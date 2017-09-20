Even postgame Whataburger celebrations have limits

Whataburger on Glade Road in Euless – like many of the orange and white fast food restaurants – apparently is the place to be after a high school football game.

Hundreds of Colleyville Heritage students made their way to that particular Whataburger, less than a mile south of Heritage High School, after the Panthers 31-14 win Friday night against Euless Trinity.

Boisterous chants and celebratory dancing on tables quickly ensued.

“Considering how wild I’ve seen it get, I suspected that it was going to be an absolute madhouse after a historic win against Trinity,” said Nick Walters of Fox Sports Southwest, who also happens to be a 2016 Heritage graduate.

At around 11 p.m. a call was made that a riot had started at the Whataburger at 1201 W. Glade Rd., but when the Euless police arrived, that was far from the case. They found the crowd chanting the game’s final score and kids dancing.

“The reported problem wasn’t necessarily a problem,” said Euless assistant police chief Gary Landers. “When our officers got there, it was just kids having a good time. There were probably too many in there, but none of them were being disrespectful.”

High school students from Justin, Haslet, Burleson and Grapevine all said via Twitter that Whataburger restaurants were the place to be after a football game.

“The workers clearly expected high school kids to raise the roof that night, no one looked surprised and they didn’t mind,” Walters said. “They played along, filmed the kids dancing and had some fun of their own.”

A Heritage student who declined to be named said, “It was an insane and awesome game. We were all pumped about it and rushed the field. Our hearts were racing with so much excitement. The employees were encouraging it and in no way was it a riot. When the cops asked us to leave, everyone left and there was no problem.”

According to Landers, officers told the students that there were too many people in the restaurant. The students left, were respectful and went about their business.

“The kids were excited about the win and Colleyville had every reason to be excited,” Landers said.

The students didn’t break any laws, but what would have happened if it was an hour later? Like many cities, Euless has a curfew for children 16 and under: 12:01 a.m. on weekends and 11 p.m. on school nights. Fort Worth, Saginaw and Colleyville have the same ordinance.

“Knowing our kids and that they’re just trying to have a good time – not creating havoc or trouble, we would’ve dispersed them and told them to go home,” Landers said. “If you have to continually deal with them then at that point, you may take more enforcement action. But this time, they were just having a good time and being respectful.”

The maximum fine is $500 per offense in Southlake, while in most cities exceptions are made if the student is coming home from work or a school-related activity.

“Curfews are considered a city ordinance and each city’s officers are in charge of enforcing those ordinances,” said Melinda Urbina, a spokeswoman for the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department.

WEEK 4 PREDICTIONS

(Predicted winners in bold)

Thursday

Fossil Ridge vs. Rowlett

Red Oak vs. Timberview

Fellowship Academy vs. Pantego Christian

Nolan Catholic vs. Addison Trinity Christian

Friday

Wichita Falls vs. Haltom

Keller vs. Midland

Garland vs. Central

Timber Creek vs. Denton

Lubbock Cooper vs. Weatherford

Diamond Hill-Jarvis vs. North Side

YMLA vs. Celina

Lancaster vs. Lake Ridge

Midlothian vs. Legacy

Summit vs. Waxahachie

Castleberry vs. Godley

Kennedale vs. Rider

Krum vs. Lake Worth

Iowa Park vs. Mineral Wells

Brownwood vs. Alvarado

Crandall vs. Midlothian Heritage

Aubrey vs. Benbrook

Ranchview vs. Glen Rose

North Dallas vs. Venus

Canton vs. Life Waxahachie

Trinity Christian vs. Brock

Gainesville State School vs. FW Christian

Idabel (Okla.) vs. Trinity Valley

Coram Deo Academy vs. Lake Country Christian

Southwest Christian vs. Grace Prep

Country Day vs. Greenhill

Oakridge vs. Cistercian

All Saints vs. Midland Christian

Grapevine Faith vs. Lincoln

Last Week: 40-18

Season: 119-65 (64.7 winning percentage)