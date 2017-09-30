A moment of silence that wasn’t, underdog victories and dramatic comebacks

Emotions were running high before the highly anticipated “Peanut Bowl” showdown between Cedar Hill and DeSoto.

With Texas football living legend LaDainian Tomlinson on hand to praise Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, players couldn’t wait out a moment of silence before going after one another a little.

DeSoto took the win 21-7.

LT attended the high school game as a representative of the National Peanut Board – hence the game’s monicker. DeSoto entered the contest No. 4 on The Associated Press Class 6A state poll.

More highlights from Week 5 Friday night football action:

▪ Joshua got out from under a district losing streak that dates back nearly five years.

Justis Chaney ran for one score and returned a fumble for another as the Owls defeated Arlington Seguin, 21-18, in both teams’ District 9-5A opener.

Joshua hadn’t won in 29 district games, a streak that goes back to Nov. 2, 2012, when it defeated Burleson. The Owls led 21-10 at halftime.

▪ YMLA got just its second win in school history. And it was pretty perfect.

Draylon Roberson’s last-minute interception saved a 20-16 victory over Fort Worth Western Hills on what was not only the district opener, but homecoming night.

▪ In a week when a bunch of undefeated teams faced off against each other, a pair of 3-1 teams provided plenty of their own excitement.

Mansfield Lake Ridge improved to 4-1 and won its district opener by coming back from an eight-point fourth-quarter deficit against Mansfield Summit.

By the way, does Summit’s jersey violate the contrasting colors rule? Check it out below.

▪ Speaking of undefeated teams, Keller Fossil Ridge and Keller Timber Creek battled all night to see who’d go 5-0.

In the end, the Fossil Ridge Panthers just had too many offensive options for the Falcons and took the contest 28-25 after a real see-saw affair.

▪ Everman’s James Brooks is the hero of his school. He had two interception returns for touchdowns totaling 100 yards against Cleburne, as the Bulldogs scored 60 unanswered points en route to a 66-13 victory for their first win of the season.

▪ Southlake Carroll never punted in a 45-31 win over Flower Mound. Still, that 31 points is the second-highest total of the year for Flower Mound and further proof that the Dragons defense still needs fine-tuning.

▪ Dallas County really is different. They served sushi in the press box at the Highland Park-North Forney game.

Correspondent Ricky Moore contributed to this report