Friday’s statewide football scores and area standings

Lake Ridge wideout Malik Knowles impresses in 10-5A opener Mansfield Lake Ridge receiver Malik Knowles had four catches for 117 yards and touchdowns of 20 and 62 yards in the Eagles' district 10-5A opener vs. Lancaster. Mansfield Lake Ridge receiver Malik Knowles had four catches for 117 yards and touchdowns of 20 and 62 yards in the Eagles' district 10-5A opener vs. Lancaster. Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com

