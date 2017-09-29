Saginaw Boswell takes control from start in victory over Azle

Controlling on both offense and defense, the Saginaw Boswell Pioneers remained unbeaten Friday night with a 24-7 win at Azle to open District 6-5A play. The Pioneers amassed 365 yards and 25 first downs while holding the Hornets to 102 yards and five first downs. Boswell quarterback Brayden Thomas threw his 10th and 11th touchdowns of the season, connecting with a dodging and ducking Brandon Chatman for 26 yards, as the Pioneers built a 17-0 halftime lead. In the second half he found Breshun Berry for a 5-yard score. Azle avoided a shutout when Colby Christian returned an interception, his second of the game, 28 yards for a touchdown in the final quarter.
Key players: Pioneers running back Jay Garcia finished the night with 174 yards rushing and a 2-yard touchdown on 30 carries. Chatman caught 10 passes for 79 yards. Running back Gamble Moore of Azle rushed for 59 yards on 13 carries and caught five passes for 26 yards.
Key stat: In dominating the first half, Boswell ran 51 plays to 20 for Azle and had the ball for almost 16 minutes to just over eight for the Hornets.
Records: Boswell 4-0, 1-0 District 6-5A. Azle 1-3, 0-1.
