Gosset’s guesses: North Side and Fossil Ridge should remain undefeated

Although it was “dead” week with a lot of teams having byes, 26 of 32 games were picked correctly last week.
Two District 3-6A teams may have a few words for the picker, as Haltom and Keller were winners, beating Wichita Falls and Midland. Mansfield Summit also proved the prognostication wrong; the Jaguars earned what some considered an upset on the road against Waxahachie.
This week, 15 of 16 undefeated area teams are playing — with three games featuring unbeaten vs. unbeaten.
Fort Worth North Side is the upset special. The Steers will improve to 4-0 with a win over Fort Worth Wyatt, and get their first district win since October 2015.
WEEK 5 PREDICTIONS
(winners in bold)
Thursday
Weatherford vs. Keller
North Side vs. Wyatt
Northwest vs. Eaton
Trimble Tech vs. South Hills
Dunbar vs. Colleyville Heritage
Chico vs. Diamond Hill-Jarvis
Trinity Valley vs. Greenhill
Cistercian vs. Country Day
Friday
Chisholm Trail vs. Aledo
Boswell vs. Azle
Saginaw vs. Brewer
Casady vs. Oakridge
Haltom vs. Abilene
Birdville vs. Carter-Riverside
Fossil Ridge vs. Timber Creek
North Crowley vs. Arlington
Martin vs. Bowie
Sam Houston vs. Lamar
Paschal vs. Mansfield
Hebron vs. Byron Nelson
Trinity vs. Lewisville
Flower Mound vs. Carroll
Marcus vs. L.D. Bell
Crowley vs. Centennial
Burleson vs. Granbury
Seguin vs. Joshua
Cleburne vs. Everman
Timberview vs. Midlothian
Waxahachie vs. Red Oak
Whitehouse vs. Kennedale
Lake Ridge vs. Summit
Legacy vs. Lancaster
Southwest vs. Arlington Heights
Eastern Hills vs. Richland
Polytechnic vs. Grapevine
Western Hills vs. YMLA
Midlothian Heritage vs. Sanger
Lake Worth vs. Glen Rose
Godley vs. Ferris
Life Waxahachie vs. Lincoln
Brock vs. Pilot Point
Grace Prep vs. Shelton
Castleberry vs. Quinlan Ford
Whitesboro vs. FW Christian
FB Christian Academy vs. Pantego Christian
Temple Christian vs. Southwest Christian
Parish Episcopal vs. Nolan Catholic
Saturday
Jacksonville vs. Alvarado
Legacy Christian Academy vs. Colleyville Covenant
Last Week: 26-6
Season: 145-71 (.671 winning percentage)
Comments