Week 4 high school football picks: Does Fossil Ridge roll on?

Every time football players line up between the white lines to compete, they know anything can happen. There could be highest of highs or the lowest of lows.
You couldn’t feel worse for Haslet V.R. Eaton this past Thursday. Trailing throughout the game against Frisco Independence, the Eagles stayed with the plan and fought their way back into it and took the lead going into the fourth quarter.
Eaton led 28-23 in the waning moments and was about to execute the best play in football — the victory formation. But the snap went awry. Independence covered it. The Knights then drove the length of the field and scored on the final play to steal it, 29-28.
The highest of highs. The lowest of lows.
So now, Eaton first-year head coach Ellis Miller and his staff and the players have to deal with the reality. There’s going to be an emotional hangover. But they have to put that behind them as quickly as possible.
You also could feel for Birdville. This is a team that’s basically a combined touchdown away from being 3-0 instead of 0-3. The Hawks have lost their first three games by a total of four points. They lost to Keller Central 17-16, Burleson Centennial 14-13 and Saginaw Boswell 37-35.
However, the Eagles, Hawks and most of our Northeast Tarrant teams must wait two weeks. The season has already reached the bye week. Eaton, Justin Northwest, Trophy Club Byron Nelson, Carroll, Grapevine, Colleyville Heritage, Hurst L.D. Bell, Euless Trinity, Birdville and Richland all enjoy the week off prior to the start of district play Sept. 28-30.
The only teams in action are those in District 3-6A. Because that’s a seven-team district, the bye has to rotate between its members. That will begin next week.
As for the Week 3 picks, we felt Eaton’s pain. We picked the Eagles and lost that. We also fell short on Keller Central against Arlington Lamar and L.D. Bell against Keller. Still, you’re happy for the Indians, who picked up their first win of 2017. That program went 1-9 in 2016.
The picks we really felt good about that came through were Colleyville Heritage over Euless Trinity and Keller Timber Creek over Flower Mound. Both of those were road picks. Colleyville Heritage won for the first time ever over the Trojans, 31-14. Timber Creek had control and beat the Jaguars, 22-7.
Since we have some picks to make, we have to go back to work for this coming weekend.
Last week: 8-3
Season: 34-5 (.871)
Keller Fossil Ridge (3-0) at Rowlett (1-2); 7 p.m. Thursday, Homer B. Johnson Stadium, Garland: The Panthers have really not been challenged in their first three games. Flower Mound pushed them a little bit. This offense is as good as advertised. It’s scored 49, 42 and 42 points. Rowlett’s defense has suffered some tough times. Remember, last year’s meeting was at Carroll’s Dragon Stadium because of a conflict.
Prediction: Keller Fossil Ridge 35, Rowlett 27
Keller Timber Creek (3-0) at Denton (2-1); 7 p.m. Friday, Bronco Stadium, Denton: Denton’s oldest high school prefers home games on its campus rather than the C.H. Complex. This team has been involved in one-score games in each of its first three. The Falcons continue to improve defensively. Through the last 10 quarters, the Falcons have allowed only seven points. Timber Creek won on the road last week.
Prediction: Keller Timber Creek 24, Denton 17
Wichita Falls (2-1) at Haltom (1-2); 7:30 Friday, Birdville Fine Arts/Athletics Complex, North Richland Hills: “Old High,” as Wichita Falls is also known, has won its last two games and has a little confidence going for it. The Buffalos defense has been a problem in two of three games, allowing 44 and 57 points. Last year, we took a chance and were rewarded when the Buffalos won on the road. Still, this is pretty much a coin-toss game.
Prediction: Wichita Falls 34, Haltom 30
Garland (0-3) at Keller Central (1-2); 7:30 p.m. Friday, Keller ISD Athletic Complex, Keller: It’s been an offensive struggle for the Chargers, who were shut out last week and haven’t scored more than 17 points in their other two games. This could be the week where they get well. The Owls have had their own offensive problems. They haven’t scored more than 16 points in any game this year, either.
Prediction: Keller Central 21, Garland 10
Keller (1-2) at Midland (0-3); 7:30 p.m. Friday, Grande Communications Stadium, Midland: Fresh off their first win of the season, the Indians travel way out to West. When you go on the road for this kind of game against an opponent that has had its own set of frustrations, you don’t know what you’re going to get. Keller’s last road trip to McKinney didn’t go well, a 30-7 loss. The Indians are going to have use the long bus ride as just a normal experience.
Prediction: Midland 32, Keller 28
Let’s win them all!
