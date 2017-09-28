High School Football

Fort Worth South Hills rallies to beat Trimble Tech in overtime

By Rick Mauch

Special to the Star-Telegram

September 28, 2017 10:33 PM

Anthony Watkins scored on a 25-yard run in overtime as the Fort Worth South Hills Scorpions defeated the Trimble Tech Bulldogs 34-28 to open District 7-5A play Thursday at Farrington Field. The defending district champion Scorpions, in winning their 14th straight regular-season game, got a defensive stand to open overtime with a sack and pair of incomplete passes. Then Watkins went around the left side and found an opening for the score.

Key players: Watkins finished with 161 yards on 23 carries. Trimble Tech running back Paul Brawner gained 127 yards on 13 carries, including an 84-yard run, and also had a 30-yard touchdown catch as the Bulldogs led 21-13 at the half.

Key stat: Tech dominated time of possession in the opening quarter, holding the ball for over eight minutes, but only managed one touchdown. In the final three quarters, South Hills had the ball for almost 20 of the 36 minutes.

Records: South Hills 4-0, 1-0 7-5A; Trimble Tech 2-2, 0-1.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wyatt's winning ways: Chaparrals serve notice in District 7-5A

Wyatt's winning ways: Chaparrals serve notice in District 7-5A 1:13

Wyatt's winning ways: Chaparrals serve notice in District 7-5A

Keller on a win streak: 'They hadn't won in awhile,' Indians coach Carl Stralow 1:20

Keller on a win streak: 'They hadn't won in awhile,' Indians coach Carl Stralow

RAW: Plays like this is why Keller football has won three straight games 0:27

RAW: Plays like this is why Keller football has won three straight games

View More Video