park (3-1) beat Leander Rouse 41-0.

7. Angleton (3-0) at Rosenberg Terry, Saturday.

8. Mansfield Legacy (3-1) beat Lancaster 49-28.

9. Frisco Lone Star (3-1) idle.

10. Dripping Springs (4-0) beat Seguin 35-13.

Class 4A

1. Carthage (4-0) idle.

2. West Orange-Stark (3-0) beat Silsbee 34-17.

3. Argyle (5-0) beat Paris 27-7.

4. Waco La Vega (5-0) beat Waco Connally 42-2.

5. Cuero (4-0) beat Columbus 61-7.

6. Kennedale (4-0) beat Whitehouse 56-13.

7. Gilmer (4-1) beat Nacogdoches 51-49.

8. Midlothian Heritage (4-0) beat Sanger 62-13.

9. Van (3-0) beat Crandall 34-14.

10. Sweetwater (1-0) beat Pecos 63-30.

Class 3A

1. Gunter (5-0) beat Whitewright 66-0.

2. Hallettsville (3-1) lost to Yoakum 13-12.

3. Lexington (5-0) beat Weimar 69-7.

4. Wall (4-0) idle.

5. Newton (4-0) beat East Chambers 60-17.

6. Malakoff (4-0) beat Whitney 39-7.

7. Brock (4-1) beat Pilot Point 20-8.

8. East Bernard (3-1) lost to El Maton Tidehaven 14-11.

9. Canadian (2-0) idle.

10. New London West Rusk (0-0) idle.

Class 2A

1. Refugio (2-1) lost to Geronimo Navarro 21-17.

2. Tenaha (4-0) at Pineland West Sabine, Friday.

3. Mason (5-0) beat Hawley 51-6.

4. Muenster (5-0) beat Callisburg 54-3.

5. Mart (4-1) beat Centerville 57-21.

6. Albany (5-0) beat Cisco 39-6.

7. Abernathy (4-0) beat Memphis 28-20.

8. Bremond (4-1) beat Thorndale 42-7.

9. Crawford (3-2) lost to De Leon 38-18.

10. De Leon (1-0) beat Crawford 38-18.

