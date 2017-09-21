More Videos

Fumble! Linemen rarely get their hands on a football. This DE savors the moment 0:29

Fumble! Linemen rarely get their hands on a football. This DE savors the moment

Pause
Battle of the Burgers: 2017 0:47

Battle of the Burgers: 2017

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Broncos game? 0:41

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Broncos game?

Banister: Hamels comes up big in Rangers' win 2:22

Banister: Hamels comes up big in Rangers' win

Take a look at the updated plans for the Rangers' new ballpark 0:36

Take a look at the updated plans for the Rangers' new ballpark

Jerry Jones: Cowboys 'not us' in performance against Broncos 0:30

Jerry Jones: Cowboys "not us" in performance against Broncos

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Rangers' Hamels: 'It's kind of why I'm here' 2:07

Rangers' Hamels: 'It's kind of why I'm here'

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth 0:55

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20

  • Determined to win District 10-5A: Timberview QB Jyron Russell leads the way

    Russell rushed for 40 yards and two touchdowns, of 6 and 4 yards, and threw for 152 yards and a 36-yard TD. The Wolves opened District 10-5A play with a 49-0 defeat of Red Oak.

Russell rushed for 40 yards and two touchdowns, of 6 and 4 yards, and threw for 152 yards and a 36-yard TD. The Wolves opened District 10-5A play with a 49-0 defeat of Red Oak. Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com
Russell rushed for 40 yards and two touchdowns, of 6 and 4 yards, and threw for 152 yards and a 36-yard TD. The Wolves opened District 10-5A play with a 49-0 defeat of Red Oak. Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com

High School Football

Mansfield Timberview rides two freshmen to lopsided win over Red Oak

By John Henry

Special to the Star-Telegram

September 21, 2017 10:18 PM

MANSFIELD

Two Mansfield Timberview freshmen led a high-energy running game that churned out 382 yards and six touchdowns as the Wolves picked apart the Red Oak Hawks in every other way to win 49-0 in a District 10-5A opener at Newsom Stadium.

Key players: Timberview freshman running back Montaye Dawson rushed for 157 yards and two TDs, 21 and 55 yards, on 13 carries. Classmate, Deuce Jones had 123 yards on nine carries; QB Jyron Russell had two TDs rushing and 192 yards of total offense; and sophomore Jaden Hullaby had 67 yards and two TDs rushing. Defensively, DE Ke’Antre Cursh and DB Mattheew Peteet each had a sack. LB Steven Lucas had a sack, forced a fumble and fumble recovery on the same play, and John Blunt had an interception. Red Oak QB Carson Forbes accounted for 99 yards of total offense for the Hawks, who managed 205 total, much of that in the late going.

Key stat: The Wolves outgained the Hawks 302-50 in a decisive first half.

Records: Red Oak 2-2, 0-1; Timberview 2-2, 1-0.

Related stories from Star-Telegram

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fumble! Linemen rarely get their hands on a football. This DE savors the moment

View More Video