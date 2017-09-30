Friday’s Texas high school football scores

CLASS 6A
Aldine Davis 16, Aldine Eisenhower 13
Alief Hastings 31, Richmond George Ranch 24
Alief Taylor 40, Clute Brazoswood 32
Allen 61, McKinney Boyd 10
Amarillo Tascosa 36, Odessa 9
Arlington 41, North Crowley 30
Arlington Lamar 42, Arlington Houston 21
Arlington Martin 43, Arlington Bowie 14
Austin Bowie 35, Abilene Cooper 34, OT
Austin Westlake 33, Austin Vandegrift 31
Beaumont West Brook 46, Montgomery 20
Cedar Park Vista Ridge 49, Kyle Lehman 7
Clear Brook 55, Clear Falls 42
Conroe Oak Ridge 34, Conroe 7
Converse Judson 35, Cibolo Steele 28
Coppell 49, Dallas Jesuit 34
Cypress Woods 42, Houston Jersey Village 35
De Soto 21, Cedar Hill 7
Deer Park 42, Pasadena Dobie 0
Edinburg 28, Edinburg Economedes 17
EP Coronado 36, EP Americas 15
EP El Dorado 34, EP Eastwood 27
Euless Trinity 42, Lewisville 0
Fort Bend Bush 37, Fort Bend Dulles 7
Friendswood 27, Dickinson 24, OT
Galena Park North Shore 34, Baytown Sterling 10
Garland Naaman Forest 49, Garland 0
Garland Rowlett 42, North Garland 17
Grand Prairie 29, Irving Nimitz 17
Haltom 36, Abilene 35
Harlingen 36, Harlingen South 7
Hewitt Midway 49, Copperas Cove 45
Houston King 38, Channelview 13
Houston Langham Creek 46, Cypress Ridge 28
Humble Atascocita 63, Humble Kingwood 7
Katy Cinco Ranch 21, Houston Strake Jesuit 13
Katy Seven Lakes 28, Katy Tompkins 20
Keller Fossil Ridge 28, Keller Timber Creek 25
Killeen Ellison 25, Killeen Shoemaker 20
Klein 55, Houston Northbrook 0
Klein Oak 62, Houston Spring Woods 0
La Porte 52, Pasadena Rayburn 26
Lake Travis 60, Buda Hays 34
Laredo Alexander 37, Del Rio 14
Laredo United 14, SA South San Antonio 7
League City Clear Springs 28, League City Clear Creek 21
Lewisville Hebron 52, Byron Nelson 31
Lewisville Marcus 29, Hurst Bell 7
Longview 54, Tyler Lee 26
Lufkin 21, The Woodlands College Park 3
Manor 38, Corsicana 35
Mansfield 51, FW Paschal 0
McAllen Memorial 49, La Joya Palmview 7
McAllen Rowe 31, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 28
McKinney 35, Plano West 14
Mesquite Horn 42, Mesquite 17
Midland Lee 49, Midland 14
Odessa Permian 66, Wolfforth Frenship 14
Pasadena 41, Pasadena South Houston 7
Pflugerville 34, Round Rock McNeil 27
Plano 38, Denton Guyer 36
Plano East 41, Wylie 34
PSJA 44, PSJA Southwest 14
Rockwall-Heath 28, Rockwall 27
Round Rock Cedar Ridge 43, Pflugerville Hendrickson 27
Round Rock Stony Point 52, Round Rock 48
SA Johnson 42, SA Roosevelt 0
SA Northside Jay 45, SA Northside Marshall 6
SA Northside O’Connor 45, SA Northside Taft 28
SA Reagan 38, SA MacArthur 34
SA Southwest 35, Laredo United South 23
San Benito 43, Los Fresnos 33
San Marcos 51, SA McCollum 0
Schertz Clemens 23, SA Wagner 0
Smithson Valley 54, SA East Central 0
South Grand Prairie 33, Irving MacArthur 7
Southlake Carroll 45, Lewisville Flower Mound 31
Spring Westfield 15, Spring 12
Tyler 44, North Mesquite 7
Weslaco East 35, Weslaco 7
CLASS 5A
A&M Consolidated 35, Waco 31
Aledo 56, FW Chisholm Trail 7
Amarillo Palo Duro 30, Plainview 23
Austin High 45, Austin Crockett 15
Austin McCallum 38, Austin LBJ 33
Barbers Hill 27, Conroe Caney Creek 20
Bastrop Cedar Creek 21, Georgetown East View 17
Boerne-Champion 42, Lockhart 14
Brewer 63, Saginaw 3
