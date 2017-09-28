High School Football

Chico uses offensive balance to extend Diamond Hill’s long losing streak

By Ricky Moore

Special to the Star-Telegram

Chico Dragons quarterback Jerod Blanks ran for two scores and threw for another as the team from Wise County defeated Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis 40-0 Thursday at Scarborough-Handley Field. The loss extended the Eagles’ losing streak to 72 games.

Key players: The Dragons’ top runner was Nico Starnes, who carried five times for 54 yards and a 42-yard touchdown. Blanks completed 6 of 12 passes for 59 yards and one score. He also ran for 52 yards on 14 carries. Chico’s Billy Morgan caught two passes for 50 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown.

Key stat: Chico special teams blocked a kick, recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown, and, after a safety, Starnes returned a free kick 65 yards for a touchdown.

Records: Chico 2-3, Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0-5.

