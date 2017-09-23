An upset and two games even more shocking lead a night of surprises

Wide receiver Malik Knowles and quarterback Jason Bean led a 4-20 comeback for Mansfield Lake Ridge against No. 11 Lancaster. The Eagles trailed the Tigers by as much as two touchdowns.

You might even call it an upset, except that the Eagles are no slouches with a No. 14 ranking in the MaxPreps state ratings list. Still, the Eagles had only beaten Lancaster one time before Friday, back in 2015. Lake Ridge improves to 2-4 against Lancaster.

David Wilson’s nifty shoe-top interception for a touchdown gives Eagles fans even more reasons to cheer.

▪ Fort Worth North Side is 3-0 for the first time in decades. Opponent Diamond Hill Jarvis hasn’t won since in what seems like decades. The Eagles last victory was Sept. 18, 2010 against Dallas Jefferson.

How do YOU celebrate going 3-0? If you're North Side you do this... pic.twitter.com/gMIH5tVN5i — dfw varsity (@dfwvarsity) September 23, 2017

▪ Keller Timber Creek is off to its first 4-0 start since the school started varsity play in 2010.

Wide receiver Erik Ezukanma had a big kickoff return for a score (something he’s known for) and hauled in two touchdown catches to help the Falcons beat Denton and start 4-0.

The defense gets a lot of credit. Hunter Meachum said at the beginning of the season his unit would be much improved, and it showed tonight. Denton suffered through 11 straight scoreless drives.

▪ Lubbock Cooper’s fumble in victory formation almost handed Weatherford what would have been a much-appreciated first win of the season.

Sadly for the Roos, a last-minute, 51-yard field goal attempt was no good.

▪ Kennedale running back D.J. Kirven practically could have called it a night after his first half-dozen touches.

A first-team all-district selection last year as a sophomore, Kirven needed just six carries to rack up 102 yards and two touchdowns against Wichita Falls Rider on Friday.

His final stat line was far more monstrous.