Brownsville Lopez 35, Brownsville Porter 7
Burleson 42, Granbury 6
Carrollton Turner 28, Carrollton Creekview 27
Castroville Medina Valley 50, Marble Falls 30
CC Calallen 55, CC Carroll 0
Cedar Park 41, Leander Rouse 0
Clint Horizon 39, EP Ysleta 13
College Station 35, Bryan 34
Crosby 58, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 14
Crowley 20, Burleson Centennial 7
Dallas Highland Park 63, North Forney 42
Dallas South Oak Cliff 54, Dallas Hillcrest 0
Dallas Spruce 35, Dallas Conrad 0
Dallas Wilson 70, Dallas Molina 14
Denison 55, Wichita Falls 21
Dripping Springs 35, Seguin 13
Dumas 31, Canyon Randall 7
Ennis 17, Del Valle 13
EP Bel Air 34, EP Riverside 28
EP Burges 35, EP Bowie 14
EP Chapin 19, EP Austin 14
EP Del Valle 43, Canutillo 14
EP Irvin 33, EP Jefferson 28
EP Parkland 63, EP Hanks 23
Everman 66, Cleburne 13
Forney 30, Royse City 27
Fort Bend Marshall 57, Galena Park 7
FW Southwest 28, FW Arlington Heights 14
Galveston Ball 41, Texas City 40, OT
Georgetown 62, Bastrop 3
Grapevine 70, FW Polytechnic 0
Gregory-Portland 51, CC King 20
Hallsville 7, Mount Pleasant 6
Hereford 35, Canyon 14
Huntsville 24, Tomball Memorial 21
Joshua 21, Arlington Seguin 18
Kerrville Tivy 42, SA Alamo Heights 7
Lake Dallas 49, Carrollton Smith 24
Laredo Nixon 36, Sharyland Pioneer 14
Lewisville The Colony 39, McKinney North 38
Lindale 20, Gladewater 10
Longview Pine Tree 55, Sulphur Springs 47
Lubbock Cooper 35, Clovis, N.M. 28
Magnolia 62, Waller 38
Magnolia West 44, Brenham 21
Mansfield Lake Ridge 28, Mansfield Summit 21
Mansfield Legacy 49, Lancaster 28
Manvel 70, Fort Bend Willowridge 14
Marshall 35, Texarkana Texas 33
Mercedes 35, Donna 7
Midlothian 29, Mansfield Timberview 22
Mission Memorial 63, Laredo Cigarroa 21
Mission Sharyland 45, Laredo Martin 28
N. Richland Hills 60, FW Eastern Hills 6
N. Richland Hills Birdville 55, FW Carter-Riverside 0
New Caney 27, Dayton 17
Port Lavaca Calhoun 35, Rosenberg Lamar 31
Prosper 35, Little Elm 7
SA Brackenridge 34, SA Houston 20
SA Lanier 32, SA Kennedy 28
SA Memorial 37, SA Edison 20
Saginaw Boswell 24, Azle 7
Temple 56, Waco University 3
Tomball 21, Willis 14
Waxahachie 44, Red Oak 24
West Mesquite 30, Lucas Lovejoy 10
CLASS 4A
Abilene Wylie 50, Brownfield 7
Andrews 55, Big Spring 8
Anna 41, Nevada Community 21
Argyle 27, Paris 7
Athens 35, Mabank 7
Atlanta 54, New Boston 8
Aubrey 21, Pottsboro 14
Beeville Jones 33, Floresville 27
Bellville 57, Wharton 7
Bonham 27, Lone Oak 20
Borger 28, Perryton 8
Brownwood 20, Giddings 14
Burnet 31, Llano 21
Bushland 56, Pampa 49
Caddo Mills 17, Howe 14
CC West Oso 42, CC London 14
Celina 51, Dallas Pinkston 0
Center 39, Bullard 35
China Spring 21, Fairfield 14
Clint 50, Tornillo 8
Crystal City 34, Dilley 22
Cuero 62, Columbus 7
Dallas Carter 55, Venus 6
Decatur 61, Bridgeport 28
Denver City 20, Clint Mountain View 14
Diboll 42, Cleveland Tarkington 0
El Campo 21, West Columbia 7
Fischer Canyon Lake 35, Lampasas 21
Gatesville 42, Robinson 20
Geronimo Navarro 21, Refugio 17
Gilmer 51, Nacogdoches 49
Godley 48, Ferris 21
Gonzales 34, Uvalde 20
Graham 30, Stephenville 14
Henderson 35, Tyler Chapel Hill 21
Hondo 35, Devine 21
Iowa Park 21, Holliday 7
Jasper 46, Bridge City 14
Kaufman 22, Terrell 19
Kennedale 56, Whitehouse 13
Kilgore 31, Palestine 21
La Feria 47, Santa Rosa 0
La Vernia 28, SA Southside 6
