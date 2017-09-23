Friday’s statewide football scores and area standings

CLASS 6A
Aldine Eisenhower 48, Klein Forest 0
Amarillo Tascosa 27, Amarillo 20
Austin Vandegrift 31, Killeen Harker Heights 10
Austin Westlake 49, Austin Bowie 7
Baytown Sterling 35, Houston Clear Lake 28
Belton 39, Round Rock 14
Cedar Park Vista Ridge 56, Round Rock Westwood 49
Clute Brazoswood 26, Conroe 22
Conroe Oak Ridge 13, Deer Park 3
Converse Judson 49, New Braunfels 7
Cypress Fairbanks 21, Cypress Springs 14
Cypress Woods 35, Cypress Ridge 34
Del Valle 67, Austin Reagan 0
Dickinson 41, Fort Bend Ridge Point 34, 2OT
Eagle Pass 31, Laredo Alexander 20
Garland Lakeview Centennial 35, Frisco Centennial 16
Garland Sachse 35, Copperas Cove 7
Haltom 36, Wichita Falls 16
Hewitt Midway 42, Waco 7
Houston King 28, Willis 14
Houston Lamar 35, Alief Elsik 14
Houston Stratford 14, Humble Kingwood 10
Katy 30, Katy Cinco Ranch 0
Keller 36, Midland 26
Keller Central 17, Garland 3
Keller Timber Creek 37, Denton 7
Killeen 31, Round Rock McNeil 17
Killeen Ellison 49, Waco University 7
Klein 61, Fort Bend Travis 43
La Joya 21, PSJA North 20
La Joya Palmview 27, Brownsville Pace 14
La Porte 27, Houston Bellaire 10
Lake Travis 48, Pflugerville Hendrickson 0
Laredo United 55, Laredo Johnson 3
League City Clear Creek 44, Channelview 41
Lufkin 47, Monterrey Tech, Mexico, Mexico 7
Mesquite Horn 52, Longview 34
Mission 21, Eagle Pass Winn 14
Montgomery 42, Alief Hastings 21
New Braunfels Canyon 38, SA Wagner 13
North Mesquite 39, Mesquite 24
Pearland 61, Pasadena Memorial 15
Rockwall 48, Tyler 7
Rockwall-Heath 24, Tyler Lee 14
Round Rock Cedar Ridge 21, Temple 14
SA Churchill 21, SA Northside Warren 14
SA Northside Brennan 49, SA MacArthur 23
SA Northside Holmes 33, SA Harlandale 6
SA Reagan 31, Buda Hays 21
SA Roosevelt 22, SA Northside Stevens 16
SA Southwest 20, Del Rio 0
Schertz Clemens 35, SA East Central 0
Smithson Valley 43, Cibolo Steele 20
Spring 27, Clear Falls 7
Spring Westfield 28, League City Clear Springs 23
The Woodlands 52, Richmond George Ranch 12
CLASS 5A
A&M Consolidated 19, The Woodlands College Park 13
Abilene Cooper 62, Wolfforth Frenship 3
Alice 28, CC Carroll 14
Angleton 63, Houston Westside 7
Austin High 63, Austin Anderson 34
Austin William Travis 27, Austin Eastside Memorial 0
Bastrop 23, Georgetown 21
Canutillo 49, EP Hanks 35
Canyon 35, Big Spring 7
Castroville Medina Valley 21, Boerne-Champion 14
CC Flour Bluff 29, Gregory-Portland 18
CC Miller 34, CC Moody 28, 2OT
Cedar Park 56, Georgetown East View 3
College Station 35, Pflugerville 0
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 42, CC Ray 7
Corsicana 22, Marshall 19
Crosby 42, New Caney Porter 35
Dallas Adamson 56, Dallas Conrad 0
Dallas Highland Park 50, Lucas Lovejoy 7
Dallas Molina 44, Dallas Jefferson 12
Dallas Samuell 29, Dallas Adams 22
Dallas Spruce 32, Dallas Sunset 0
Dayton 28, Humble 20
Dripping Springs 40, Kerrville Tivy 7
Edcouch-Elsa 14, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 13
El Paso Eastlake 48, EP Riverside 7
Ennis 83, Dallas Kimball 7
EP Del Valle 41, EP Ysleta 0
