Lake Worth’s second-half charge not enough in losing to Krum

The Krum Bobcats scored six rushing touchdowns Friday as they defeated the Lake Worth Bullfrogs 41-29 on Friday night at Kittrell Stadium. Lake Worth scored four second-half touchdowns to make things interesting.
Key players: Krum running back Deontrell Butts carried 17 times for 203 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Donald Brown and quarterback Chase Tower each ran for a pair of scores. Lake Worth’s scores came on runs by Kameron Kimble, Andres Vega and Stephen Williams, and a pass from Vega to Will Thompson. Kimble’s score was set up by Zane Carrasco’s 29-yard fumble return. With both Lake Worth quarterbacks out, Vega made the most of the start, carrying 18 times for 143 yards.
Key stat: Krum executed a perfect hook-and-lateral play for a touchdown with 1:04 left in the second quarter for a 27-6 lead, with Butts taking the pitch 28 yards. Lake Worth tallied 271 yards rushing on 44 carries.
Records: Krum 1-3, Lake Worth 0-3.
Comments