Levelland 26, Snyder 21
Liberty 35, Shepherd 12
Longview Spring Hill 48, Huntington 0
Lubbock Estacado 84, San Angelo Lake View 0
Madisonville 39, Lorena 36
Melissa 48, Princeton 35
Mexia 45, Caldwell 12
Midland Greenwood 38, Fort Stockton 0
Midlothian Heritage 62, Sanger 13
Mineral Wells 35, Burkburnett 28
Orange Grove 28, Mathis 27
Orangefield 32, Beaumont Kelly 26
Paris North Lamar 35, Canton 13
Pearsall 43, Jourdanton 6
Pittsburg 41, Tatum 28
Pleasanton 28, Carrizo Springs 7
Quinlan Ford 53, FW Castleberry 0
Raymondville 31, Kingsville King 14
Rio Hondo 33, Rio Grande City La Grulla 21
Rockport-Fulton 65, Hidalgo 0
Rusk 43, Alto 21
Salado 35, Glenn 17
Sealy 14, Needville 7
Seminole 30, Monahans 13
Sinton 40, Robstown 13
Smithville 63, Lago Vista 21
Somerset 35, SA Harlandale 14
Stafford 27, Bay City 7
Sweetwater 63, Pecos 30
Taylor 34, La Grange 14
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 51, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 14
Van 34, Crandall 14
Vernon 44, Springtown 29
Waco La Vega 42, Waco Connally 2
Waxahachie Life 34, Dallas Lincoln 17
West Orange-Stark 34, Silsbee 17
WF Hirschi 58, Breckenridge 20
Wills Point 34, Hillsboro 22
Wilmer-Hutchins 41, Dallas Roosevelt 6
Wimberley 37, Fredericksburg 34, OT
CLASS 3A
Altair Rice 56, Palacios 10
Anahuac 40, Hamshire-Fannett 13
Ballinger 28, Junction 23
Beckville 43, Troup 21
Bishop 49, Banquete 7
Blanco 21, SA Antonian 19
Boling 40, Danbury 0
Brock 20, Pilot Point 8
Bruceville-Eddy 41, Jewett Leon 29
Buffalo 49, New Waverly 13
Buna 24, Trinity 13
Childress 41, Henrietta 0
Clyde 45, Coleman 7
Coahoma 35, San Angelo Grape Creek 12
Coldspring-Oakhurst 22, Crockett 16
Colorado City 34, Iraan 14
Comanche 21, Eastland 14
Comfort 20, Brady 12
Cooper 55, Pattonville Prairiland 0
Corrigan-Camden 26, Shelbyville 14
Dallas Madison 44, Scurry-Rosser 3
De Kalb 62, New Diana 61, 2OT
Dimmitt 21, Boys Ranch 13
Dublin 45, Bosqueville 26
Edgewood 42, Quinlan Boles 14
Edna 28, Sweeny 21
El Maton Tidehaven 14, East Bernard 11
Elkhart 35, Palestine Westwood 34
Falfurrias 15, Zapata 5
Farmersville 55, Commerce 28
Franklin 41, Troy 10
Frankston 62, Tyler All Saints 14
Friona 28, Dalhart 21
George West 41, Hebbronville 12
Gladewater Sabine 28, Winona 18
Goliad 40, Ingleside 0
Grandview 48, Sunnyvale 7
Groesbeck 20, Eustace 19
Gunter 66, Whitewright 0
Hardin 35, KIPP Sunnyside 0
Hemphill 38, Evadale 6
Hempstead 26, Luling 9
Hooks 62, Queen City 27
Jacksboro 38, Bowie 21
Jefferson 62, Clarksville 0
Johnson City 51, Ingram Moore 0
Karnes City 27, Bruni 6
Kemp 47, Palmer 8
Kermit 28, Alpine 21
Kirbyville 36, Kountze 32
La Marque 26, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 22
Lexington 69, Weimar 7
Little River Academy 20, Jarrell 14
Lyford 61, La Villa 0
Malakoff 39, Whitney 7
Marion 57, Florence 27
Maypearl 54, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 6
McGregor 31, Cameron Yoe 25
Merkel 47, Stanton 22
Millsap 47, Frost 0
Mount Vernon 42, Grand Saline 28
Muleshoe 33, Idalou 3
Natalia 24, Poteet 2
Newton 60, East Chambers 17
Nocona 63, Perrin-Whitt 0
Odem 7, Santa Gertrudis Academy 0, 2OT
Omaha Pewitt 35, Ore City 34
Paradise 28, Early 0
Paris Chisum 14, Sadler S&S Consolidated 13
Poth 50, Ben Bolt 6
Redwater 39, Emory Rains 28
Rice 45, Corsicana Mildred 35
Rockdale 34, Rogers 6
SA Cole 39, Stockdale 20
San Diego 38, Taft 6