Floresville 17, SA Antonian 13
Frisco Independence 62, North Garland 36
Frisco Reedy 49, Princeton 21
Frisco Wakeland 49, Dallas Wilson 23
FW North Side 32, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0
Georgetown 48, Elgin 0
Greenville 14, Seagoville 8
Humble Kingwood Park 13, Barbers Hill 7
Hutto 63, Pflugerville Connally 28
Jacksonville 34, Mount Pleasant 18
Laredo Nixon 22, Laredo Cigarroa 0
Lindale 35, Terrell 17
Lubbock Cooper 28, Weatherford 26
Lubbock Coronado 27, Canyon Randall 7
Mansfield Lake Ridge 24, Lancaster 20
Mansfield Legacy 57, Midlothian 22
Mansfield Summit 42, Waxahachie 31
Mission Memorial 40, Roma 10
Mission Sharyland 48, Pharr Valley View 6
Nacogdoches 31, Hallsville 14
New Caney 40, Conroe Caney Creek 26
North Forney 70, Wylie East 65
Plainview 30, Borger 0
Port Lavaca Calhoun 41, Liberty Hill 28
SA Alamo Heights 42, Marble Falls 14
SA Burbank 48, SA Kennedy 8
SA Houston 26, SA Memorial 13
SA Jefferson 14, SA Brackenridge 2
SA Southside 42, Glenn 35
Santa Fe 46, Houston Northbrook 7
Seguin 31, Lockhart 27
Texarkana Texas 44, Kilgore 41, 2OT
Tomball 20, Richmond Foster 10
Uvalde 40, Fort Stockton 14
Victoria East 34, McAllen 31
Victoria West 27, La Vernia 24, OT
West Mesquite 41, Royse City 3
Whitehouse 28, Sulphur Springs 6
CLASS 4A
Anna 35, Bonham 28
Aransas Pass 34, Santa Rosa 20
Argyle 56, Abilene Wylie 7
Aubrey 45, FW Benbrook 13
Bay City 30, Cameron Yoe 29, OT
Boerne 35, Somerset 30
Brownsboro 32, Mineola 27
Brownwood 21, Alvarado 7
Bullard 44, Commerce 24
Bushland 42, Amarillo Palo Duro 21
CC West Oso 21, Odem 20
Celina 51, Fort Worth YMLA 12
China Spring 56, Troy 3
Cleveland 55, Hempstead 27
Clint Mountain View 54, Tornillo 32
Cuero 60, Gonzales 21
Dallas Roosevelt 42, Dallas Pinkston 0
Denver City 23, Kermit 21
Diboll 45, Center 42
El Campo 50, Wharton 7
Fredericksburg 50, Lytle 14
Gatesville 31, Hillsboro 7
Geronimo Navarro 42, La Grange 7
Glen Rose 72, Carrollton Ranchview 14
Godley 54, FW Castleberry 0
Graham 63, Burkburnett 17
Henderson 39, Longview Pine Tree 17
Huffman Hargrave 33, Houston Worthing 20
Iowa Park 42, Mineral Wells 40
Jasper 36, Bryan Rudder 7
Kaufman 42, Denton Braswell 18
Kennedale 62, WF Rider 26
Krum 41, Lake Worth 29
La Feria 45, Port Isabel 13
Lamesa 49, Slaton 21
Levelland 51, Brownfield 19
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 35, Orangefield 7
Llano 51, Lago Vista 15
Longview Spring Hill 77, Emory Rains 26
Lorena 49, Lampasas 26
Lubbock Estacado 50, Lubbock 0
Mabank 35, Ferris 14
Madisonville 59, Crockett 21
Melissa 55, Whitesboro 32
Midland Greenwood 53, San Angelo Lake View 27
Midlothian Heritage 40, Crandall 21
Monahans 41, Andrews 37
Navasota 35, Stafford 6
Needville 62, Pasadena Rayburn 21
Orange Grove 33, San Diego 26
Pampa 69, Raton, N.M. 0
Paris 38, Pittsburg 20
Pearsall 28, Mathis 7
Pecos 14, Fabens 13
Pleasanton 40, Bandera 6
Poteet 14, Karnes City 12
Quinlan Ford 28, Howe 0
Raymondville 17, Brownsville St. Joseph 12
Rio Hondo 59, Hidalgo 0
Robinson 34, Athens 20
Rockport-Fulton 29, Ingleside 0
Rusk 33, Fairfield 21
Salado 56, Florence 14
Sanger 37, Bridgeport 35
Sealy 42, Bellville 17
Seminole 56, Amarillo River Road 0
