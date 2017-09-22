Mansfield Legacy overwhelms Midlothian with monster first half

Mansfield Legacy scored 50 first-half points to top Midlothian 57-22 in each team’s District 10-5A opener on Friday night at R.L. Anderson Stadium. The Broncos had 446 yards of offense through the first two quarters, including 223 from junior Jalen Catalon. Catalon finished with 170 yards on the ground on just three carries, while completing all three of his attempted throws. Overall, the junior accounted for three touchdowns.
Key players: Legacy senior running back Grant Johnson had a game-high 131 yards on nine rushes and two scores. Legacy junior quarterback Cam Clark threw for 111 yards and two scores, finishing 8-for-12. Midlothian senior running back Marco Peters had 19 carries for 96 yards, punching in a 2-point conversion.
Key stat: Mansfield Legacy had six receivers catch a pass, including four scoring touchdowns. The Broncos threw the ball just 15 times.
Records: Mansfield Legacy 3-1, 1-0 District 10-5A; Midlothian 1-3, 0-1.
