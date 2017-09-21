Fossil Ridge wide receiver Stefan Cobbs Jr. (5) lays out for the catch against Rowlett defensive back Emmitt Seals (22) during the second quarter.
Fossil Ridge wide receiver Stefan Cobbs Jr. (5) lays out for the catch against Rowlett defensive back Emmitt Seals (22) during the second quarter. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
High School Football

Thursday’s Texas high school football scores

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram

September 21, 2017 11:05 PM

CLASS 6A

Abilene 31, Odessa 21

Beaumont West Brook 49, Houston St. Thomas 16

Cypress Creek 44, Cypress Lakes 8

Friendswood 27, Humble Summer Creek 19

Garland Naaman Forest 28, Sherman 6

Houston Langham Creek 38, Cypress Falls 12

Houston Strake Jesuit 27, Houston Memorial 11

Katy Mayde Creek 47, Fort Bend Kempner 21

Katy Taylor 39, Fort Bend Austin 21

Keller Fossil Ridge 36, Garland Rowlett 22

Klein Collins 41, Humble Atascocita 0

Laredo United South 34, SA South San Antonio 33, OT

Los Fresnos 24, McAllen Memorial 7

Midland Lee 31, Lubbock Monterey 14

Pearland Dawson 38, Pasadena Dobie 0

Round Rock Stony Point 49, Leander 14

SA Northside Clark 49, SA McCollum 0

San Angelo Central 52, Killeen Shoemaker 42

Spring Dekaney 13, Klein Oak 7

CLASS 5A

Austin LBJ 33, Manor 13

Austin McCallum 34, Austin Akins 21

CC King 55, CC Tuloso-Midway 20

Denton Ryan 28, Frisco Lone Star 21

Fort Bend Marshall 20, Fort Bend Hightower 7

Frisco Heritage 65, Denison 57

Frisco Liberty 55, South Garland 20

Houston Austin 51, Houston Furr 6

Mansfield Timberview 49, Red Oak 0

Manvel 24, Galena Park North Shore 21

Mesquite Poteet 49, Forney 35

Rio Grande City 52, Laredo Martin 22

SA Highlands 47, SA Lanier 14

CLASS 4A

Burnet 33, Austin Crockett 32

Houston North Forest 27, Houston Westbury 24

Houston Yates 62, KIPP Sunnyside 0

Kingsville King 27, Robstown 6

WF Hirschi 60, Perryton 0

Wilmer-Hutchins 35, Dallas Hillcrest 0

CLASS 1A

Ackerly Sands 64, West Texas Homeschool 0

Gustine 58, McDade 13

Lazbuddie 36, Lubbock Kingdom Prep 12

Roscoe Highland 84, Lueders-Avoca 70

Silverton 46, Loop 0

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

SA St. Anthony 35, San Marcos 0

OTHER

Houston Heights 27, Katy Tompkins 21