Sinton 66, Beeville Jones 56
Smithville 61, Brookshire Royal 18
Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 37, Beaumont Kelly 6
Springtown 54, Gainesville 17
Stephenville 41, Decatur 20
Sweeny 35, Freeport Brazosport 7
Sweetwater 45, Snyder 7
Tatum 30, Wills Point 24
Taylor 24, Caldwell 20
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 50, Atlanta 32
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 50, Atlanta 32
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 43, Frisco 13
Tyler Chapel Hill 24, Gladewater 7
Van 49, Palestine 28
Venus 14, North Dallas 7
Vernon 46, Dalhart 7
Waco Connally 20, Franklin 14
Waco La Vega 53, Mexia 7
Waxahachie Life 20, Canton 14
West Columbia 29, La Marque 15
West Orange-Stark 61, Houston KIPP Northeast 6
Wimberley 20, Fischer Canyon Lake 13
Zapata 24, Carrizo Springs 18
CLASS 3A
Alpine 20, Crane 12
Altair Rice 51, Luling 14
Anahuac 12, Cleveland Tarkington 7
Beckville 20, Hemphill 12
Big Lake Reagan County 42, Forsan 34
Bishop 49, La Villa 6
Blanco 21, Universal City Randolph 6
Blooming Grove 31, Valley Mills 17
Boling 48, Houston Westbury Christian 20
Brock 57, Cedar Hill Trinity 21
Buffalo 55, Groveton 21
Buna 27, Hamshire-Fannett 7
Callisburg 42, Tom Bean 3
Canadian 40, Stratford 7
CC London 32, Taft 8
Childress 46, Muleshoe 7
Cisco 45, Clyde 24
Clifton 45, Bruceville-Eddy 7
Coahoma 34, Bangs 26
Coleman 28, Brady 19
Colorado City 48, San Angelo Texas Leadership 7
Comanche 34, Little River Academy 6
Como-Pickton 34, Overton 6
Corrigan-Camden 47, Kountze 32
Corsicana Mildred 48, Riesel 27
Dallas Madison 27, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 14
Danbury 28, Ganado 7
Dublin 27, Breckenridge 24
East Bernard 48, Van Vleck 12
East Chambers 69, New Waverly 0
Edgewood 56, Grand Saline 0
El Maton Tidehaven 57, Louise 0
Elysian Fields 66, Dallas First Baptist 12
Farmersville 40, Caddo Mills 36
Friona 35, Floydada 22
Garrison 50, Alto 36
George West 56, Falfurrias 14
Goliad 53, Marion 13
Grandview 79, Scurry-Rosser 0
Gunter 43, Pilot Point 11
Hallettsville 49, Columbus 7
Hardin 42, Warren 12
Hebbronville 50, Progreso 6
Henrietta 48, Boyd 35
Holliday 28, Bowie 0
Hughes Springs 39, Hooks 16
Ingram Moore 20, Comfort 18
Jefferson 56, Frankston 0
Jourdanton 19, Dilley 18
Kemp 57, Maypearl 6
Lexington 69, Jarrell 6
Littlefield 40, Lubbock Roosevelt 0
Lone Oak 47, Whitewright 0
Malakoff 49, Tyler Grace Community 47
McGregor 23, Marlin 17
Merkel 25, Ballinger 7
Mount Vernon 47, Ore City 7
Natalia 45, Cotulla 14
New London West Rusk 40, New Diana 23
Newton 55, Bridge City 14
Nocona 70, Chico 26
Omaha Pewitt 51, New Boston 22
Palacios 40, Bloomington 14
Paradise 49, WF City View 21
Paris Chisum 36, Queen City 18
Ponder 40, Sadler S&S Consolidated 7
Pottsboro 14, Paris North Lamar 11
Redwater 55, Winona 33
Rice 63, Cayuga 6
Rio Vista 36, Itasca 30
Rogers 21, Hearne 18
SA Cole 35, Nixon-Smiley 14
Sonora 32, Tuscola Jim Ned 28
Stanton 31, Christoval 0
Sunnyvale 44, Palmer 14
Tolar 33, Early 7
Trinity 30, Shepherd 6
Troup 19, Palestine Westwood 17
Van Alstyne 49, Nevada Community 27
Vanderbilt Industrial 49, Victoria St. Joseph 18
Wall 31, Eastland 7
Wallis Brazos 35, Flatonia 15
