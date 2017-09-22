Haltom leaves no doubt in homecoming win against Wichita Falls

The Buffalos blew open a 16-9 game with three scores in the third quarter to coast to a 36-16 homecoming win. Trailing 9-8 in the second quarter, Haltom scored four unanswered touchdowns on their next four possessions to take control.
Key players: Haltom quarterback Michael Black sparked his team’s offense, rushing 18 times for 140 yards and a score and passing for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Imiee Cooksey was Black’s main target, catching five passes for 92 yards and both touchdowns in the air. Wichita Falls running back Marcus King rushed for 85 yards and a score on 18 carries.
Key stat: Haltom took the lead for good at 16-9 with seven seconds remaining in the first half, then scored three times in the first five of the second half.
Records: Haltom 2-2, Wichita Falls 2-1
