High School Football

Former Southlake Carroll coaching great to be roasted by other football legends

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

September 20, 2017 2:46 PM

Bob Ledbetter won 185 games in 17 years as Southlake Carroll head coach. He won Class 3A state titles in 1988, 1992 and 1993.

Now he’ll be roasted by some of his colleagues and biggest names from the Metroplex.

Ledbetter will be roasted on Oct. 14 as part of a fundraiser for the Carroll Education Foundation and The Tradition Scholarship Fund.

Those expected to attend will be G.A. Moore, Steve Lineweaver and current Carroll coach Hal Wasson.

Moore won 423 games in his 45-year coaching career and won eight state titles with Celina and Pilot Point.

Lineweaver went 175-29 and won four state titles – three with Euless Trinity – before retiring in 2014. He served as Carroll's head baseball coach and a football assistant for the Dragons early in his career.

Ledbetter retired from coaching in 1996 and served as Carroll's athletic director until 2002.

