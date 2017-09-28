Fort Worth South Hills rallies to beat Trimble Tech in overtime

Anthony Watkins scored on a 25-yard run in overtime as the Fort Worth South Hills Scorpions defeated the Trimble Tech Bulldogs 34-28 to open District 7-5A play Thursday at Farrington Field. The defending district champion Scorpions, in winning their 14th straight regular-season game, got a defensive stand to open overtime with a sack and pair of incomplete passes. Then Watkins went around the left side and found an opening for the score.
Key players: Watkins finished with 161 yards on 23 carries. Trimble Tech running back Paul Brawner gained 127 yards on 13 carries, including an 84-yard run, and also had a 30-yard touchdown catch as the Bulldogs led 21-13 at the half.
Key stat: Tech dominated time of possession in the opening quarter, holding the ball for over eight minutes, but only managed one touchdown. In the final three quarters, South Hills had the ball for almost 20 of the 36 minutes.
Records: South Hills 4-0, 1-0 7-5A; Trimble Tech 2-2, 0-1.
