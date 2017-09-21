Mansfield Timberview rides two freshmen to lopsided win over Red Oak

Two Mansfield Timberview freshmen led a high-energy running game that churned out 382 yards and six touchdowns as the Wolves picked apart the Red Oak Hawks in every other way to win 49-0 in a District 10-5A opener at Newsom Stadium.

Key players: Timberview freshman running back Montaye Dawson rushed for 157 yards and two TDs, 21 and 55 yards, on 13 carries. Classmate, Deuce Jones had 123 yards on nine carries; QB Jyron Russell had two TDs rushing and 192 yards of total offense; and sophomore Jaden Hullaby had 67 yards and two TDs rushing. Defensively, DE Ke’Antre Cursh and DB Mattheew Peteet each had a sack. LB Steven Lucas had a sack, forced a fumble and fumble recovery on the same play, and John Blunt had an interception. Red Oak QB Carson Forbes accounted for 99 yards of total offense for the Hawks, who managed 205 total, much of that in the late going.

Key stat: The Wolves outgained the Hawks 302-50 in a decisive first half.

Records: Red Oak 2-2, 0-1; Timberview 2-2, 1-0.