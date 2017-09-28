Colleyville Heritage breaks open tight game in second quarter to subdue FW Dunbar

The Colleyville Heritage Panthers scored 42 straight points to defeat the Fort Worth Dunbar Wildcats 56-36 Thursday at Mustang-Panther Stadium in Grapevine. Caleb Murphy had over 200 yards total offense, including a 75-yard touchdown run on the game’s first play from scrimmage. Trailing 7-0, Dunbar took the lead with touchdown runs of 52 and 39 yards, respectively, but Kam Brown’s 52-yard touchdown catch from Jagger LaRoe tied the game at 14-14. Still, in the first quarter, Sir Quinces Stewart’s 9-yard run gave Dunbar the lead back, but LaRoe found Brown once more, this time a 38-yard pass, giving Heritage the 21-20 lead, one they would not relinquish.
Key players: Colleyville Heritage RB Caleb Murphy rushed 24 times for 207 yards and two scores. Heritage WR Kam Brown caught five passes for 158 yards and four scores, from 52, 38, 39 and 22 yards. Dunbar QB Leon’te Cooper had 280 yards in offense, throwing for two scores and running for another two. Two-way player Adam Conley caught two scores and got one interception.
Key stat: Colleyville Heritage QB Landry French and Jagger LaRoe combined for five touchdown passes on 11 completions, leading an offense that amassed 482 yards on the night.
Records: Colleyville Heritage 3-1, 1-0 6-5A; Fort Worth Dunbar 0-4, 0-1 6-5A
