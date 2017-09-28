Thursday’s Texas high school football scores

CLASS 6A
Aldine Nimitz 25, Spring Dekaney 7
Belton 49, Killeen Harker Heights 28
Brownsville Hanna 35, Brownsville Rivera 0
Cypress Fairbanks 21, Cypress Ranch 3
Dallas Skyline 55, Dallas White 20
Duncanville 49, Irving 7
Eagle Pass 41, Laredo Johnson 9
Edinburg Vela 52, Edinburg North 14
EP Montwood 37, EP Socorro 14
Fort Bend Ridge Point 37, Fort Bend Kempner 13
Fort Bend Travis 50, Fort Bend Clements 0
Garland Lakeview Centennial 48, South Garland 22
Houston Bellaire 42, Houston Chavez 16
Houston Stratford 28, Klein Forest 21
Humble Summer Creek 42, Baytown Goose Creek 7
Katy Morton Ranch 37, Katy Mayde Creek 20
Keller 52, Weatherford 0
Klein Collins 38, Houston Memorial 10
Mission 20, La Joya 15
New Braunfels 49, New Braunfels Canyon 7
PSJA Memorial 17, PSJA North 7
Richardson Lake Highlands 48, Richardson Berkner 23
Richardson Pearce 41, Richardson 21
SA Northside Brennan 45, SA Northside Warren 14
CLASS 5A
Amarillo 42, Amarillo Caprock 20
Austin Reagan 8, Austin Lanier 6
CC Flour Bluff 49, Alice 21
CC Moody 41, CC Tuloso-Midway 35
Colleyville Heritage 56, FW Dunbar 36
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 49, CC Miller 12
Dallas Adams 35, North Dallas 0
Dallas Kimball 61, Dallas Jefferson 8
Denton Ryan 42, Denton 13
Edcouch-Elsa 41, Donna North 10
EP Andress 49, El Paso 19
FW Eaton 58, Justin Northwest 44
FW South Hills 34, FW Trimble Tech 28, OT
FW Wyatt 48, FW North Side 0
Mesquite Poteet 44, Wylie East 14
Pflugerville Connally 28, Elgin 21
Richmond Foster 34, Victoria West 0
Rio Grande City 17, Roma 14
SA Burbank 30, SA Jefferson 16
Seagoville 47, Dallas Adamson 0
WF Rider 24, Sherman 21
CLASS 4A
Boerne 37, Bandera 0
Carrollton Ranchview 42, Krum 28
Liberty Hill 35, Austin Anderson 20
CLASS 2A
Roby 12, Rocksprings 7
CLASS 1A
Blanket 54, Brookesmith 0
Borden County 58, Nazareth 8
High Island 70, Houston Emery/Weiner School 68
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
FW Trinity Valley 30, Dallas Greenhill 27
Houston Kinkaid 67, Dallas St. Mark 34
Houston St. John’s 42, Houston Christian 21
Irving Cistercian 28, FW Country Day 15
OTHER
Tioga 48, Rockwall Heritage 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Benjamin vs. WF Christian, ccd.
Area standings
District 3-6A
W
L
W
L
Keller
1
0
3
2
Fossil Ridge
0
0
4
0
Timber Creek
0
0
4
0
Haltom
0
0
2
2
Keller Central
0
0
2
2
Abilene
0
0
1
3
Weatherford
0
1
0
5
District 4-6A
W
L
W
L
Arlington
0
0
3
0
Martin
0
0
3
0
Sam Houston
0
0
2
1
Mansfield
0
0
2
1
North Crowley
0
0
2
1
Arl. Bowie
0
0
1
2
Lamar
0
0
1
2
Paschal
0
0
0
3
District 5-6A
W
L
W
L
Hebron
0
0
2
1
Flower Mound Marcus
0
0
2
1
Carroll
0
0
2
1
Trinity
0
0
1
2
Flower Mound
0
0
1
2
L.D. Bell
0
0
1
2
Lewisville
0
0
1
2
TC Nelson
0
0
0
3
District 6-5A
W
L
W
L
Haslet Eaton
1
0
2
2
Aledo
0
0
3
0
Boswell
0
0
3
0
Brewer
0
0
2
1
Chisholm Trail
0
0
2
1
Azle
0
0
1
2
Saginaw
0
0
0
3
Northwest
0
1
3
1
District 7-5A
W
L
W
L
Wyatt
1
0
4
0
South Hills
1
0
4
0
Arl. Heights
0
0
1
2
Southwest
0
0
1
2
Western Hills
0
0
1
2
Fort Worth YMLA
0
0
0
3
North Side
0
1
3
1
Trimble Tech
0
1
2
2
District 8-5A
W
L
W
L
Coll. Heritage
1
0
3
1
Richland
0
0
3
0
Eastern Hills
0
0
2
1
Grapevine
0
0
2
1
Carter-Riverside
0
0
1
2
Birdville
0
0
0
3
Polytechnic
0
0
0
3
Dunbar
0
1
0
4
District 9-5A
W
L
W
L
Burleson
0
0
3
0
Granbury
0
0
3
0
Joshua
0
0
2
1
Arl. Seguin
0
0
1
2
Burleson Cent.
0
0
1
2
Crowley
0
0
1
2
Cleburne
0
0
0
3
Everman
0
0
0
3
District 10-5A
W
L
W
L
Lake Ridge
1
0
3
1
Mans. Legacy
1
0
3
1
Summit
1
0
3
1
Timberview
1
0
2
2
Waxahachie
0
1
2
2
Lancaster
0
1
2
2
Red Oak
0
1
2
2
Midlothian
0
1
1
3
District 4-4A Div. II
W
L
W
L
Godley
0
0
3
1
Venus
0
0
3
1
Glen Rose
0
0
3
1
Waxahachie Life
0
0
1
3
Fort Worth Benbrook
0
0
1
3
Hillsboro
0
0
1
3
District 5-4A Div. I
W
L
W
L
Kennedale
0
0
3
0
Mineral Wells
0
0
2
2
Springtown
0
0
1
2
Castleberry
0
0
0
4
Lake Worth
0
0
0
4
D. Hill-Jarvis
0
0
0
5
