Arlington Lamar finds its groove early to prevail over Arlington Sam Houston

Arlington Lamar sophomore running back Desmond Moultrie scored two touchdowns and set up another with a long run as the Vikings defeated Arlington Sam Houston 42-21 in a District 4-6A opener on Friday at Cravens Field.
Key players: Sam Houston senior quarterback Jacob Dollar completed 20 of 37 passes for 232 yards. His go-to receiver Joshua Bolden hauled in 13 catches for 155 yards. Lamar held on as Desmond Moultrie found the end zone twice with 77 yards of baggage.
Key stat: Lamar totaled 176 yards on the ground on 30 carries (5.9 yards per carry)
Records: Lamar 2-2, 1-0 4-6A; Sam Houston 2-2, 0-1
Comments