White Oak 29, Daingerfield 28
Winnsboro 12, Gladewater Sabine 7
Woodville 21, Liberty 17
Yoakum 56, Giddings 28
CLASS 2A
Agua Dulce 14, Runge 13
Albany 55, Anson 13
Anthony 19, Van Horn 6
Archer City 56, Olney 2
Axtell 26, Chilton 20
Bells 48, Honey Grove 20
Ben Bolt 18, Bruni 16
Big Sandy 27, Harleton 0
Bogata Rivercrest 34, Cooper 16
Bovina 14, Olton 12
Bremond 62, Waco Reicher 38
Burton 46, Normangee 0
Celeste 47, Pattonville Prairiland 14
Clarendon 32, Gruver 14
Claude 31, Ranger 6
Collinsville 58, Perrin-Whitt 14
Colmesneil 34, Houston KIPP 0
Crawford 55, Bosqueville 38
Crosbyton 43, Springlake-Earth 12
Cumby 56, Trenton 20
D’Hanis 35, Brackett 14
De Leon 37, Santo 0
Eldorado 20, Miles 13
Evadale 40, Saratoga West Hardin 10
Freer 51, Banquete 50, 2OT
Gladewater Union Grove 48, Mount Enterprise 17
Goldthwaite 32, Junction 12
Granger 28, Hubbard 21
Grapeland 64, Frost 6
Hale Center 47, Lockney 14
Hamilton 24, Thorndale 22
Hamlin 36, Winters 0
Harper 50, Center Point 19
Hawley 20, Lubbock Christian 14
Hico 35, Italy 6
Holland 57, Bartlett 0
Joaquin 47, Huntington 0
Lindsay 20, Frisco Legacy Christian 16
Lovelady 48, Jewett Leon 8
Mart 62, Kerens 0
Mason 58, Iraan 7
McCamey 54, Bronte 0
Memphis 14, Quanah 10
Menard 33, Leakey 0
Milano 28, Iola 7
Moody 43, Meridian 15
Muenster 57, McKinney Christian 6
Munday 14, Windthorst 6
New Deal 40, Sunray 21
Ozona 47, San Angelo Grape Creek 0
Panhandle 56, Dimmitt 6
Pineland West Sabine 56, Burkeville 0
Post 34, Idalou 13
Price Carlisle 40, Alba-Golden 0
Quinlan Boles 13, Blue Ridge 6
Refugio 28, Edna 21
Riviera Kaufer 40, Skidmore-Tynan 34, OT
Roby 40, Baird 26
Rocksprings 37, Mertzon Irion County 16
Rosebud-Lott 36, Temple Central Texas 21
Sabinal 14, La Pryor 7
San Augustine 22, Kirbyville 6
San Saba 33, Cross Plains 32
Sanford-Fritch 40, Vega 6
Santa Maria 35, Benavides 7
Seymour 34, Petrolia 6
Shamrock 53, Boys Ranch 0
Shiner 35, Falls City 12
Snook 59, Bryan St. Joseph 0
Stamford 55, Haskell 0
Stinnett West Texas 57, Booker 10
Sundown 40, Farwell 36
Tenaha 62, Clarksville 6
Thrall 54, Schertz John Paul II 13
Three Rivers 21, Woodsboro 0
Timpson 38, Hawkins 14
Valley View 68, Leonard 46
Weimar 27, Schulenburg 10
Wellington 43, Tulia 21
Wheeler 35, Amarillo Highland Park 6
Wink 43, Seagraves 26
Wolfe City 14, Detroit 6
Wortham 15, Dawson 9
Yorktown 14, Stockdale 6
CLASS 1A
Amherst 49, Whiteface 0
Anton 32, Hermleigh 16
Aquilla 55, Avalon 7
Balmorhea 69, Garden City 32
Blackwell 50, Rotan 26
Blum 76, Abbott 48
Borden County 62, Bryson 16
Brookesmith 54, Trent 8
Buckholts 85, Bryan Allen Academy 58
Calvert 67, New Braunfels Christian 46
Coolidge 38, Oakwood 28
Cranfills Gap 50, Sidney 34
Crowell 70, All Saints Episcopal 20
Eden 56, Rochelle 8
Follett 74, Paducah 54
Forestburg 54, Gordon 50
Happy 86, Ropesville Ropes 36
High Island 53, Orange Community Christian 6
Ira 68, Robert Lee 38
Iredell 62, Evant 16
Jayton 66, Haskell Paint Creek 41
Jonesboro 73, Cherokee 26
Knox City 92, Throckmorton 42
Kopperl 45, Oglesby 0
Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 58, Longview Trinity 20
Lingleville 55, Rising Star 35
Loraine 28, Southland 0
Lorenzo 71, Hart 30
