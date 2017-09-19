Dunbar head coach Todd Lawson.
Dunbar football gets two years’ probation from UIL for fighting

By Brian Gosset

September 19, 2017 6:47 PM

The Fort Worth Dunbar football team was given a public reprimand and two years’ probation for fighting with opponents, the UIL ruled Tuesday.

The UIL’s State Executive Committee met in Austin to hand down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and issue penalties for rule violations.

Dunbar (0-3) has played Crowley, Saginaw Boswell and Arlington Sam Houston. The Wildcats have a bye this week and begin District 8-5A play Sept. 28 against Colleyville Heritage.

Todd Lawson is Dunbar’s head football coach. The Wildcats advanced to the second round of the playoffs in 2016.

Also, the Cushing and Hawkins football teams were given public reprimands and placed on two years’ probation for fighting with opponents. In addition, Cushing High School coach Marlon Garrett and Hawkins High School coach Derrick Conde were given a public reprimand, two years’ probation and a one-game suspension.