Shallowater 42, Lubbock 21
Skidmore-Tynan 41, Runge 0
Sonora 64, Crane 22
Spearman 52, Texhoma, Okla. 12
Tolar 47, Waco Reicher 10
Tuscola Jim Ned 68, Bangs 28
Van Alstyne 31, Gainesville 25
Van Vleck 54, Vanderbilt Industrial 20
Wallis Brazos 48, Bloomington 3
Waskom 14, Arp 13
West 42, Teague 26
Winnsboro 37, Quitman 6
Woodville 49, Warren 0
Yoakum 13, Hallettsville 12
CLASS 2A
Abernathy 28, Memphis 20
Albany 39, Cisco 13
Anson 43, Roscoe 40
Anthony 30, San Elizario 0
Archer City 52, Baird 20
Big Sandy 49, Mount Enterprise 13
Blue Ridge 31, Collinsville 21
Bogata Rivercrest 44, Alba-Golden 0
Bremond 42, Thorndale 7
Burton 34, Iola 12
Chilton 14, Malakoff Cross Roads 6
Christoval 51, Ranger 14
Clarendon 33, Booker 19
Crosbyton 46, Smyer 13
Cross Plains 13, Eldorado 6
Cushing 24, Gladewater Union Grove 13
Dawson 27, Itasca 14
De Leon 38, Crawford 18
Detroit 52, Simms Bowie 16
Deweyville 22, Hull-Daisetta 16, 2OT
Era 24, Gainesville State School 20
Falls City 43, Nixon-Smiley 6
Freer 54, Premont 0
Goldthwaite 49, Hamilton 21
Granger 41, Wortham 34
Groveton 62, Normangee 37
Gruver 47, Amarillo Highland Park 0
Hale Center 29, Bovina 21
Hamlin 27, Stamford 21, OT
Harper 14, D’Hanis 7
Haskell 56, Olney 0
Holland 43, Axtell 6
Honey Grove 38, Cumby 28
Italy 21, Dallas Gateway 9
Joaquin 56, Hawkins 0
La Pryor 6, Charlotte 0
Linden-Kildare 39, Maud 21
Mart 57, Centerville 21
Mason 51, Hawley 6
McCamey 53, Wink 22
Menard 27, Miles 6
Mertzon Irion County 29, Bronte 22
Milano 41, Bryan St. Joseph 7
Moody 34, Temple Central Texas 13
Muenster 54, Callisburg 3
New Deal 38, Tulia 0
Olton 49, Lockney 12
Ozona 29, Big Lake Reagan County 16
Petrolia 28, Alvord 8
Pettus 35, SA Brooks 6
Plains 17, Sudan 16
Post 39, Slaton 6
Price Carlisle 66, Cayuga 0
Quanah 42, Shamrock 14
Ralls 36, Claude 34
Riesel 34, Hubbard 6
Riviera Kaufer 56, Harlingen Marine Military 14
Rosebud-Lott 35, Meridian 30
Sabinal 34, Center Point 0
San Saba 48, Valley Mills 6
Sanford-Fritch 42, Amarillo River Road 27
Santa Maria 47, Agua Dulce 33
Santo 28, Ponder 8
Seagraves 49, Van Horn 14
Seymour 16, Munday 10
Shiner 35, Hitchcock 28
Stratford 49, Littlefield 18
Sundown 44, Tahoka 12
Sunray 51, Vega 6
Thrall 41, Flatonia 14
Three Rivers 62, Kenedy 13
Timpson 20, Lovelady 14
Tom Bean 51, Trenton 18
Valley View 32, Bells 14
Wellington 33, Panhandle 0
Windthorst 42, Electra 8
Wolfe City 28, Como-Pickton 26
Yorktown 12, Woodsboro 0
CLASS 1A
Abbott 45, Cranfills Gap 0
Anton 58, Southland 12
Avalon 58, Mount Calm 12
Balmorhea 63, Lamesa Klondike 13
Blackwell 40, Moran 21
Blum 52, Joshua Johnson County 6
Bryson 59, Woodson 7
Calvert 65, Waco Live Oak Classical 20
Cherokee 53, Santa Anna 6
Eden 36, Water Valley 18
Evant 51, Morgan 6
Follett 59, Groom 6
Forestburg 92, Trinidad 44
Fort Davis 54, West Texas Homeschool 6
Garden City 50, Rankin 0
Gilmer Union Hill 110, Marshall Christian Academy 64
Gordon 42, Granbury North Central 32
Grandfalls-Royalty 54, Whiteface 35
Happy 74, Crowell 16
Higgins 43, Miami 38
Jayton 72, Whitharral 34
Jonesboro 48, Coolidge 12
Knox City 46, Guthrie 0
Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 66, Ladonia Fannindel 19
Lazbuddie 35, Hedley 28
Lometa 33, Cedar Park Summit 6
Lorenzo 70, Plainview Christian 24
Matador Motley County 62, Chillicothe 0
May 60, Waco Vanguard 14
McLean 56, Lefors 6