Marfa 56, Grandfalls-Royalty 6
Matador Motley County 76, Miami 0
May 54, Blanket 8
McLean 56, Kress 0
Medina 58, Tribe Consolidated 25
Milford 56, Wylie Prep 8
Moran 46, Covington 0
Nazareth 84, New Home 35
Penelope 49, Mount Calm 0
Rankin 65, Lenorah Grady 0
Richland Springs 67, Austin Hill Country 16
Saint Jo 50, Vernon Northside 0
Sanderson 41, Fort Davis 20
Spur 63, Meadow 56
Sterling City 80, Aspermont 30
Valera Panther Creek 60, Paint Rock 14
Veribest 56, Mullin 0
Water Valley 41, Westbrook 20
Wellman-Union 73, Plainview Christian 22
White Deer 67, Groom 0
Wilson 62, Afton Patton Springs 13
Zephyr 66, Santa Anna 6
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Abilene Christian 60, Benjamin 0
Alvin Living Stones 41, Spring Branch Living Rock 40
Amarillo San Jacinto 59, Cotton Center 0
Austin Regents 21, Houston Second Baptist 10
Austin St. Michael 19, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 0
Beaumont Legacy Christian 19, Houston Lutheran North 14
Bellaire Episcopal 56, Dallas St. Mark 20
Boerne Geneva 26, Austin St. Dominic 14
Bryan Brazos Christian 20, Anderson-Shiro 8
Bullard Brook Hill 44, Katy Pope John 0
CC John Paul 58, Monte Alto 13
Dallas Christian 41, Dallas Gateway 0
Dallas Episcopal 21, Houston St. John’s 13
Dallas Greenhill 31, FW Country Day 7
Dallas Lutheran 64, Lucas Christian 21
Dallas Shelton 28, Colleyville Covenant 23
Denton Calvary 52, Savoy 32
EP Cathedral 46, San Elizario 14
Flower Mound Coram Deo 35, FW Lake Country 7
FW All Saints 35, Midland Christian 21
FW Southwest Christian 42, Arlington Grace Prep 0
FW Temple Christian 44, Dallas A+ Academy 16
FW Trinity Valley 16, Idabel, Okla. 7
Grapevine Faith 28, Dallas Lincoln 21
Houston Christian 39, Pro-Vision Academy 14
Houston St. Pius X 69, Houston Chavez 14
Irving Cistercian 35, Arlington Oakridge 13
Lake Jackson Brazosport 62, Houston Clear Lake Christian 0
Muenster Sacred Heart 35, Era 6
Round Rock Christian 91, Prairie Lea 60
SA Central Catholic 28, Devine 2
SA St. Gerard 34, Charlotte 28, OT
Sherman Texoma 48, Irving The Highlands 34
Shiner St. Paul 42, Austin Hyde Park 26
Tomball Concordia 40, Hitchcock 12
Tyler All Saints 21, Malakoff Cross Roads 8
Tyler Gorman 56, Waskom 38
Waco Vanguard 75, Temple Holy Trinity 42
WF Notre Dame 44, Chillicothe 42
OTHER
Alvin Shadow Creek 23, Houston Kinkaid 17
Austin Brentwood 14, SA Texas Military 12
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 72, Quitman 0
Casady , Okla. 26, Austin St. Andrew’s 15
Concordia 40, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 12
Dallas Lakehill def. Irving Universal , forfeit
Fayette County HomeSchool 26, Victoria Home School 13
Fort Worth THESA 62, Victory and Praise 38
Gholson 74, Walnut Springs 28
Granbury North Central 58, Rockwall Heritage 36
Houston The Village 40, Houston Northside Home 7
Lubbock Home School Titans 48, O’Donnell 0
Lubbock Trinity 36, Sudan 20
Melissa CHANT 62, Founders Classical Academy 36
Rio Grande City La Grulla 34, Lyford 21
Union City , Tenn. 42, Poth 21
Waco Methodist 57, FW Nazarene 32
Willow Park Trinity 50, Kennedale Fellowship 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Amarillo San Jacinto vs. Plains, ccd.
