Lancaster RB Shannon Simpson (L) gets stopped for a loss by Trinity's Chris Daniels #7 during the 2nd quarter Thursday night, September 11, 2014 at Pennington Field in Bedford, TX.
Lancaster RB Shannon Simpson (L) gets stopped for a loss by Trinity's Chris Daniels #7 during the 2nd quarter Thursday night, September 11, 2014 at Pennington Field in Bedford, TX. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram
Lancaster RB Shannon Simpson (L) gets stopped for a loss by Trinity's Chris Daniels #7 during the 2nd quarter Thursday night, September 11, 2014 at Pennington Field in Bedford, TX. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

High School Football

Former Euless Trinity star to transfer from Texas

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

September 26, 2017 5:52 PM

Chris Daniels has worn the burnt orange for the final time.

The former Euless Trinity defensive standout was officially released from the University of Texas on Monday. He redshirted last season and never played a single down.

Daniels was the District 7-6A Defensive MVP during his senior season of 2015-16. He also made second team all-state that year and was a two-time all-district selection.

On Feb. 3, 2016, Daniels came out to a packed Trinity gym on National Signing Day and made his announcement to go with Texas over Oklahoma. At the time, Daniels held 31 scholarship offers including from Baylor, Alabama, Michigan, Miami, Nebraska and more.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Timberview football a bit banged up, but still salty

Timberview football a bit banged up, but still salty 1:13

Timberview football a bit banged up, but still salty
Not since Nixon: North Side is 3-0 1:31

Not since Nixon: North Side is 3-0
RAW: Check out the shoe top INT and other Lake Ridge football magic 0:36

RAW: Check out the shoe top INT and other Lake Ridge football magic

View More Video