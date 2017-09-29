Euless Trinity uses ground, air, defense to deliver win over Lewisville

Euless Trinity won its District 5-6A opener, beating Lewisville 42-0 on Friday night at Max Goldsmith Stadium with running back Brandon Theus gaining 178 yards of Trinity’s 381 total yards.
Key players: Theus scored two touchdowns in the first quarter. Quarterback Esteban Larranaga threw two touchdown passes in the second quarter, one to Elisha Thomas and one to Jaylin Buffin
Key stats: Trinity’s powerful defense let the Trojans dominate the clock, as they held the ball for 10 minutes in the fourth quarter and limited Lewisville to 81 total yards.
Records: Trinity 2-2, 1-0 5-6A; Lewisville 1-3, 0-1