Deweyville vs. Galveston O’Connell, ccd.
Electra vs. Alvord, ppd.
Odessa Permian vs. Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School, N.Y., ccd.
Rule vs. Whitharral, ccd.
St. Mary’s Hall vs. Johnson City, ccd.
Waco Parkview Christian vs. Bynum, ccd.
Area standings
District 3-6A
W
L
W
L
Fossil Ridge
0
0
4
0
Timber Creek
0
0
4
0
Keller Central
0
0
2
2
Haltom
0
0
2
2
Keller
0
0
2
2
Abilene
0
0
1
3
Weatherford
0
0
0
4
District 4-6A
W
L
W
L
Arlington
0
0
3
0
Martin
0
0
3
0
Mansfield
0
0
2
1
North Crowley
0
0
2
1
Sam Houston
0
0
2
1
Arl. Bowie
0
0
1
2
Lamar
0
0
1
2
Paschal
0
0
0
3
District 5-6A
W
L
W
L
Carroll
0
0
2
1
Marcus
0
0
2
1
Hebron
0
0
2
1
Lewisville
0
0
1
2
Trinity
0
0
1
2
Flower Mound
0
0
1
2
L.D. Bell
0
0
1
2
TC Nelson
0
0
0
3
District 6-5A
W
L
W
L
Aledo
0
0
3
0
Northwest
0
0
3
0
Boswell
0
0
3
0
Brewer
0
0
2
1
Chisholm Trail
0
0
2
1
Haslet Eaton
0
0
1
2
Azle
0
0
1
2
Saginaw
0
0
0
3
District 7-5A
W
L
W
L
North Side
0
0
3
0
South Hills
0
0
3
0
Wyatt
0
0
3
0
Trimble Tech
0
0
2
1
Southwest
0
0
1
2
Western Hills
0
0
1
2
Arl. Heights
0
0
1
2
YMLA
0
0
0
3
District 8-5A
W
L
W
L
Richland
0
0
3
0
Eastern Hills
0
0
2
1
Coll. Heritage
0
0
2
1
Grapevine
0
0
2
1
Carter-Riverside
0
0
1
2
Birdville
0
0
0
3
Dunbar
0
0
0
3
Polytechnic
0
0
0
3
District 9-5A
W
L
W
L
Burleson
0
0
3
0
Granbury
0
0
3
0
Joshua
0
0
2
1
Seguin
0
0
1
2
Crowley
0
0
1
2
Burleson Cent.
0
0
1
2
Cleburne
0
0
0
3
Everman
0
0
0
3
District 10-5A
W
L
W
L
Mans. Legacy
1
0
3
1
Summit
1
0
3
1
Lake Ridge
1
0
3
1
Timberview
1
0
2
2
Waxahachie
0
1
2
2
Lancaster
0
1
2
2
Red Oak
0
1
2
2
Midlothian
0
1
1
3
District 5-4A Div. 1
W
L
W
L
Kennedale
0
0
3
0
Mineral Wells
0
0
2
1
Springtown
0
0
0
3
D. Hill-Jarvis
0
0
0
4
Lake Worth
0
0
0
4
Castleberry
0
0
0
4
District 4-4A Div. 2
W
L
W
L
Godley
0
0
3
1
Glen Rose
0
0
3
1
Venus
0
0
2
1
FW Benbrook
0
0
1
3
Hillsboro
0
0
1
2
Waxahachie Life
0
0
0
3
Comments