Meadow 72, Ackerly Sands 28
Medina 37, Fredericksburg Heritage 16
Milford 64, Aquilla 28
New Home 56, O’Donnell 39
Oakwood 84, Waco Methodist 35
Oglesby 77, McDade 53
Paint Rock 48, Rochelle 24
Penelope 73, Kopperl 28
Robert Lee 36, Roscoe Highland 34
Ropesville Ropes 34, Ira 18
Rotan 62, Lueders-Avoca 42
Saint Jo 61, Savoy 38
Spur 44, Aspermont 22
Sterling City 54, Hermleigh 40
Strawn 73, Gholson 28
Throckmorton 42, Newcastle 26
Turkey Valley 54, Paducah 6
Veribest 71, Valera Panther Creek 25
Vernon Northside 29, Bowie Gold-Burg 19
Wellman-Union 54, Hart 7
Westbrook 66, Lenorah Grady 31
White Deer 61, Kress 0
Wilson 44, Cotton Center 0
Zephyr 78, Lingleville 20
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Arlington Oakridge 31, Casady, Okla. 12
Arlington Pantego Christian 20, Fort Bend Christian 14
Austin Regents 40, Austin St. Michael 0
Austin St. Dominic 52, Marble Falls Faith 0
Baytown Christian 52, Alvin Living Stones 6
Bellaire Episcopal 38, Houston St. Thomas 24
Brownsville St. Joseph 62, Port Isabel 20
Bryan Brazos Christian 59, Somerville 32
Dallas Bishop Lynch 51, Dallas Bishop Dunne 10
Dallas Christian 35, Tyler Grace Community 17
EP Cathedral 20, Fabens 14
FW All Saints 48, Lubbock Kingdom Prep 0
FW Nolan Catholic 45, Dallas Parish Episcopal 14
FW Southwest Christian 55, FW Temple Christian 14
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 32, SA St. Gerard 6
Houston Lutheran South 47, Fulshear 20
Houston Second Baptist 42, Katy Pope John 0
Houston St. Pius X 49, Bryan Rudder 0
Irving The Highlands 40, TACA Storm 37
League City Bay Area 23, Houston Northland Christian 12
Longview Trinity 64, Apple Springs 18
Lubbock Christian 31, Lubbock Trinity 17
Midland Christian 36, Alvin Shadow Creek 24
Midland Trinity 38, FW Calvary 20
Muenster Sacred Heart 34, Dallas First Baptist 27
New Braunfels Christian 61, Bulverde Bracken 28
Plano Prestonwood 14, Argyle Liberty Christian 0
Round Rock Christian 67, Spring Branch Living Rock 28
SA Castle Hills 58, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 54
SA Central Catholic 22, Eagle Pass Winn 6
SA Christian 29, SA Cornerstone 0
SA Holy Cross 28, St. Mary’s Hall 10
Seguin Lifegate 63, Austin Royals 54
Shiner St. Paul 20, Austin Brentwood 14
Temple Holy Trinity 59, Weatherford Christian 38
Tomball Concordia 48, Brookshire Royal 14
Tomball Rosehill 13, The Woodlands Christian 7
Tyler Gorman 49, Carrollton Prince of Peace 16
Victoria St. Joseph 38, SA Texas Military 9
Waco Parkview Christian 70, Buckholts 67
OTHER
Arlington St. Paul 52, Dallas Lakehill 26
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 49, White Oak 28
Cypress Community Christian 48, Beaumont Legacy Christian 8
EP Pebble Hills 57, EP Franklin 28
Forsan def. Morton , forfeit
Fort Worth Christian 55, Whitesboro 10
Gholson def. Bynum , forfeit
Marfa def. Dell City , forfeit
Monte Alto 27, Benavides 26
SA FEAST 84, Austin NYOS 36
San Angelo Texas Leadership 7, Winters 6
San Marcos Hill Country Christian 60, Austin Hill Country 44
Schertz John Paul II 39, San Marcos Baptist Academy 14
Stephenville Home School 54, Austin Veritas 36
Tribe Consolidated 48, Williamson County Home School 29
Victory and Praise 32, Providence Classical Christian, Wash. 31
Waco Texas Wind 23, DASCHE 22
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Hearne vs. Anderson-Shiro, ppd.
