RAW: Plays like this is why Keller football has won three straight games

RAW: Wyatt takes the lead in battle of unbeatens 0:24

RAW: Wyatt takes the lead in battle of unbeatens

RAW: Texas Tech recruit from Ryan puts a move on this defender 0:17

RAW: Texas Tech recruit from Ryan puts a move on this defender

Top paid high school football coaches in the Fort Worth area 1:03

Top paid high school football coaches in the Fort Worth area

Timberview football a bit banged up, but still salty 1:13

Timberview football a bit banged up, but still salty

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20

Banister: Rangers' slide not from lack of effort 0:56

Banister: Rangers' slide not from lack of effort

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Cardinals game? 0:41

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Cardinals game?

    Keller dominates Weatherford 52–0 to win its District 3–6A opener. The Indians have now won three straight games.

Keller dominates Weatherford 52–0 to win its District 3–6A opener. The Indians have now won three straight games.
High School Football

Thursday’s Texas high school football scores

By Eric Zarate

ezarate@star-telegram.com

September 28, 2017 11:40 PM

CLASS 6A

Aldine Nimitz 25, Spring Dekaney 7

Belton 49, Killeen Harker Heights 28

Brownsville Hanna 35, Brownsville Rivera 0

Cypress Fairbanks 21, Cypress Ranch 3

Dallas Skyline 55, Dallas White 20

Duncanville 49, Irving 7

Eagle Pass 41, Laredo Johnson 9

Edinburg Vela 52, Edinburg North 14

EP Montwood 37, EP Socorro 14

Fort Bend Ridge Point 37, Fort Bend Kempner 13

Fort Bend Travis 50, Fort Bend Clements 0

Garland Lakeview Centennial 48, South Garland 22

Houston Bellaire 42, Houston Chavez 16

Houston Stratford 28, Klein Forest 21

Humble Summer Creek 42, Baytown Goose Creek 7

Katy Morton Ranch 37, Katy Mayde Creek 20

Keller 52, Weatherford 0

Klein Collins 38, Houston Memorial 10

Mission 20, La Joya 15

New Braunfels 49, New Braunfels Canyon 7

PSJA Memorial 17, PSJA North 7

Richardson Lake Highlands 48, Richardson Berkner 23

Richardson Pearce 41, Richardson 21

SA Northside Brennan 45, SA Northside Warren 14

CLASS 5A

Amarillo 42, Amarillo Caprock 20

Austin Reagan 8, Austin Lanier 6

CC Flour Bluff 49, Alice 21

CC Moody 41, CC Tuloso-Midway 35

Colleyville Heritage 56, FW Dunbar 36

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 49, CC Miller 12

Dallas Adams 35, North Dallas 0

Dallas Kimball 61, Dallas Jefferson 8

Denton Ryan 42, Denton 13

Edcouch-Elsa 41, Donna North 10

EP Andress 49, El Paso 19

FW Eaton 58, Justin Northwest 44

FW South Hills 34, FW Trimble Tech 28, OT

FW Wyatt 48, FW North Side 0

Mesquite Poteet 44, Wylie East 14

Pflugerville Connally 28, Elgin 21

Richmond Foster 34, Victoria West 0

Rio Grande City 17, Roma 14

SA Burbank 30, SA Jefferson 16

Seagoville 47, Dallas Adamson 0

WF Rider 24, Sherman 21

CLASS 4A

Boerne 37, Bandera 0

Carrollton Ranchview 42, Krum 28

Liberty Hill 35, Austin Anderson 20

CLASS 2A

Roby 12, Rocksprings 7

CLASS 1A

Blanket 54, Brookesmith 0

Borden County 58, Nazareth 8

High Island 70, Houston Emery/Weiner School 68

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

FW Trinity Valley 30, Dallas Greenhill 27

Houston Kinkaid 67, Dallas St. Mark 34

Houston St. John’s 42, Houston Christian 21

Irving Cistercian 28, FW Country Day 15

OTHER

Tioga 48, Rockwall Heritage 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Benjamin vs. WF Christian, ccd.

Area standings

District 3-6A

W

L

W

L

Keller

1

0

3

2

Fossil Ridge

0

0

4

0

Timber Creek

0

0

4

0

Haltom

0

0

2

2

Keller Central

0

0

2

2

Abilene

0

0

1

3

Weatherford

0

1

0

5

District 4-6A

W

L

W

L

Arlington

0

0

3

0

Martin

0

0

3

0

Sam Houston

0

0

2

1

Mansfield

0

0

2

1

North Crowley

0

0

2

1

Arl. Bowie

0

0

1

2

Lamar

0

0

1

2

Paschal

0

0

0

3

District 5-6A

W

L

W

L

Hebron

0

0

2

1

Flower Mound Marcus

0

0

2

1

Carroll

0

0

2

1

Trinity

0

0

1

2

Flower Mound

0

0

1

2

L.D. Bell

0

0

1

2

Lewisville

0

0

1

2

TC Nelson

0

0

0

3

District 6-5A

W

L

W

L

Haslet Eaton

1

0

2

2

Aledo

0

0

3

0

Boswell

0

0

3

0

Brewer

0

0

2

1

Chisholm Trail

0

0

2

1

Azle

0

0

1

2

Saginaw

0

0

0

3

Northwest

0

1

3

1

District 7-5A

W

L

W

L

Wyatt

1

0

4

0

South Hills

1

0

4

0

Arl. Heights

0

0

1

2

Southwest

0

0

1

2

Western Hills

0

0

1

2

Fort Worth YMLA

0

0

0

3

North Side

0

1

3

1

Trimble Tech

0

1

2

2

District 8-5A

W

L

W

L

Coll. Heritage

1

0

3

1

Richland

0

0

3

0

Eastern Hills

0

0

2

1

Grapevine

0

0

2

1

Carter-Riverside

0

0

1

2

Birdville

0

0

0

3

Polytechnic

0

0

0

3

Dunbar

0

1

0

4

District 9-5A

W

L

W

L

Burleson

0

0

3

0

Granbury

0

0

3

0

Joshua

0

0

2

1

Arl. Seguin

0

0

1

2

Burleson Cent.

0

0

1

2

Crowley

0

0

1

2

Cleburne

0

0

0

3

Everman

0

0

0

3

District 10-5A

W

L

W

L

Lake Ridge

1

0

3

1

Mans. Legacy

1

0

3

1

Summit

1

0

3

1

Timberview

1

0

2

2

Waxahachie

0

1

2

2

Lancaster

0

1

2

2

Red Oak

0

1

2

2

Midlothian

0

1

1

3

District 4-4A Div. II

W

L

W

L

Godley

0

0

3

1

Venus

0

0

3

1

Glen Rose

0

0

3

1

Waxahachie Life

0

0

1

3

Fort Worth Benbrook

0

0

1

3

Hillsboro

0

0

1

3

District 5-4A Div. I

W

L

W

L

Kennedale

0

0

3

0

Mineral Wells

0

0

2

2

Springtown

0

0

1

2

Castleberry

0

0

0

4

Lake Worth

0

0

0

4

D. Hill-Jarvis

0

0

0

5

