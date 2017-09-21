Thursday’s Texas high school football scores

CLASS 6A
Abilene 31, Odessa 21
Beaumont West Brook 49, Houston St. Thomas 16
Cypress Creek 44, Cypress Lakes 8
Friendswood 27, Humble Summer Creek 19
Garland Naaman Forest 28, Sherman 6
Houston Langham Creek 38, Cypress Falls 12
Houston Strake Jesuit 27, Houston Memorial 11
Katy Mayde Creek 47, Fort Bend Kempner 21
Katy Taylor 39, Fort Bend Austin 21
Keller Fossil Ridge 36, Garland Rowlett 22
Klein Collins 41, Humble Atascocita 0
Laredo United South 34, SA South San Antonio 33, OT
Los Fresnos 24, McAllen Memorial 7
Midland Lee 31, Lubbock Monterey 14
Pearland Dawson 38, Pasadena Dobie 0
Round Rock Stony Point 49, Leander 14
SA Northside Clark 49, SA McCollum 0
San Angelo Central 52, Killeen Shoemaker 42
Spring Dekaney 13, Klein Oak 7
CLASS 5A
Austin LBJ 33, Manor 13
Austin McCallum 34, Austin Akins 21
CC King 55, CC Tuloso-Midway 20
Denton Ryan 28, Frisco Lone Star 21
Fort Bend Marshall 20, Fort Bend Hightower 7
Frisco Heritage 65, Denison 57
Frisco Liberty 55, South Garland 20
Houston Austin 51, Houston Furr 6
Mansfield Timberview 49, Red Oak 0
Manvel 24, Galena Park North Shore 21
Mesquite Poteet 49, Forney 35
Rio Grande City 52, Laredo Martin 22
SA Highlands 47, SA Lanier 14
CLASS 4A
Burnet 33, Austin Crockett 32
Houston North Forest 27, Houston Westbury 24
Houston Yates 62, KIPP Sunnyside 0
Kingsville King 27, Robstown 6
WF Hirschi 60, Perryton 0
Wilmer-Hutchins 35, Dallas Hillcrest 0
CLASS 1A
Ackerly Sands 64, West Texas Homeschool 0
Gustine 58, McDade 13
Lazbuddie 36, Lubbock Kingdom Prep 12
Roscoe Highland 84, Lueders-Avoca 70
Silverton 46, Loop 0
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
SA St. Anthony 35, San Marcos 0
OTHER
Houston Heights 27, Katy Tompkins 21
Comments