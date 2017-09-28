Chico uses offensive balance to extend Diamond Hill’s long losing streak

Chico Dragons quarterback Jerod Blanks ran for two scores and threw for another as the team from Wise County defeated Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis 40-0 Thursday at Scarborough-Handley Field. The loss extended the Eagles’ losing streak to 72 games.
Key players: The Dragons’ top runner was Nico Starnes, who carried five times for 54 yards and a 42-yard touchdown. Blanks completed 6 of 12 passes for 59 yards and one score. He also ran for 52 yards on 14 carries. Chico’s Billy Morgan caught two passes for 50 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown.
Key stat: Chico special teams blocked a kick, recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown, and, after a safety, Starnes returned a free kick 65 yards for a touchdown.
Records: Chico 2-3, Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0-5.
Comments