High School Football

Euless Trinity uses ground, air, defense to deliver win over Lewisville

By Jason Shotwell

Special to the Star-Telegram

September 29, 2017 10:27 PM

Euless Trinity won its District 5-6A opener, beating Lewisville 42-0 on Friday night at Max Goldsmith Stadium with running back Brandon Theus gaining 178 yards of Trinity’s 381 total yards.

Key players: Theus scored two touchdowns in the first quarter. Quarterback Esteban Larranaga threw two touchdown passes in the second quarter, one to Elisha Thomas and one to Jaylin Buffin

Key stats: Trinity’s powerful defense let the Trojans dominate the clock, as they held the ball for 10 minutes in the fourth quarter and limited Lewisville to 81 total yards.

Records: Trinity 2-2, 1-0 5-6A; Lewisville 1-3, 0-1

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

RAW: DeSoto's Lavontae Shenault, a future Horned Frog?

RAW: DeSoto's Lavontae Shenault, a future Horned Frog? 0:27

RAW: DeSoto's Lavontae Shenault, a future Horned Frog?
RAW: Tempers flare on the field moments before Cedar Hill-DeSoto football game 0:56

RAW: Tempers flare on the field moments before Cedar Hill-DeSoto football game

Wyatt's winning ways: Chaparrals serve notice in District 7-5A 1:13

Wyatt's winning ways: Chaparrals serve notice in District 7-5A

View More Video