Rule vs. Silverton, ccd.
Sanderson vs. Imperial Buena Vista, ccd.
Snook vs. Ganado, ccd.
Associated Press Top 10s — How They Fared
Class 6A
1. Allen (4-0) beat McKinney Boyd 61-10.
2. Converse Judson (5-0) beat Cibolo Steele 35-28.
3. Katy (2-0) at Katy Taylor, Saturday.
4. DeSoto (4-0) beat Cedar Hill 21-7.
5. Austin Westlake (5-0) beat Austin Vandegrift 33-31.
6. Lake Travis (4-1) beat Buda Hays 60-34.
7. Garland Sachse (4-0) idle.
8. Waco Midway (4-0) beat Copperas Cove 49-45.
9. The Woodlands (1-1) idle.
10. Spring Westfield (2-0) beat Spring 15-12.
Class 5A
1. Aledo (4-0) beat FW Chisholm Trail 56-7.
2. Manvel (3-0) beat Fort Bend Willowridge 70-14.
3. Denton Ryan (5-0) beat Denton 42-13.
4. CC Calallen (4-0) beat CC Carroll 55-0.
5. Dallas Highland Park (4-1) beat North Forney 63-42.
6. Cedar Park (3-1) beat Leander Rouse 41-0.
7. Angleton (3-0) at Rosenberg Terry, Saturday.
8. Mansfield Legacy (3-1) beat Lancaster 49-28.
9. Frisco Lone Star (3-1) idle.
10. Dripping Springs (4-0) beat Seguin 35-13.
Class 4A
1. Carthage (4-0) idle.
2. West Orange-Stark (3-0) beat Silsbee 34-17.
3. Argyle (5-0) beat Paris 27-7.
4. Waco La Vega (5-0) beat Waco Connally 42-2.
5. Cuero (4-0) beat Columbus 61-7.
6. Kennedale (4-0) beat Whitehouse 56-13.
7. Gilmer (4-1) beat Nacogdoches 51-49.
8. Midlothian Heritage (4-0) beat Sanger 62-13.
9. Van (3-0) beat Crandall 34-14.
10. Sweetwater (1-0) beat Pecos 63-30.
Class 3A
1. Gunter (5-0) beat Whitewright 66-0.
2. Hallettsville (3-1) lost to Yoakum 13-12.
3. Lexington (5-0) beat Weimar 69-7.
4. Wall (4-0) idle.
5. Newton (4-0) beat East Chambers 60-17.
6. Malakoff (4-0) beat Whitney 39-7.
7. Brock (4-1) beat Pilot Point 20-8.
8. East Bernard (3-1) lost to El Maton Tidehaven 14-11.
9. Canadian (2-0) idle.
10. New London West Rusk (0-0) idle.
Class 2A
1. Refugio (2-1) lost to Geronimo Navarro 21-17.
2. Tenaha (4-0) at Pineland West Sabine, Friday.
3. Mason (5-0) beat Hawley 51-6.
4. Muenster (5-0) beat Callisburg 54-3.
5. Mart (4-1) beat Centerville 57-21.
6. Albany (5-0) beat Cisco 39-6.
7. Abernathy (4-0) beat Memphis 28-20.
8. Bremond (4-1) beat Thorndale 42-7.
9. Crawford (3-2) lost to De Leon 38-18.
10. De Leon (1-0) beat Crawford 38-18.
