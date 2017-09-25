Aledo football No. 1 in Associated Press 5A state poll, Mansfield Legacy No. 8

For a third straight week Aledo (3-0) holds onto the Class 5A No. 1 spot in The Associated Press state poll, while Mansfield Legacy climbs back in the 5A poll at No. 8.

Legacy (3-1) dropped out after the Broncos lost to Aledo on Sept. 15, but three 5A teams lost games Sept. 21-23, so voters put Legacy back in.

Class 6A Allen, as well as 4A Carthage, 3A Gunter and 2A Refugio, also kept their No. 1 rankings.

In the Star-Telegram rankings, the Mansfield ISD teams in District 10-5A went 4-0 last week, so all of them are now on the latest 5A/Others list.

Mansfield Legacy is No. 2, Lake Ridge (3-1) is No. 4, and Timberview (2-2) is No. 9. Mansfield Summit 3-1 debuts at No. 10.

Yes, last week’s No. 10 Fort Worth South Hills 3-0 was idle, but Summit’s 42-31 road win at high-scoring Waxahachie was tough to ignore.

In the 6A rankings, 4-0 teams Keller Timber Creek and Keller Fossil Ridge switch places from last week.

Why? Because Timber Creek’s opponents have a combined 5-8 record, while Fossil Ridge’s opponents are 3-10.

Keller ISD bragging rights will be settled this week when Timber Creek and Fossil Ridge meet at 7:30 p.m., Friday at the Keller ISD Athletic Complex.

Texas Associated Press Poll

Class 6A

School Total Points Prv 1. Allen (14) 3-0 235 1 2. Converse Judson (6) 4-0 219 2 3. Katy (2) 2-0 200 3 4. DeSoto (3) 3-0 181 4 5. Austin Westlake 4-0 161 5 6. Lake Travis 3-1 100 6 7. Garland Sachse 4-0 93 7 8. Waco Midway 4-0 65 9 9. The Woodlands 1-1 59 8 10. Spring Westfield 2-0 22 10

Others receiving votes: Klein Collins 21, Smithson Valley 6, Amarillo Tascosa 4, Arlington Martin 2, Beaumont West Brook 2, Odessa Permian 2, SA Northside O’Connor 2, San Benito 1.

Class 5A

School Total Points Prv 1. Aledo (16) 3-0 239 1 2. Manvel (8) 2-0 228 2 3. Denton Ryan (1) 4-0 205 3 4. CC Calallen 3-0 168 4 5. Dallas Highland Park 3-1 118 6 6. Cedar Park 3-1 111 8 7. Angleton 3-0 94 10 8. Mansfield Legacy 3-1 33 NR 9. Frisco Lone Star 3-1 32 9 10. Dripping Springs 4-0 23 NR

Others receiving votes: West Mesquite 18, A&M Consolidated 17, Fort Bend Marshall 16, Richmond Foster 15, Colleyville Heritage 12, Hutto 10, Temple 8, Lubbock Coronado 6, Mansfield Lake Ridge 5, College Station 5, Port Neches-Groves 4, Port Arthur Memorial 3, Richland 2, Tomball 2, Abilene Cooper 1.

Class 4A

School Total Points Prv 1. Carthage (22) 4-0 246 1 2. West Orange-Stark (2) 2-0 200 3 3. Argyle 4-0 191 4 4. Waco La Vega 4-0 169 5 5. Cuero (1) 3-0 145 6 6. Kennedale 3-0 129 7 7. Gilmer 3-1 109 2 8. Midlothian Heritage 4-0 71 8 9. Van 4-0 60 9 10. Sweetwater 4-0 14 NR

Others receiving votes: China Spring 12, Kilgore 8, Henderson 7, Graham 5, Wimberley 3, Stephenville 2, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 1, Raymondville 1, Bay City 1, Boerne 1.

Class 3A

School Total Points Prv 1. Gunter (14) 4-0 235 1 2. Hallettsville (3) 3-0 198 2 3. Lexington (3) 4-0 183 3 4. Wall (3) 4-0 169 4 5. Newton (2) 3-0 154 5 6. Malakoff 3-0 104 6 7. Brock 3-1 88 7 8. East Bernard 3-0 85 8 9. Canadian 4-0 77 9 10. New London West Rusk 3-0 27 NR

Others receiving votes: Jefferson 12, Cameron Yoe 10, Yoakum 10, Sonora 9, Eastland 4, Grandview 3, Mount Vernon 2, Big Sandy Harmony 2, Kemp 1, George West 1, Woodville 1.

Class 2A

School Total Points Prv 1. Refugio (14) 2-0 234 1 2. Tenaha (7) 4-0 219 2 3. Mason (2) 4-0 191 3 4. Muenster 4-0 164 4 5. Mart (2) 3-1 141 5 6. Albany 4-0 127 6 7. Abernathy 4-0 104 7 8. Bremond 3-1 57 9 9. Crawford 3-1 50 10 10. De Leon 4-0 34 NR

Others receiving votes: Milano 12, San Augustine 10, Price Carlisle 8, Centerville 7, Iraan 6, Wellington 5, Joaquin 3, Post 2, Shiner 1.

Star-Telegram rankings

Class 6A

Team Rec. Prv 1. Arlington Martin 3-0 1 2. Southlake Carroll 2-1 2 3. Mansfield 2-1 3 4. Keller Timber Creek 4-0 5 5. Keller Fossil Ridge 4-0 4 6. Arlington 3-0 6 7. Arlington Bowie 1-2 7 8. Euless Trinity 1-2 8 9. North Crowley 2-1 9 10. Arl. Sam Houston 2-1 10

Class 5A/others