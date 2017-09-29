Aledo runs past Saginaw Chisholm Trail in 6-5A opener

Aledo 56, Chisholm Trail 7
Aledo ran for 341 yards with two players topping 100 yards on the ground as the Bearcats built a 35-0 halftime lead en route to a 56-7 victory over Saginaw Chisholm Trail at Bearcat Stadium.
Key players: Aledo running back Tre Owens posted a game-high 128 yards on 17 carries with three touchdowns. Bearcats quarterback Jake Bishop accounted for 199 yards and three touchdowns, while backup quarterback Jake Norwood ran for 101 yards and two scores. Chisholm Trail quarterback Collin Reyes had the only touchdown for the Rangers on a 57-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Key stat: Aledo amassed 475 yards on 59 offensive plays and didn’t commit a turnover. The Bearcats only had two penalties in the game.
Records: Aledo 4-0, 1-0 6-5A; Chisholm Trail 2-2, 0-1
