Bearcats running back Tre Owens can almost walk it in from the 1. Kevin Casas kcasas@star-telegram.com
High School Football

Aledo football keeps its lofty Associated Press Class 5A state ranking

By Eric Zarate

ezarate@star-telegram.com

September 18, 2017 4:56 PM

The Aledo Bearcats kept their No. 1 position in The Associated Press Class 5A state poll, knocking off last week’s No. 10 team Mansfield Legacy in the process.

Aledo (3-0), which has won 22 consecutive regular season games, beat Legacy 24-3 in a final non-district contest for both teams.

However, Legacy (2-1) and Class 6A Mansfield (2-1) are still getting votes in the AP poll.

Allen (3-0) kept its top spot in the 6A poll, as did Carthage in 4A, Gunter in 3A and Refugio in 2A.

The regular season started last week for six ranked teams affected by Hurricane Harvey. Many teams have a bye this week, but teams affected by Harvey have added games.

Class 6A No. 10 Spring Westfield (1-0) has added Houston Clear Springs on Friday, while 5A, No. 2 Manvel meets Houston North Shore on Thursday in a game originally scheduled for Sept. 7.

Texas Associated Press poll

Class 6A

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Allen (14)

3-0

227

1

2. Converse Judson (5)

3-0

209

2

3. Katy (2)

1-0

186

3

4. DeSoto (3)

3-0

181

4

5. Austin Westlake

3-0

155

5

6. Lake Travis

2-1

105

7

7. Garland Sachse

3-0

80

10

8. The Woodlands

0-1

52

6

9. Waco Midway

3-0

30

NR

10. Spring Westfield

1-0

17

NR

Others receiving votes: Mansfield 14, Klein Collins 13, Galena Park North Shore 9, Fort Bend Ridge Point 8, SA Northside O’Connor 7, Longview 5, Cibolo Steele 4, San Benito 3, Amarillo Tascosa 3, Austin Bowie 3, Arlington Martin 2, Odessa Permian 2, Tyler 2, Southlake Carroll 1, Beaumont West Brook 1, Coppell 1.

Class 5A

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Aledo (18)

3-0

233

1

2. Manvel (5)

1-0

211

2

3. Denton Ryan (1)

3-0

193

4

4. CC Calallen

3-0

163

5

5. Richmond Foster

1-0

104

9

6. Dallas Highland Park

2-1

101

7

7. Temple

2-1

73

3

8. Cedar Park

2-1

71

NR

9. Frisco Lone Star

3-0

42

NR

10. Angleton

2-0

38

NR

Others receiving votes: Mansfield Legacy 17, Fort Bend Marshall 16, Dripping Springs 12, A&M Consolidated 10, West Mesquite 10, Lancaster 9, College Station 8, Lubbock Coronado 3, Richland 3, Hutto 2, Port Neches-Groves 1.

Class 4A

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Carthage (21)

3-0

235

1

2. Gilmer (1)

3-0

201

2

3. West Orange-Stark (1)

1-0

178

3

4. Argyle

3-0

164

4

5. Waco La Vega

3-0

147

5

6. Cuero (1)

2-0

127

6

7. Kennedale

2-0

106

7

8. Midlothian Heritage

3-0

60

9

9. Van

3-0

48

10

10. Abilene Wylie

2-1

19

8

Others receiving votes: Kilgore 8, Sweetwater 7, China Spring 7, Henderson 4, Liberty Hill 3, Graham 2, Celina 2, Andrews 1, Boerne 1.

Class 3A

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Gunter (14)

3-0

224

1

2. Hallettsville (2)

2-0

186

2

3. Lexington (3)

3-0

171

3

4. Wall (3)

3-0

170

4

5. Newton (2)

2-0

147

5

6. Malakoff

2-0

115

7

7. Brock

2-1

88

8

8. East Bernard

2-0

75

9

9. Canadian

3-0

72

10

10. Cameron Yoe

1-2

24

6

Others receiving votes: New London West Rusk 17, Yoakum 11, Jefferson 9, Sonora 8, Big Sandy Harmony 2, Woodville 1.

Class 2A

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Refugio (18)

1-0

234

1

2. Tenaha (6)

3-0

213

2

3. Mason

3-0

177

4

4. Muenster

3-0

152

5

5. Mart

2-1

125

6

6. Albany

3-0

118

7

7. Abernathy

3-0

102

8

8. Iraan

3-0

63

9

9. Bremond

2-1

41

3

10. Crawford

2-1

37

10

Others receiving votes: De Leon 21, Milano 10, Centerville 7, Price Carlisle 5, Wellington 4, San Augustine 4, Shiner 2, Post 2, Joaquin 2, Stratford 1.

Star-Telegram rankings

Class 6A

Team

Rec.

Prv

1. Arlington Martin

3-0

2

2. Southlake Carroll

2-1

3

3. Mansfield

2-1

1

4. Keller Fossil Ridge

3-0

4

5. Keller Timber Creek

3-0

5

6. Arlington

3-0

6

7. Arlington Bowie

1-2

7

8. Euless Trinity

1-2

8

9. North Crowley

2-1

NR

10. Arl. Sam Houston

2-1

NR

Class 5A/others

Team

Rec.

Prv

1. Aledo

3-0

1

2. Mansfield Legacy

2-1

2

3. Colleyville Heritage

2-1

3

4. Mansfield Lake Ridge

2-1

4

5. Justin Northwest

3-0

5

6. Saginaw Boswell

3-0

6

7. Richland

3-0

7

8. Grapevine

2-1

8

9. Mansfield Timberview

1-2

9

10. FW South Hills

3-0

10

