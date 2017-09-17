Area high school football leaders from Week 3

TOTAL YARDS
Grapevine 736
North Crowley 586
Richland 583
All Saints 552
Cleburne 549
Carroll 538
Bowie 535
Arlington 530
Colleyville Covenant 521
Glen Rose 508
Boswell 484
Summit 472
South Hills 467
Fossil Ridge 435
Mansfield 407
PASSING
Cameron Griffin, Glen Rose 358
Carson Gann, Cleburne 354
Brayden Thomas, Boswell 353
Alan Bowman, Grapevine 348
Drew Trent, Richland 342
Shaun Taylor, All Saints 299
Ty DeArman, Bowie 280
D’Montae Davis, Arlington 276
Caleb Leake, North Crowley 259
Skyler Noble, Birdville 251
Bryan Cottingim, YMLA 232
Jason Faulkenberry, Godley 222
Anthony Maxwell, Eastern Hills 221
Shawn Hartsfield, Mansfield 212
Nick Santini, Byron Nelson 219
Trey Jones, South Hills 203
RUSHING
Roshawn Prear, Grapevine 335
Titus Swen, Eaton 313
Alan Maldonado, Covenant 280
TJ McDaniel, Carroll 218
Kelton Tezeno, Burleson Centennial 186
Rylee Johnson, Richland 167
Kevin Moore, Granbury 167
Caleb Lewis, Burleson 166
Avery Chatman, Mansfield 160
Blake Irving, Timber Creek 158
Will Bowers, Carroll 151
Colione Evans, Fossil Ridge 143
Ty Williams, Granbury 133
DeMareus Hosey, Northwest 130
Christian Calton, Brewer 126
Jacob Matlock, All Saints 125
Laderrious Mixon, Birdville 123
Caleb Murphy, Colleyville Heritage 118
D’Montae Davis, Arlington 117
Ty DeArman, Bowie 117
Zion Hardy, LD Bell 113
Katerian Lewis, Trinity 112
Rory Mitchell, Nolan Catholic 111
Branden Ellis, Bowie 109
Jaden Knowles, Kennedale 109
Jack Dawson, Lamar 107
Kenland McCray, Arlington 106
Edwin Hayden, Boswell 105
Jailen Robinson, North Crowley 105
Anthony Watkins, South Hills 101
Trey Jones, South Hills 101
RECEIVING
Rashee Rice, Richland 235
Breshun Berry, Boswell 210
Courtland Walton, Eastern Hills 184
Jamari Bradley, Cleburne 168
Dylan Sterling, Birdville 153
Jackson Gleeson, Mansfield 141
Erik Ezukanma, Timber Creek 138
Tyjuan Battles, YMLA 130
Kenland McCray, Arlington 130
Tyler Torres, Glen Rose 130
Markel Burnett, LD Bell 129
Brendan Harmon, All Saints 128
Branden Ellis, Bowie 127
Malik Knowles, Lake Ridge 120
Brayden Ellis, Martin 113
Isaak Cunningham, Cleburne 113
Mark Bailey, North Crowley 112
Trae King, Nolan Catholic 106
TJ Graham, Lake Ridge 101
Cade Bell, Carroll 100
Don't see your numbers? Make sure box scores are submitted to sportszone@star-telegram.com every week or contact @Gosset41 on Twitter.
