  • RAW: Everyone heard this hit at Pennington Field on Friday

    Colleyville Heritage senior safety Tyler Hoerning lays the hurt on a Trinity player Friday night.

Colleyville Heritage senior safety Tyler Hoerning lays the hurt on a Trinity player Friday night.
High School Football

Area high school football leaders from Week 3

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

September 17, 2017 11:33 AM

TOTAL YARDS

Grapevine 736

North Crowley 586

Richland 583

All Saints 552

Cleburne 549

Carroll 538

Bowie 535

Arlington 530

Colleyville Covenant 521

Glen Rose 508

Boswell 484

Summit 472

South Hills 467

Fossil Ridge 435

Mansfield 407

PASSING

Cameron Griffin, Glen Rose 358

Carson Gann, Cleburne 354

Brayden Thomas, Boswell 353

Alan Bowman, Grapevine 348

Drew Trent, Richland 342

Shaun Taylor, All Saints 299

Ty DeArman, Bowie 280

D’Montae Davis, Arlington 276

Caleb Leake, North Crowley 259

Skyler Noble, Birdville 251

Bryan Cottingim, YMLA 232

Jason Faulkenberry, Godley 222

Anthony Maxwell, Eastern Hills 221

Shawn Hartsfield, Mansfield 212

Nick Santini, Byron Nelson 219

Trey Jones, South Hills 203

RUSHING

Roshawn Prear, Grapevine 335

Titus Swen, Eaton 313

Alan Maldonado, Covenant 280

TJ McDaniel, Carroll 218

Kelton Tezeno, Burleson Centennial 186

Rylee Johnson, Richland 167

Kevin Moore, Granbury 167

Caleb Lewis, Burleson 166

Avery Chatman, Mansfield 160

Blake Irving, Timber Creek 158

Will Bowers, Carroll 151

Colione Evans, Fossil Ridge 143

Ty Williams, Granbury 133

DeMareus Hosey, Northwest 130

Christian Calton, Brewer 126

Jacob Matlock, All Saints 125

Laderrious Mixon, Birdville 123

Caleb Murphy, Colleyville Heritage 118

D’Montae Davis, Arlington 117

Ty DeArman, Bowie 117

Zion Hardy, LD Bell 113

Katerian Lewis, Trinity 112

Rory Mitchell, Nolan Catholic 111

Branden Ellis, Bowie 109

Jaden Knowles, Kennedale 109

Jack Dawson, Lamar 107

Kenland McCray, Arlington 106

Edwin Hayden, Boswell 105

Jailen Robinson, North Crowley 105

Anthony Watkins, South Hills 101

Trey Jones, South Hills 101

RECEIVING

Rashee Rice, Richland 235

Breshun Berry, Boswell 210

Courtland Walton, Eastern Hills 184

Jamari Bradley, Cleburne 168

Dylan Sterling, Birdville 153

Jackson Gleeson, Mansfield 141

Erik Ezukanma, Timber Creek 138

Tyjuan Battles, YMLA 130

Kenland McCray, Arlington 130

Tyler Torres, Glen Rose 130

Markel Burnett, LD Bell 129

Brendan Harmon, All Saints 128

Branden Ellis, Bowie 127

Malik Knowles, Lake Ridge 120

Brayden Ellis, Martin 113

Isaak Cunningham, Cleburne 113

Mark Bailey, North Crowley 112

Trae King, Nolan Catholic 106

TJ Graham, Lake Ridge 101

Cade Bell, Carroll 100

Don’t see your numbers? Make sure box scores are submitted to sportszone@star-telegram.com every week or contact @Gosset41 on Twitter.

