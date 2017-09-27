Fort Worth North Side students cheer at a pep rally, Sept. 22, 2017, before the Steers’ game against Diamond Hill-Jarvis. North Side won to move its record to 3-0, and look to go to 4-0 this week with a win over Fort Worth Wyatt.
Fort Worth North Side students cheer at a pep rally, Sept. 22, 2017, before the Steers’ game against Diamond Hill-Jarvis. North Side won to move its record to 3-0, and look to go to 4-0 this week with a win over Fort Worth Wyatt. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Fort Worth North Side students cheer at a pep rally, Sept. 22, 2017, before the Steers’ game against Diamond Hill-Jarvis. North Side won to move its record to 3-0, and look to go to 4-0 this week with a win over Fort Worth Wyatt. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

High School Football

Gosset’s guesses: North Side and Fossil Ridge should remain undefeated

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

September 27, 2017 5:53 PM

Although it was “dead” week with a lot of teams having byes, 26 of 32 games were picked correctly last week.

Two District 3-6A teams may have a few words for the picker, as Haltom and Keller were winners, beating Wichita Falls and Midland. Mansfield Summit also proved the prognostication wrong; the Jaguars earned what some considered an upset on the road against Waxahachie.

This week, 15 of 16 undefeated area teams are playing — with three games featuring unbeaten vs. unbeaten.

Fort Worth North Side is the upset special. The Steers will improve to 4-0 with a win over Fort Worth Wyatt, and get their first district win since October 2015.

WEEK 5 PREDICTIONS

(winners in bold)

Thursday

Weatherford vs. Keller

North Side vs. Wyatt

Northwest vs. Eaton

Trimble Tech vs. South Hills

Dunbar vs. Colleyville Heritage

Chico vs. Diamond Hill-Jarvis

Trinity Valley vs. Greenhill

Cistercian vs. Country Day

Friday

Chisholm Trail vs. Aledo

Boswell vs. Azle

Saginaw vs. Brewer

Casady vs. Oakridge

Haltom vs. Abilene

Birdville vs. Carter-Riverside

Fossil Ridge vs. Timber Creek

North Crowley vs. Arlington

Martin vs. Bowie

Sam Houston vs. Lamar

Paschal vs. Mansfield

Hebron vs. Byron Nelson

Trinity vs. Lewisville

Flower Mound vs. Carroll

Marcus vs. L.D. Bell

Crowley vs. Centennial

Burleson vs. Granbury

Seguin vs. Joshua

Cleburne vs. Everman

Timberview vs. Midlothian

Waxahachie vs. Red Oak

Whitehouse vs. Kennedale

Lake Ridge vs. Summit

Legacy vs. Lancaster

Southwest vs. Arlington Heights

Eastern Hills vs. Richland

Polytechnic vs. Grapevine

Western Hills vs. YMLA

Midlothian Heritage vs. Sanger

Lake Worth vs. Glen Rose

Godley vs. Ferris

Life Waxahachie vs. Lincoln

Brock vs. Pilot Point

Grace Prep vs. Shelton

Castleberry vs. Quinlan Ford

Whitesboro vs. FW Christian

FB Christian Academy vs. Pantego Christian

Temple Christian vs. Southwest Christian

Parish Episcopal vs. Nolan Catholic

Saturday

Jacksonville vs. Alvarado

Legacy Christian Academy vs. Colleyville Covenant

Last Week: 26-6

Season: 145-71 (.671 winning percentage)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Timberview football a bit banged up, but still salty

Timberview football a bit banged up, but still salty 1:13

Timberview football a bit banged up, but still salty
Not since Nixon: North Side is 3-0 1:31

Not since Nixon: North Side is 3-0
RAW: Check out the shoe top INT and other Lake Ridge football magic 0:36

RAW: Check out the shoe top INT and other Lake Ridge football magic

View More Video