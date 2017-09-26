Former Euless Trinity star to transfer from Texas

Chris Daniels has worn the burnt orange for the final time.
The former Euless Trinity defensive standout was officially released from the University of Texas on Monday. He redshirted last season and never played a single down.
Thank You Texas pic.twitter.com/XQw92n1q9e— Chris Daniels 99 (@ChrisDaniels_99) September 26, 2017
Daniels was the District 7-6A Defensive MVP during his senior season of 2015-16. He also made second team all-state that year and was a two-time all-district selection.
On Feb. 3, 2016, Daniels came out to a packed Trinity gym on National Signing Day and made his announcement to go with Texas over Oklahoma. At the time, Daniels held 31 scholarship offers including from Baylor, Alabama, Michigan, Miami, Nebraska and more.
Euless Trinity D-End Chris Daniels #BoomerSooner #HookEm HAS CHOSEN to go with TEXAS! #NSD2016 HookEm @clicclac97 #txhsfb— Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) February 3, 2016
