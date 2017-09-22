Benbrook falters after hanging with Aubrey for a half

A critical fourth-down gamble by Benbrook in the second half led to a decisive Aubrey touchdown, as the Chaparrals cranked out 331 yards rushing for a 45-13 nondistrict victory at Clark Stadium. Benbrook, a second-year varsity program, trailed only 14-13 at halftime.
Key players: Aubrey’s Pablo Vera rushed for 138 yards and three scores, and Spencer Neumann added 103 yards on the ground. Jacan Farmer and Jeff Wilbert also recovered fumbled kickoffs by Benbrook that turned into late Aubrey TDs.For Benbrook, Quintan Jackson (rushing TD) and Brandon Johnson (receiving) both answered Aubrey scores before halftime.
Key stat: Benbrook was 1-for-4 passing on a third-quarter drive and missed on fourth down from the Bobcats’ 40-yard line. At the time, Benbrook trailed just 20-13, and Aubrey made it 28-13. Jack McMillan and Johnson connected seven times for 68 yards. Benbrook had two first downs in the second half.
Records: Aubrey 3-1; FW Benbrook 1-3
